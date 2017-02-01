Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter (11831 Views)

The Lagos State Government has filed criminal charges against the MD of Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, Richard Nyong and others over the collapse of a five-storey building under construction on Kushenla Road in Ikate Elegushi area of the State which killed no fewer than 35 persons.



Apart from Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, GT Rich Ltd, HC Insight Solutions Ltd, others charged alongside Nyong are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph. They're are facing six-count charge of failure to obtain building approval for the collapsed building and unlawful manslaughter.

Lets see how this plays out



From ℊrace. to. ℊrass

Just because of SHORTCUTS

My father said....theres no shortcut to success.

This man is in for some hot case....all evidences are against him .



ok he that killed by sword shall also inherit same. 2 Likes



They should have gotten the necessary permits...at least he isn't new to the business.



But I believe that the use of Substandard Material, Poor supervision and maybe design error would have caused this. May the soul of the affected RIP



This is really unfortunate for him.They should have gotten the necessary permits...at least he isn't new to the business.But I believe that the use of Substandard Material, Poor supervision and maybe design error would have caused this. May the soul of the affected RIP

Womanslaugter nko.

The case will soon be swept under the carpet........ With money and corrupt judges, such thing is possible! 6 Likes

Ambo would intervene and these crooks would walk free 1 Like 1 Share

sad one. 1 Like

In other news bubu is still in London,and Biafra's are yet to gain their independence and their leader is languishing in kuje prison

And seun osewa is still d owner of nairaland and lala his still not married and m here wasting my time writing . 2 Likes

Na wa ooo!! So that is how somebody will "work work work work work" and gather money, now buy house from this evil minded, profit addicted, charlatans and be eating chicken and drinking cold gulder in his parlour jejely, next thing you know you will be receiving interrogation from one 'angel' that doesnt like Nigerians, on why you indulged in Russian granny porn while you were alive 25 Likes

What of Bros TBJ..... 2 Likes

Over to the Court of law

They should jail him like that Samsung director in South Korea.

Meanwhile when will they arrest TB Joshua for the same offence? 11 Likes

Hmm ... Highly impressive from Lagos State Government, I must say. Lagos is breaking the norms in governance in Nigeria.



I pray and hope Rivers state government follows suit, most especially in infrastructure development and tackling the high crime rate within the state.

Good lesson for those so called wanna-be landlords using inferior materials

Someone must be held responsible at the end of the day even though the accused persons may not have orchestrated the deadly collapse 2 Likes

It's such a pity.