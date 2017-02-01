₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:08pm
Soldier rapper, Falz says he was treated as a criminal at a Kenyan airport.
In a new interview with Sound City‘s Moet Abebe, Falz said he recently went holidaying in Kenya with a group of friends, and at the airport, was treated with the worst discrimination he had ever experienced.
“We were about getting into the airport..in Kenya. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” Falz revealed.
“It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/falz-i-was-treated-as-criminal-in.html
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:12pm
tele nko
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by ritababe(f): 3:19pm
not new.
when you mention Nigeria all they think about is fraud and drugs, they even mention Nigeria and drugs in Agent of shield, I was like so na only that one they know us for?
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Dreamwaker(m): 3:23pm
They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure.
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by nenedima(f): 3:29pm
Kpele
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by NwamaziNwaAro: 3:57pm
Is Falz not a fraudster??
He impregnated Simi without marrying her,
Is that not fraud?
Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.
Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so?
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Clone2020(m): 4:11pm
Poor Falz, first Gifty said she didn't know him and now Kenyans think he's a criminal. What a crazy week, but I guess no publicity is bad publicity.
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by hucienda: 4:11pm
Kenya v Naija
Round 2! Loading ...
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by mokoshalb(m): 4:11pm
NwamaziNwaAro:.
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by opalu: 4:12pm
Too bad
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by MadCow1: 4:12pm
And so?
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by McBrooklyn(m): 4:12pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Dude, you seriously need to be cyber-quarantined
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by NNVanguard(m): 4:13pm
Redeeming our battered image in the international scene is a task everyone must join hands together to achieve
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by unclezuma: 4:13pm
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by jordinsparkles(f): 4:13pm
Awwwwwn ndo o... But wait a minute, what is wrong with some African countries eg south Africa and now Kenya? When did all these rubbish start? Because In my entire life, I've never heard about Nigerians being hostile to other African countries. This isn't right!
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by finderofX: 4:13pm
Hmmm
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Dolypson04(m): 4:13pm
Kenya of all countries? That's epic!
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by bbbabes: 4:13pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Is the heat too much in your house.... go to the river to cool off... you will be fine
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by lionlamb020(m): 4:13pm
NwamaziNwaAro:Sense... Where art thou when thou art sought?
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by holluwai(m): 4:13pm
Sorry o falz
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Baroba(m): 4:14pm
We have a terrible image problem worldwide, unfortunately the criminals are not making it easy for hardworking talented folks like Falz and many others..
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by 0b10010011: 4:14pm
Dreamwaker:
You said my mind!
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Vision2045(m): 4:14pm
GIFTY NO SABI U....NOW KENYA SELF JOIN...#WHATSSTRONGINU
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by ChubbychummyICE(f): 4:14pm
Dreamwaker:afonjas d saints...
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by DIKEnaWAR: 4:15pm
As a lawyer what did you do? What happened to your first training as a defender of rights and social crusader for justice?
Na to whine for Internet sure pass for you abi?
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by bbbabes: 4:15pm
NNVanguard:
Well, I don't think that will be possible. Africa has got very big problems of corruption and not only that, our population is damn much
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Tominiola: 4:15pm
Omo iya mi ma binu
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by loadedvibes: 4:16pm
Na softwork and na you be d ambassador..bear am
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Drazeen(m): 4:17pm
CeoNewshelm:
it seams he speaks in real life the same way he speaks on t.v and in his songs.
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:18pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
So na every artiste wey hammer be scammer? You need to change your mind set.
|Re: Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian by Muafrika2: 4:18pm
Sorry Falz
Those workers will be reprimanded
