Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira. Although, he has consistently denied involvement in the fraud, investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money. He is alleged to have received the sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015. Waribo allegedly gave N5 million from the N16 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official.





The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.



As soon as investigation is completed Ok why not complete your investigation b4 releasing names of accused ? Are you not indirectly telling his conivers to zap ?

As soon as investigation is completed Ok why not complete your investigation b4 releasing names of accused ? Are you not indirectly telling his conivers to zap ?

EFCC playing with Nigerians since 18BC

And I am supposed to believe credible elections can be conducted by these people

Na initial gragra. All diz trials wey no de end. If na poor man own, dem go knw how to fast-track am





They voted for continuity of corruption and free money into their pockets

Nigeria is a corruptive country where the president of the country is a rapist,murderer En criminal,why can't the criminal loot money En Fraud Nigeria Government.

that was under your ineffectual buffoon

Thank you our father in crime, the apostle of "Stealing is not Corruption", his Excellency Goatluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonaddaft (PhD). Continue resting in your village in Otuoke while your mistress Diezaini is resting in London.

just imagine....they av stolen huge amount of money in dis country up to d extent dat the 16m dis man stole now looks as if he didn't do anything....

but now their enjoying our own change

That's what happen when u use defenders n defensive midfielders only in a match - expect no finishing.

Lol what's happening in Edo state now, is it not INEC that conducted the election, how come results were doctored and INEC can no longer defend their itself?









Like when you're crying inside but trying to tell people you're okay

does that mean you are describing your ineffectual buffoon? Becos the crime was commited by your ineffectual buffoon

Are you sure of your statement or you are quoting a report? We should, as a responsible member of the society, desist from quoting hearsays as categorical statements thus making them look statements of facts. That is called lying in a court of law, and, it the height of irresponsibility.

Your statement should have been "No be Buhari them say bribe person over ein certificate?"



Your statement should have been "No be Buhari them say bribe person over ein certificate?" Are you sure of your statement or you are quoting a report? We should, as a responsible member of the society, desist from quoting hearsays as categorical statements thus making them look statements of facts. That is called lying in a court of law, and, it the height of irresponsibility.Your statement should have been "No be Buhari them say bribe person over ein certificate?"