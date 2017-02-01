Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria (14740 Views)

"Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed / Busted - See Details Of The Fake News Websites Which Published Buhari’s Death / Fashola, Amaechi, Ngige, Onu, Lai, Kachikwu Make Ministerial List - TheCable (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Speaking in Abuja at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar, the minister listed four fake news which had been in circulation recently.



He said: “Regrettably, fake news is circulated worldwide through the means of the social media and it travels faster.



“Only recently, we have to refute the fake news that Nigeria today is the most difficult place for Christians to live (1).



“There was also the fake report that the armed forces of Nigeria armed the Fulani herdsmen and instigate them to carry out attacks (2).



“All these news are unfounded, fake and has the capacity to set one religion or group against the other,’’ he said.



The minister said the most recent of such disinformation was the news of the alleged killing of some members of a pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (3).



He also recalled the recent visit by two leaders of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande to President Muhammadu Buhari in London which the champions of disinformation claimed it never happened (4).



He said similarly, it took the intervention of the US government to set the record straight through a release that its President, Donald Trump truly had a telephone conversation with President Buhari (5).



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/lai-mohammed-lists-5-recent-fake-news.html The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the phenomenon of fake news as one of the greatest threat to the nation.Speaking in Abuja at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar, the minister listed four fake news which had been in circulation recently.He said: 7 Likes 1 Share

Muhammed Lai 14 Likes 1 Share

tori for town. 4 Likes

I wonder how Lie Mohammed can say that IPOB was not killed when there are not less than 15 videos of the shooting on youtube?





Everyone has seen the video of the Nigerian Army going into the high school in Aba where unarmed IPOB were praying and opened fire. 90 Likes 4 Shares

I Swear i give kudos to this man.Either True or False news, we always hear from him almost everyday...I give it to him. 8 Likes 1 Share





He and Serrki in picture....... This man is the Chief Executive and the G. O of all zombies.He and Serrki in picture....... 45 Likes 5 Shares

Soon we will hear dat nobody died in southern kaduna.

I mean someone is telling me dat something dat happened in aba of which video i watched was actually a lie.

Chaaaiiii na wa oo. Let me come and be going am always smelling ban ban. 13 Likes

dat man no get sense 38 Likes



We yoruba muslims agree with him because he is very honest. No 6 -No Christian died in southern Kaduna~ Lie Mohammed.We yoruba muslims agree with him because he is very honest. 21 Likes 1 Share

This oga again? 1 Like 1 Share

midol:

No 6 -No Christian died in southern Kaduna~ Lie Mohammed.



We yoruba muslims agree with him because he is very honest. My fellow osu brother from Ebonyi. I agree with you. Radio Biafravd lied. Nigerian army didn't kill any Ipod member.

We osu flatinos from Ebonyi do not support Nnamumudi Cownu because we are second class and are adulterated descendants of Nri. My fellow osu brother from Ebonyi. I agree with you. Radio Biafravd lied. Nigerian army didn't kill any Ipod member.We osu flatinos from Ebonyi do not support Nnamumudi Cownu because we are second class and are adulterated descendants of Nri. 6 Likes 1 Share

6. Lai Muhammad himself 1 Like

Olodo. Is this how this people will continue using their tenure?



They blame the hardship in the country on the past government. Who is to blame for buhari's health.



Do something them no go do. They wan borrow 1 billion dollar. Who will pay the money. Politicians are making millions monthly when there is no more money to eat they wan take Nigeria borrow money. In fact any body we tell me to dey pray for our politicians will dies with them. Which mouth i go take pray. The own mouth dey eat chicken my own dey drink garri. There own mouth dey drink wine mine dey drink water. The mouth wey i suppose dey take manage pray for my self make i take am dey pray for them? I no be mumu.





Although some politicians are exempted. But those who want to divert public fund to there pocket won't have rest 4 Likes 1 Share

oga Lai.....



This ya name sha

When El rufai said Jonathan went to chad to plan more Boko Haram attacks on the north and obasanjo said GEJ was training snipers and had a kill list, they were authentic news?



The thunder that will fire you is still in the microwave in hell. 21 Likes 1 Share

the whole country only made up 5 news you called fake,





but uncle you get record pass the whole country we don already loss counts 8 Likes

This man has some nerve talking about 'fake news'.



What about all the nonsense that we've had to listen to from this man over the past two years.



Will he apologize for polluting our ears with lies? 6 Likes

The greatest Lier/fake news giver is talking of fake news



Lie Muhammad recently said Islamic extremists killing Christians is a fallacy 6 Likes 1 Share

zendy:

I wonder how Lie Mohammed can say that IPOB was not killed when there are not less than 15 videos of the shooting on youtube?





Everyone has seen the video of the Nigerian Army going into the high school in Aba where unarmed IPOB were praying and opened fire.

Please link Please link 1 Like

CNN

Keneking:

CNN

This is what we should expect from this loosed unrealistic animal 2 Likes

is alright, make him continue...