|Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:13pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/21/imo-born-chief-breaks-tradition-by-plaiting-wifes-hair/
He is a traditional chief at Ekwe Kingdom in Imo State. From his profile, he also spends some time in Chicago in the United States. But this does not stop him from breaking tradition by plaiting his wife’s hair regularly, in spite of people reminding him that he is traditional chief. Our Facebook user, Mel Adiegwu, not ashamed of showing love to his wife, share photos while plaiting his wife’s hair.
He writes,
Performing my usual duty ####
3 Likes
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:14pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by 2el(m): 6:15pm
good for him....
1 Like
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 6:17pm
Look at those finger nails. Jeez.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by ciscoxx(m): 6:20pm
I laugh in London way.. Remember BUHARI run to London but delta juju say make him return golden sword back.. You own na small case.. Common chief.. D juju still dy do press up for you for IMO river.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:22pm
Three things are involved-------
1) Oga may be naturally romantic and is crazy in love with his wife
2) Oga might be an accountant and has studied the yearly "hair expenditure" and decided to plug the 'leak'(especially in this recession)
3) Madam fit dey give oga some kain "Shaolin" styles like "crouching tiger holding protector", "Enter the dragon", "Snake in the kitchen sink", "Legend of the flexible ninja" and my personal favorite "no retreat no surrender" way don confuse oga phyical and spiritually to the point way oga be like LG tv way madam dey use "smart remote" control........
41 Likes
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by haywire07(m): 6:33pm
BleSSedMee:Let's see urs . Ode
U think everyone needs artificial nails and stuffs to look beautiful? Shame
71 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by odogwu2007: 6:39pm
BleSSedMee:must u show how stupid u are. Ladies hating each other since 1336 AD
60 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by odogwu2007: 6:39pm
Family comes 1st I love this
6 Likes
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 6:45pm
So sweet of him.
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 6:51pm
BleSSedMee:you been wan make she fix long claws
like una dey do
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by cococandy(f): 6:52pm
Useless tradition
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by alexialin: 6:59pm
I don't see anything wrong here.
He simply loves his wife and chooses to play with her.. What's the big deal there?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Splinz(m): 7:02pm
cococandy:
You can say that again.
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by dhensity: 7:02pm
slavery
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 7:02pm
True love at display
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 7:03pm
Who them help with dis pix
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:03pm
If only this will make Buhari revert the capital of Nigeria to Abuja
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 7:04pm
Next please
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:04pm
Trust Igbo men,they know how to take proper care of their wives.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by cybriz82(m): 7:04pm
haywire07:
ode abi aburo oloshi..
1 Like
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by WfBabakhay(m): 7:05pm
MR ROMANTIC
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Arewa12: 7:05pm
All her front hair is all out....
You can contact me for ur Hair treatment...
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 7:05pm
The woman's bress is small like Walnut!!!
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by swtman: 7:06pm
Ask trump
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 7:06pm
chai
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by repogirl(f): 7:07pm
He's loosening it not plaiting it.
4 Likes
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Richy4(m): 7:07pm
They Must have been saving a lot of money without going to saloon...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Ishilove: 7:08pm
Why the front hair come chop like this? This is one of the negative effects of excessive braiding. Weaving your natural hair will enhance hair growth and slow down balding
1 Like
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Daviestunech(m): 7:08pm
Handsomecole:
6 Likes
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by Eddie4all: 7:08pm
soberdrunk:lol........ u get serous problm
|Re: Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 7:08pm
if i don't do dis with my wife hmm
