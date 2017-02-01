₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|$1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by WorldRichest: 8:02pm On Feb 21
Mr Goji Mohammed, the 15th witness to testify in Badeh’s trial, said he was part of the EFCC team, led by Mr Isyaku Sharu, that conducted the search in Badeh’s house in Asokoro, Abuja.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/ex-chief-defence-staff-hoards-1m-wardrobe-witness/
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by cummando(m): 8:03pm On Feb 21
Korrekt!!!!
Wardrobe dey keep money....were some no even get wardrobe!
Hmm these people are playing with fire!!!!
The Italian revolution started in a day
Even the French!
I don't want to be around when nigerians go vex o
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by Nogodye(m): 8:15pm On Feb 21
Some people are country themselves in this country...
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by CoolFreeday(m): 9:10pm On Feb 21
how do these lawyers think? you want to go and search somebody's house, you have to tel the person and the person should be there or nominate somebody to be there, how will it work? Some of this clauses need to be change. The judiciary is seriously not helping us.
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by WorldRichest: 10:02am
Yet, some people are still wondering why one dollar is over 500 naira.
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by GMan650(m): 10:17am
This Big brother show started a month ago, President Buhari disappeared a month ago; have you ever wondered who 'Big brother is....
Just saying nii oooo, don't say I said PMB is big brother ooo
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by seunlayi(m): 10:31am
exposed
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by abumeinben(m): 10:31am
Nawao ..
Not against loot recovery but how do we get ahead?
We keep falling freely, even under zero gravity!
When do we truly start patronizing local products and services, and stay here for checkups?
When would they stop selling Hajj pilgrimage dollar, CBN low dollar of closed business associates, BDC dollar and just sell the $?
When do we stop chasing shadows like "Stop calling Nigeria Naija" and get to work for once? (I don't even know if they ever know what job roles are)
When do we stop celebrating UK returned thieves, in the church!
When do we stop celebrating 4000MW, when I don't owe them bill?
When will nature stop sending the likes of Lai Mohammed to Africa?
When will Ghanaians start bagging degrees in Nigeria Universities with pride?
When will I stop asking these questions?
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by kelvyn7(m): 10:31am
O LORD SAVE THIS COUNTRY. IS THIS NOT GETTING TOO MUCH?
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by freeborn76(m): 10:31am
Thank you Jonathan!
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by uzoclinton(m): 10:31am
ayaf die...
inside wardrobe again...
I sincerely hope that hell turns out to be real mehn..
our politicians....They've enjoyed too much on earth. they really need to suffer for eternity....
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by Hawlahscho(m): 10:32am
I'm alive.
What more can I say? Oghenne Dhooo....
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by Ekakamba: 10:32am
See theory!
GMan650:
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by ramond007(m): 10:32am
these people are wicked!!its time we make laws to start crucifying any looter!!!
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:32am
Pls all ds money wey dey de see where dey dey keep am?
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by SageTravels: 10:33am
WorldRichest:
Naso Naso.
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by policy12: 10:33am
Nigeria would av been doom if some ppu continue in power.
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by whirlwind7(m): 10:33am
Until one of these big
This is the last...I repeat: LAST chance we have to begin to put our house in order, before we hit rock bottom. We can't go on like this, unless we as a country have chosen the path of self destruction.
Politicians: corrupt
Judiciary: corrupt
Civil service: corrupt
Military: corrupt
Even religion: corrupt
And we hope to have a chance at surviving?
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by AntiWailer: 10:34am
1 million dallas.
And some people still think PDP is the solution.
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by ybalogs(m): 10:34am
One million dollars inside wardrobe? And this man is still alive? So only poor men can be given the tire treatment abi. Kontinu
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by ALAYORMII: 10:34am
What the F
These people are bunch of conscienceless basterds
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by lmm4real: 10:35am
I am not understanding all this military guys o. bunch of opportunist
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by Laple0541(m): 10:35am
I doubt if dollars still remain in circulation in America going by the amount kept in Nigeria by these gluttons... God de ooo.
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by holyokoto(m): 10:35am
Wicked souls
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by AngelicBeing: 10:35am
1 Million Dollars @ 520 black Market rate = 520, 000, 000 Million Naira and that can create either a cottage / small scale industry to provide employment for graduates or an apprenticeship scheme to absorb secondary leavers but a wicked criminal kept the money alone for himself to enjoy with his family, while millions go to bed without food, kill corruption and see the star of Nigeria shines but tolerate / ignore it and we continue in a cycle of backwardness, nonsense
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by xstry: 10:35am
Somebody remind me again why we are in a recession
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by uchwar1: 10:35am
thieves everywhere
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by holatin(m): 10:35am
vhk
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by legundarybeans(m): 10:36am
Jesus is lord
My dear country
|Re: $1m Found In Alex Badeh's Wardrobe - Witness Exposes Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff by verygudbadguy(m): 10:36am
Heartless! (understatement)
