Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:08pm
Soldier rapper, Falz says he was treated as a criminal at a Kenyan airport.


In a new interview with Sound City‘s Moet Abebe, Falz said he recently went holidaying in Kenya with a group of friends, and at the airport, was treated with the worst discrimination he had ever experienced.

“We were about getting into the airport..in Kenya. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” Falz revealed.

“It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”


Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:12pm
tele nko
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by ritababe(f): 3:19pm
not new.
when you mention Nigeria all they think about is fraud and drugs, they even mention Nigeria and drugs in Agent of shield, I was like so na only that one they know us for?

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Dreamwaker(m): 3:23pm
They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure.

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by nenedima(f): 3:29pm
Kpele grin
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by NwamaziNwaAro: 3:57pm
shocked
Is Falz not a fraudster??

He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?

Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Clone2020(m): 4:11pm
Poor Falz, first Gifty said she didn't know him and now Kenyans think he's a criminal. What a crazy week, but I guess no publicity is bad publicity.

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by hucienda: 4:11pm
Kenya v Naija

Round 2! Loading ...

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by mokoshalb(m): 4:11pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
shocked
Is Falz not a fraudster??

He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?

Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?
.

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by opalu: 4:12pm
Too bad
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by MadCow1: 4:12pm
grin

And so?
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by McBrooklyn(m): 4:12pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
shocked
Is Falz not a fraudster??

He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?

Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?

Dude, you seriously need to be cyber-quarantined undecided

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by NNVanguard(m): 4:13pm
Redeeming our battered image in the international scene is a task everyone must join hands together to achieve
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by unclezuma: 4:13pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by jordinsparkles(f): 4:13pm
Awwwwwn ndo o... But wait a minute, what is wrong with some African countries eg south Africa and now Kenya? When did all these rubbish start? Because In my entire life, I've never heard about Nigerians being hostile to other African countries. This isn't right!

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by finderofX: 4:13pm
Hmmm
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Dolypson04(m): 4:13pm
Kenya of all countries? That's epic!

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by bbbabes: 4:13pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
shocked
Is Falz not a fraudster??

He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?

Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?

Is the heat too much in your house.... go to the river to cool off... you will be fine

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by lionlamb020(m): 4:13pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
shocked
Is Falz not a fraudster??

He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?

Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?
Sense... Where art thou when thou art sought? cry sad

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by holluwai(m): 4:13pm
Sorry o falz
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Baroba(m): 4:14pm
We have a terrible image problem worldwide, unfortunately the criminals are not making it easy for hardworking talented folks like Falz and many others..

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by 0b10010011: 4:14pm
Dreamwaker:
They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure.


You said my mind!

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Vision2045(m): 4:14pm
GIFTY NO SABI U....NOW KENYA SELF JOIN...#WHATSSTRONGINU

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by ChubbychummyICE(f): 4:14pm
Dreamwaker:
They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure.
afonjas d saints...

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by DIKEnaWAR: 4:15pm
As a lawyer what did you do? What happened to your first training as a defender of rights and social crusader for justice?

Na to whine for Internet sure pass for you abi?

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by bbbabes: 4:15pm
NNVanguard:
Redeeming our battered image in the international scene is a task everyone must join hands together to achieve

Well, I don't think that will be possible. Africa has got very big problems of corruption and not only that, our population is damn much
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Tominiola: 4:15pm
Omo iya mi ma binu kiss
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by loadedvibes: 4:16pm
Na softwork and na you be d ambassador..bear am
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Drazeen(m): 4:17pm
CeoNewshelm:
.. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” Falz revealed.





it seams he speaks in real life the same way he speaks on t.v and in his songs.
Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:18pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
shocked
Is Falz not a fraudster??

He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?

Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?

So na every artiste wey hammer be scammer? You need to change your mind set.

Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Muafrika2: 4:18pm
Sorry Falz smiley

Those workers will be reprimanded cool

