|Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by harbdulrasaq88(m): 7:46pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the phenomenon of fake news as one of the greatest threat to the nation.
Speaking in Abuja at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar, the minister listed four fake news which had been in circulation recently.
He said:
“Regrettably, fake news is circulated worldwide through the means of the social media and it travels faster.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Temidayo9(m): 7:49pm
Muhammed Lai
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by anibi9674: 7:50pm
tori for town.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by zendy: 7:53pm
I wonder how Lie Mohammed can say that IPOB was not killed when there are not less than 15 videos of the shooting on youtube?
Everyone has seen the video of the Nigerian Army going into the high school in Aba where unarmed IPOB were praying and opened fire.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Nogodye(m): 8:03pm
I Swear i give kudos to this man.Either True or False news, we always hear from him almost everyday...I give it to him.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Nixiepie(f): 8:26pm
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Nateben(m): 8:28pm
This man is the Chief Executive and the G. O of all zombies.
He and Serrki in picture.......
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by zionmade(m): 8:41pm
Soon we will hear dat nobody died in southern kaduna.
I mean someone is telling me dat something dat happened in aba of which video i watched was actually a lie.
Chaaaiiii na wa oo. Let me come and be going am always smelling ban ban.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by kokosin: 8:42pm
dat man no get sense
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by midol: 9:17pm
No 6 -No Christian died in southern Kaduna~ Lie Mohammed.
We yoruba muslims agree with him because he is very honest.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Tpave(m): 9:27pm
This oga again?
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Mememan: 9:27pm
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Reminez(m): 9:27pm
midol:My fellow osu brother from Ebonyi. I agree with you. Radio Biafravd lied. Nigerian army didn't kill any Ipod member.
We osu flatinos from Ebonyi do not support Nnamumudi Cownu because we are second class and are adulterated descendants of Nri.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by ALAYORMII: 9:28pm
6. Lai Muhammad himself
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by biggerboyc(m): 9:28pm
Olodo. Is this how this people will continue using their tenure?
They blame the hardship in the country on the past government. Who is to blame for buhari's health.
Do something them no go do. They wan borrow 1 billion dollar. Who will pay the money. Politicians are making millions monthly when there is no more money to eat they wan take Nigeria borrow money. In fact any body we tell me to dey pray for our politicians will dies with them. Which mouth i go take pray. The own mouth dey eat chicken my own dey drink garri. There own mouth dey drink wine mine dey drink water. The mouth wey i suppose dey take manage pray for my self make i take am dey pray for them? I no be mumu.
Although some politicians are exempted. But those who want to divert public fund to there pocket won't have rest
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by jamex93(m): 9:28pm
oga Lai.....
This ya name sha
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by papaejima1: 9:28pm
When El rufai said Jonathan went to chad to plan more Boko Haram attacks on the north and obasanjo said GEJ was training snipers and had a kill list, they were authentic news?
The thunder that will fire you is still in the microwave in hell.
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Anthony0094(m): 9:29pm
the whole country only made up 5 news you called fake,
but uncle you get record pass the whole country we don already loss counts
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by mmsen: 9:29pm
This man has some nerve talking about 'fake news'.
What about all the nonsense that we've had to listen to from this man over the past two years.
Will he apologize for polluting our ears with lies?
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by OoniOfIfe: 9:29pm
The greatest Lier/fake news giver is talking of fake news
Lie Muhammad recently said Islamic extremists killing Christians is a fallacy
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Horlufemi(m): 9:29pm
zendy:
Please link
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Keneking: 9:29pm
CNN
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by TINALETC3(f): 9:30pm
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 9:31pm
Keneking:
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by besto50(m): 9:31pm
This is what we should expect from this loosed unrealistic animal
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by formula99: 9:31pm
is alright, make him continue...
|Re: Lai Mohammed Lists 5 Recent Fake News In Nigeria by Flexherbal(m): 9:32pm
Make e dey count dem!
