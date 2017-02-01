Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff (2907 Views)

Mr Goji Mohammed, the 15th witness to testify in Badeh’s trial, said he was part of the EFCC team, led by Mr Isyaku Sharu, that conducted the search in Badeh’s house in Asokoro, Abuja.



Journalists report that the ex-Chief of Defence Staff is standing trial on money laundering offence he allegedly committed while serving as Chief of Air Staff.



The witness also said the team recovered some bank documents, land documents, tax documents and few other instruments. Mohammed further said the commission received intelligence report on another property located at No. 6 Ogun River Street Maitama, which was found to be Badeh’s property.



He said they accessed the building through the balcony by climbing, adding that they invited the security man of the neighbouring house to witness the search.



“When we climbed in, we were in the living area upstairs so we used the stairs and went to the living area downstairs and started our search from there. “When we got to the biggest room in the house, we saw a wardrobe, on opening it, we saw a bag and on opening it contained foreign currency.



“We saw 16 bundles of 50 US dollars notes and two sealed bundles containing 100,000 US dollars which we estimated to amount one million US dollars. “On further counting the money in our office we discovered it was exactly one million dollars,’’ he said.



He said they also found a red box which he could not precisely remember what was inside, adding that they also found two way bills of furniture supplied to the building. When the prosecution sought to tender the search warrant, the red box and the way bill as evidence, the move was objected to by the defence team. Mr Lasun Sanusi (SAN), counsel for the defendant objected to the admissibility of the items, saying they were purportedly obtained from an illegal search. Sanusi cited Section 115 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which states that the occupant of a place searched or a relation shall be at the house and see the items seized. He said no provisions of law permitted state security agents to conduct search by looking for strangers on the street to witness it. Sanusi said the law gave the owner of the property the impetus to nominate a representative to witness such search if he or she could not be present.



“My Lord, the witness had earlier confirmed that when they were to conduct search on the defendant’s house at Asokoro, they took him along to witness the search, why was this other one different.



“It is on record that the defendant was still in detention when the purported search was done in his house at Maitama which is a clear violation of the law.



“My Lord, we are not against the court admitting the search warrant as evidence but we vehemently oppose to the admissibility of the other items,’’ he said. On his part, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), argued that Section 149 and 150 of ACJA which deals with house search warrant permitted the presence of two witnesses.



“This permission covers the person to whom the warrant is addressed and a neighbour within the neighbourhood the property is located,’’ he said. According to him, the provision allows the person to whom warrant is addressed to look for a witness in the neighbourhood. He, therefore, argued that no provision of the law compelled the property owner to be present before a search warrant can be executed. Justice Okon Abang, however, adjourned the matter till Feb. 22 for continuation.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/ex-chief-defence-staff-hoards-1m-wardrobe-witness/

Korrekt!!!!

Wardrobe dey keep money....were some no even get wardrobe!



Hmm these people are playing with fire!!!!

The Italian revolution started in a day

Even the French!



I don't want to be around when nigerians go vex o 4 Likes 1 Share

Some people are country themselves in this country... 5 Likes

how do these lawyers think? you want to go and search somebody's house, you have to tel the person and the person should be there or nominate somebody to be there, how will it work? Some of this clauses need to be change. The judiciary is seriously not helping us. 3 Likes

Yet, some people are still wondering why one dollar is over 500 naira. 6 Likes 1 Share









Just saying nii oooo, don't say I said PMB is big brother ooo This Big brother show started a month ago, President Buhari disappeared a month ago; have you ever wondered who 'Big brother is....Just saying nii oooo, don't say I said PMB is big brother ooo 2 Likes

exposed





Not against loot recovery but how do we get ahead?



We keep falling freely, even under zero gravity!



When do we truly start patronizing local products and services, and stay here for checkups?



When would they stop selling Hajj pilgrimage dollar, CBN low dollar of closed business associates, BDC dollar and just sell the $?



When do we stop chasing shadows like "Stop calling Nigeria Naija" and get to work for once? (I don't even know if they ever know what job roles are)



When do we stop celebrating UK returned thieves, in the church!



When do we stop celebrating 4000MW, when I don't owe them bill?



When will nature stop sending the likes of Lai Mohammed to Africa?



When will Ghanaians start bagging degrees in Nigeria Universities with pride?



O LORD SAVE THIS COUNTRY. IS THIS NOT GETTING TOO MUCH?

Thank you Jonathan! 1 Like

ayaf die...



inside wardrobe again...



I sincerely hope that hell turns out to be real mehn..



our politicians....They've enjoyed too much on earth. they really need to suffer for eternity....

I'm alive.



What more can I say? Oghenne Dhooo....

See theory! GMan650:

This Big brother show started a month ago, President Buhari disappeared a month ago; have you ever wondered who 'Big brother is....







Just saying nii oooo, don't say I said PMB is big brother ooo

these people are wicked!!its time we make laws to start crucifying any looter!!!

Pls all ds money wey dey de see where dey dey keep am? 1 Like

WorldRichest:

Yet, some people are still wondering why one dollar is over 500 naira.

Naso Naso. Naso Naso.

Nigeria would av been doom if some ppu continue in power. 1 Like

Until one of these big fishes criminals gets sentenced to at least 10 years imprisonment without any option of bail, this anti corruption crusade remains a charade.



This is the last...I repeat: LAST chance we have to begin to put our house in order, before we hit rock bottom. We can't go on like this, unless we as a country have chosen the path of self destruction.



Politicians: corrupt

Judiciary: corrupt

Civil service: corrupt

Military: corrupt

Even religion: corrupt



And we hope to have a chance at surviving?

1 million dallas.



And some people still think PDP is the solution.

One million dollars inside wardrobe? And this man is still alive? So only poor men can be given the tire treatment abi. Kontinu

What the F







These people are bunch of conscienceless basterds

bunch of opportunist I am not understanding all this military guys o.bunch of opportunist

I doubt if dollars still remain in circulation in America going by the amount kept in Nigeria by these gluttons... God de ooo.

Wicked souls

1 Million Dollars @ 520 black Market rate = 520, 000, 000 Million Naira and that can create either a cottage / small scale industry to provide employment for graduates or an apprenticeship scheme to absorb secondary leavers but a wicked criminal kept the money alone for himself to enjoy with his family, while millions go to bed without food, kill corruption and see the star of Nigeria shines but tolerate / ignore it and we continue in a cycle of backwardness, nonsense

Somebody remind me again why we are in a recession

thieves everywhere

vhk







My dear country Jesus is lordMy dear country