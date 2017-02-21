₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,834 members, 3,378,536 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 11:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) (19400 Views)
This 65-Year-Old Grandma Causes Social Media War With Her Sexy Body (photos) / An Old #Beardgang Man Trending On Social Media For Being "Sexy" / The N1billion Wrist Watch Causing Uproar Online (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
Hairdresser creates ‘hand of God’ on Nigerian boy’s head,
As shared by Twitter user, @ToneC2X
https://mobile.twitter.com/ToneC2X/status/833876802246471680
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Dhayor001(m): 8:20pm
LOL
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by fran6co(m): 8:20pm
what's dis
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:22pm
Funny artwork!
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by ufuosman: 8:26pm
Abeg no be hand of God be this. barber try
1 Like
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Omakraid(f): 8:29pm
Worwor
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by libertyfather(m): 8:31pm
Hand of Satan.he suppose change the color to white that can be call hand if God
1 Like
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Nixiepie(f): 8:32pm
Rather hand of Satan
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:36pm
libertyfather:Ok,
Let us ask Oga lalasticlala.
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by grayht(m): 8:40pm
Lalasticlacla, Kindly move this thread to "Crime Section" thanks
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:37pm
Shiiiioooorrrr
I don't think the hairdresser, the owner of the head, the person that snapped the pics and the owner of the shop head is correct at all
14 Likes
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by tribalistseun: 9:37pm
when person wan craze, e dey always come like slow motion
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by kokosin: 9:37pm
buhari need dat hand
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Damfostopper(m): 9:37pm
in other news..... sport news..... Barcelona may need this line up in the 2nd leg to qualify Spiderman.. Merlin ..King-kong.. Thor ..Harry-Potter.. Swarzeneger ..Bat-Man ..Superman ..Jet-Li ..Jackie Chan ..Flash Subs: Antman, Hulk, under taker, Green Lantern,Captain american and hankok
For Arsenal! Even the shaolin soccer squad wnt be able to help them
1 Like
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:37pm
I blame Buhari
1 Like
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Sijo01(f): 9:37pm
Hand of God? How? iyam not understanding
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:38pm
Flexherbal:
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by SporaD8: 9:38pm
humorless.
It actually looks like typical amoeba shape.
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by creamylicious(f): 9:39pm
choi! my sis house is on fire ... so my aunt sent a hundred thousand to my sis who just birthed a kid... the husband is dragging dis money seriously up to d point that popsi had to go visit this night ... i am planning to report him to security agencies cos this attitude poses a security threat . wat do you guys think
1 Like
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Meka78: 9:39pm
This barber bad gon
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by kidman96(m): 9:41pm
that na devil hand o. God's hand is bigger than that. if God put his hand on that boy's head... he go faint.
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:41pm
Lol... Stupidly creative
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by dealslip(f): 9:41pm
It's creepy. eww!
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Kennyodinye: 9:41pm
Booked
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Anthony0094(m): 9:41pm
land
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 9:42pm
This land is not for sale... Beware of 419
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by swtman: 9:42pm
Chai
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Kemimarch16(f): 9:42pm
Hand of God or hand of Satan
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Sultty(m): 9:42pm
More like Donald thump's hand that grab things
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by KoredeGold(m): 9:45pm
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by thexzy(m): 9:45pm
This is a typical pictography of the hand of the devil on this guy. Nigerians and copycat....very soon this hairstyle will go viral like e-BOLA. By then, you'll see Akpos and Co having this devilish haircut in the name of swag on my head. #TrendingHairCutForNaijaGuys
|Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by medra(m): 9:45pm
Wehdone hand of reccession..
2 Likes
How To Care For Baby Locs/dreads. / How To Even Out Your Skin Tone Before Applying Makeup / How To Get Perfect Eyebrows!
Viewing this topic: hideraoluwa(f), dokunbam(m), illustrious(m), Aguiyi06(m), deefem81, Inception(m), Deman05(m), fran6co(m), freezy(m), iyke649(m), Hollawayn05(m), Jeand(m), ucheemmadu18, Raymondfayowole(m), temitee4me(f), timifizzy(m), Ameedan, Immanueladebol(m), Millxz(m), meshi1990(m), obivictor(m), darlingtonIIV(m), Chukwumeremeze(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), cardinalstar091, MRLANNISTER(m), fayded(m), luvola(m), Chazzyboy, leonJunior, Trueigbo, ceeceeuwa, Donbiggi, infotainment(m), shumuel(m), Mygbadebo(m), Femiblacky(m), cfranky, AgamaHub, guy1234, dayjee, iphunanya(f), gaetano, joey150(m), connkg(m), TaiwoChris(m), mondee02(m), Onyi4live(m), AdedoyinO(f), peeparty(m), Nimblemind(m), CivilzedTyger(m), ganja06(m), hardeytunji(m), kulikuli45, Bullet4U(m), Gbengais(m), fagbalex(m), evo2011(f), icubeguitar(m), hilariousdammie(m), ipromise, demolinka(m), worworgirl(f), oluwadamilolah(f), abaegbelu, passion007, blasted007, SirLegal(m), Lawrhead, Iheddy, Vicaboy(m), CaptRewa(m), Ijscarface, castel428, 0079jaBond(m), Scetrocom, xtratagem(m), Chiefupper, MOSICATED5(m), Wadosky(m), Jeffboi(m), Anijay1212(m), cana882(m), IAMBlesssed(f), kintus(m), So4baba(m), fury(m), Adeebiwa09(m), samsyano1, Jibsmth(m), prince049(m), Fesisko(m), hardeydhoying(m), mzdeee(f), ehis05(m), korm2me(m), yhuti(m), tommysneh, Period007(m) and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5