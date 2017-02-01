₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by mzirawo: 5:42pm
LEKKI GARDENS MANAGING DIRECTOR CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER.
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/lekki-gardens-managing-director-charged.html
The Lagos State Government has filed criminal charges against the MD of Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, Richard Nyong and others over the collapse of a five-storey building under construction on Kushenla Road in Ikate Elegushi area of the State which killed no fewer than 35 persons.
Apart from Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, GT Rich Ltd, HC Insight Solutions Ltd, others charged alongside Nyong are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph. They’re are facing six-count charge of failure to obtain building approval for the collapsed building and unlawful manslaughter.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by brunofarad(m): 5:49pm
Lets see how this plays out
From ℊrace. to. ℊrass
Just because of SHORTCUTS
My father said....theres no shortcut to success.
This man is in for some hot case....all evidences are against him .
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by tochivitus(m): 5:49pm
ok he that killed by sword shall also inherit same.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by PqsMike: 5:49pm
This is really unfortunate for him.
They should have gotten the necessary permits...at least he isn't new to the business.
But I believe that the use of Substandard Material, Poor supervision and maybe design error would have caused this. May the soul of the affected RIP
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Icecomrade: 5:49pm
Womanslaugter nko.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by officialJP: 5:50pm
mtcheeeee
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by ngmgeek(m): 5:50pm
.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by greatgod2012(f): 5:51pm
The case will soon be swept under the carpet........ With money and corrupt judges, such thing is possible!
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:51pm
Ambo would intervene and these crooks would walk free
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by fpeter(f): 5:52pm
sad one.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Lemiday(m): 5:52pm
na dem dem
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by kings09(m): 5:52pm
Na today?
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by jide219(m): 5:53pm
In other news bubu is still in London,and Biafra's are yet to gain their independence and their leader is languishing in kuje prison
And seun osewa is still d owner of nairaland and lala his still not married and m here wasting my time writing .
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by soberdrunk(m): 5:53pm
Na wa ooo!! So that is how somebody will "work work work work work" and gather money, now buy house from this evil minded, profit addicted, charlatans and be eating chicken and drinking cold gulder in his parlour jejely, next thing you know you will be receiving interrogation from one 'angel' that doesnt like Nigerians, on why you indulged in Russian granny porn while you were alive
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by MadCow1: 5:54pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by MVLOX(m): 5:54pm
What of Bros TBJ.....
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Ilovewetpussy(m): 5:54pm
Y
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by awa(m): 5:54pm
Over to the Court of law
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Lasskeey: 5:54pm
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by seguno2: 5:55pm
They should jail him like that Samsung director in South Korea.
Meanwhile when will they arrest TB Joshua for the same offence?
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Cchuks27(m): 5:56pm
Hmm ... Highly impressive from Lagos State Government, I must say. Lagos is breaking the norms in governance in Nigeria.
I pray and hope Rivers state government follows suit, most especially in infrastructure development and tackling the high crime rate within the state.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by anibi9674: 5:58pm
eh yah
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Lasskeey: 6:01pm
seguno2:
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Babarex(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by kingthreat(m): 6:02pm
Good lesson for those so called wanna-be landlords using inferior materials
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by Tazmode(m): 6:02pm
Someone must be held responsible at the end of the day even though the accused persons may not have orchestrated the deadly collapse
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by BecomeALandLord(m): 6:06pm
Awwww
It's such a pity.
|Re: Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter by cbrass(m): 6:08pm
Unlawful manslaughter keh Is there a lawful manslaughter too?
