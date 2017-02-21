₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by stephanie11: 4:37pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded arrangements to prosecute a Deputy Director of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC in Akwa Ibom State, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers State, Gogo Anderson Waribo, for his alleged collection of N16million from the infamous N23billion Diezani Allison Madueke’s during the 2015 general election bribery funds.
Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira. Although, he has consistently denied involvement in the fraud, investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money. He is alleged to have received the sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015. Waribo allegedly gave N5 million from the N16 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official.
The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.
http://politicsngr.com/inec-director-face-prosecution-n16-million-scam-photos/
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by ToriBlue(f): 5:01pm
Na wa o, for this recession?
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by brunofarad(m): 5:44pm
NIGERIA I hail
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by unclezuma: 5:44pm
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by fpeter(f): 5:44pm
he done buy market
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by AntiWailer: 5:45pm
Na wa oo.
The voltron's will soon assume formation.
Defender of the universe.
Defending thieves since .....
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by MadCow1: 5:46pm
stephanie11:
If guilty, sentence him to death by starvation
2 Likes
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:48pm
see face
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by erico2k2(m): 5:48pm
stephanie11:As soon as investigation is completed Ok why not complete your investigation b4 releasing names of accused ? Are you not indirectly telling his conivers to zap ?
EFCC playing with Nigerians since 18BC
5 Likes
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Lasskeey: 5:49pm
See em mugu face !!!
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by officialJP: 5:52pm
dem need change here is the change
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 5:53pm
And I am supposed to believe credible elections can be conducted by these people
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by netflicks: 5:54pm
This EFCC self dem get starting but no finishing...
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by kings09(m): 5:56pm
Na initial gragra. All diz trials wey no de end. If na poor man own, dem go knw how to fast-track am
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by kabawa: 5:57pm
Behold the face of corruption
See bele like bag of garri
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Jesusloveyou: 6:02pm
officialJP:this is not the kind change ipods want,
They voted for continuity of corruption and free money into their pockets
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by RGem(f): 6:03pm
Scam and fraud very where . Lord have mercy!
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by swankyreal(m): 6:05pm
Nigeria is a corruptive country where the president of the country is a rapist,murderer En criminal,why can't the criminal loot money En Fraud Nigeria Government.
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Jesusloveyou: 6:05pm
Pidgin2:that was under your ineffectual buffoon
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by WorldRichest: 6:05pm
Thank you our father in crime, the apostle of "Stealing is not Corruption", his Excellency Goatluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonaddaft (PhD). Continue resting in your village in Otuoke while your mistress Diezaini is resting in London.
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by fowosh: 6:05pm
just imagine....they av stolen huge amount of money in dis country up to d extent dat the 16m dis man stole now looks as if he didn't do anything....
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by officialJP: 6:06pm
Jesusloveyou:but now their enjoying our own change
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by bitcoininvesto(m): 6:07pm
netflicks:That's what happen when u use defenders n defensive midfielders only in a match - expect no finishing.
2 Likes
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 6:08pm
Jesusloveyou:
Lol what's happening in Edo state now, is it not INEC that conducted the election, how come results were doctored and INEC can no longer defend their itself?
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Kolade9(m): 6:10pm
The man's face tho
Like when you're crying inside but trying to tell people you're okay
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Buhari4dullard: 6:12pm
NA ONLY PDP PEOPLE DEY FACE WAHALA.
NO BE BUHARI BRIBE PERSON OVER EIN CERTIFICATE?
1 Like
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by kunlefrank248: 6:12pm
Hmmm 16 million
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by Jesusloveyou: 6:14pm
swankyreal:does that mean you are describing your ineffectual buffoon? Becos the crime was commited by your ineffectual buffoon
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:14pm
Na only baba I hear say give bribe in thousands (500,000) d rest are in millions or billions
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by BabaAduras: 6:28pm
Buhari4dullard:
Are you sure of your statement or you are quoting a report? We should, as a responsible member of the society, desist from quoting hearsays as categorical statements thus making them look statements of facts. That is called lying in a court of law, and, it the height of irresponsibility.
Your statement should have been "No be Buhari them say bribe person over ein certificate?"
|Re: INEC Director To Face Prosecution For N16 Million Scam (photos) by highrise07(m): 6:29pm
.
