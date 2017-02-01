Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz - I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I'm Nigerian (12339 Views)

In a new interview with Sound City‘s Moet Abebe, Falz said he recently went holidaying in Kenya with a group of friends, and at the airport, was treated with the worst discrimination he had ever experienced.



“We were about getting into the airport..in Kenya. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” Falz revealed.



“It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”





not new.

when you mention Nigeria all they think about is fraud and drugs, they even mention Nigeria and drugs in Agent of shield, I was like so na only that one they know us for? 32 Likes 1 Share

They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Is Falz not a fraudster??



He impregnated Simi without marrying her,

Is that not fraud?



Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.

Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so? Is Falz not a fraudster??He impregnated Simi without marrying her,Is that not fraud?Our artistes are mostly fraudsters.Abi na "softwork" and "wehdone sir"make am hammer so? 5 Likes 1 Share

Poor Falz, first Gifty said she didn't know him and now Kenyans think he's a criminal. What a crazy week, but I guess no publicity is bad publicity. 6 Likes 1 Share

Dude, you seriously need to be cyber-quarantined 25 Likes

Redeeming our battered image in the international scene is a task everyone must join hands together to achieve

Awwwwwn ndo o... But wait a minute, what is wrong with some African countries eg south Africa and now Kenya? When did all these rubbish start? Because In my entire life, I've never heard about Nigerians being hostile to other African countries. This isn't right! 3 Likes

Kenya of all countries? That's epic! 1 Like

Is the heat too much in your house.... go to the river to cool off... you will be fine Is the heat too much in your house.... go to the river to cool off... you will be fine 3 Likes

We have a terrible image problem worldwide, unfortunately the criminals are not making it easy for hardworking talented folks like Falz and many others.. 3 Likes

Dreamwaker:

They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure.



You said my mind! You said my mind! 1 Like

GIFTY NO SABI U....NOW KENYA SELF JOIN...#WHATSSTRONGINU 3 Likes 1 Share

Dreamwaker:

They mistook you for a Biafran I'm pretty sure. afonjas d saints... afonjas d saints... 10 Likes 2 Shares

As a lawyer what did you do? What happened to your first training as a defender of rights and social crusader for justice?



Na to whine for Internet sure pass for you abi? 1 Like

NNVanguard:

Redeeming our battered image in the international scene is a task everyone must join hands together to achieve

Well, I don't think that will be possible. Africa has got very big problems of corruption and not only that, our population is damn much Well, I don't think that will be possible. Africa has got very big problems of corruption and not only that, our population is damn much

Omo iya mi ma binu

Na softwork and na you be d ambassador..bear am

CeoNewshelm:

.. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” Falz revealed.











it seams he speaks in real life the same way he speaks on t.v and in his songs. it seams he speaks in real life the same way he speaks on t.v and in his songs.

So na every artiste wey hammer be scammer? You need to change your mind set. So na every artiste wey hammer be scammer? You need to change your mind set. 1 Like