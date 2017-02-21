Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Imo Chief Plaiting Wife’s Hair (Photos) (14569 Views)

He is a traditional chief at Ekwe Kingdom in Imo State. From his profile, he also spends some time in Chicago in the United States. But this does not stop him from breaking tradition by plaiting his wife’s hair regularly, in spite of people reminding him that he is traditional chief. Our Facebook user, Mel Adiegwu, not ashamed of showing love to his wife, share photos while plaiting his wife’s hair.



Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/21/imo-born-chief-breaks-tradition-by-plaiting-wifes-hair/

good for him.... 1 Like

Look at those finger nails. Jeez. 6 Likes 1 Share

I laugh in London way.. Remember BUHARI run to London but delta juju say make him return golden sword back.. You own na small case.. Common chief.. D juju still dy do press up for you for IMO river. 3 Likes 1 Share





1) Oga may be naturally romantic and is crazy in love with his wife



2) Oga might be an accountant and has studied the yearly "hair expenditure" and decided to plug the 'leak'(especially in this recession)



3) Madam fit dey give oga some kain "Shaolin" styles like "crouching tiger holding protector", "Enter the dragon", "Snake in the kitchen sink", "Legend of the flexible ninja" and my personal favorite "no retreat no surrender" way don confuse oga phyical and spiritually to the point way oga be like LG tv way madam dey use "smart remote" control........ Three things are involved-------1) Oga may be naturally romantic and is crazy in love with his wife2) Oga might be an accountant and has studied the yearly "hair expenditure" and decided to plug the 'leak'(especially in this recession)3) Madam fit dey give oga some kain "Shaolin" styles like "crouching tiger holding protector", "Enter the dragon", "Snake in the kitchen sink", "Legend of the flexible ninja" and my personal favorite "no retreat no surrender" way don confuse oga phyical and spiritually to the point way oga be like LG tv way madam dey use "smart remote" control........ 41 Likes

Look at those finger nails. Jeez. Let's see urs . Ode



U think everyone needs artificial nails and stuffs to look beautiful? Shame Let's see urs . OdeU think everyone needs artificial nails and stuffs to look beautiful? Shame 71 Likes 3 Shares

Look at those finger nails. Jeez. must u show how stupid u are. Ladies hating each other since 1336 AD must u show how stupid u are. Ladies hating each other since 1336 AD 60 Likes 4 Shares

Family comes 1st I love this 6 Likes

So sweet of him. 2 Likes

Look at those finger nails. Jeez. you been wan make she fix long claws







like una dey do you been wan make she fix long clawslike una dey do 39 Likes 1 Share

Useless tradition

I don't see anything wrong here.



He simply loves his wife and chooses to play with her.. What's the big deal there? 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless tradition

You can say that again.

slavery

True love at display 1 Like 1 Share

Who them help with dis pix

If only this will make Buhari revert the capital of Nigeria to Abuja 1 Like 1 Share

Next please

Trust Igbo men,they know how to take proper care of their wives. 12 Likes 1 Share

Let's see urs . Ode



U think everyone needs artificial nails and stuffs to look beautiful? Shame







ode abi aburo oloshi.. ode abi aburo oloshi.. 1 Like

MR ROMANTIC

All her front hair is all out....



You can contact me for ur Hair treatment...

The woman's bress is small like Walnut!!!

Ask trump

chai

He's loosening it not plaiting it. 4 Likes

They Must have been saving a lot of money without going to saloon... 1 Like 1 Share

Why the front hair come chop like this? This is one of the negative effects of excessive braiding. Weaving your natural hair will enhance hair growth and slow down balding 1 Like

The woman's bress is small like Walnut!!! 6 Likes

Three things are involved-------



1) Oga may be naturally romantic and is crazy in love with his wife



2) Oga might be an accountant and has studied the yearly "hair expenditure" and decided to plug the 'leak'(especially in this recession)



3) Madam fit dey give oga some kain "Shaolin" styles like "crouching tiger holding protector", "Enter the dragon", "Snake in the kitchen sink", "Legend of the flexible ninja" and my personal favorite "no retreat no surrender" way don confuse oga phyical and spiritually to the point way oga be like LG tv way madam dey use "smart remote" control........ lol........ u get serous problm lol........ u get serous problm