₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,834 members, 3,378,536 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 11:02 PM

‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) (19400 Views)

This 65-Year-Old Grandma Causes Social Media War With Her Sexy Body (photos) / An Old #Beardgang Man Trending On Social Media For Being "Sexy" / The N1billion Wrist Watch Causing Uproar Online (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
Hairdresser creates ‘hand of God’ on Nigerian boy’s head,


As shared by Twitter user, @ToneC2X

https://mobile.twitter.com/ToneC2X/status/833876802246471680

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Dhayor001(m): 8:20pm
LOL
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by fran6co(m): 8:20pm
what's dis

2 Likes

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:22pm
Funny artwork!

http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by ufuosman: 8:26pm
Abeg no be hand of God be this. barber try

1 Like

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Omakraid(f): 8:29pm
Worwor
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by libertyfather(m): 8:31pm
Hand of Satan.he suppose change the color to white that can be call hand if God

1 Like

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Nixiepie(f): 8:32pm
Rather hand of Satan

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:36pm
libertyfather:
Hand of Satan.he suppose change the color to white that can be call hand if God
Ok,
Let us ask Oga lalasticlala.
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by grayht(m): 8:40pm
Lalasticlacla, Kindly move this thread to "Crime Section" thanks

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:37pm
Shiiiioooorrrr undecided

I don't think the hairdresser, the owner of the head, the person that snapped the pics and the owner of the shop head is correct at all

14 Likes

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by tribalistseun: 9:37pm
when person wan craze, e dey always come like slow motion

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by kokosin: 9:37pm
buhari need dat hand

3 Likes

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Damfostopper(m): 9:37pm
in other news..... sport news..... Barcelona may need this line up in the 2nd leg to qualify Spiderman.. Merlin ..King-kong.. Thor ..Harry-Potter.. Swarzeneger ..Bat-Man ..Superman ..Jet-Li ..Jackie Chan ..Flash Subs: Antman, Hulk, under taker, Green Lantern,Captain american and hankok
For Arsenal! Even the shaolin soccer squad wnt be able to help them

1 Like

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:37pm
I blame Buhari

1 Like

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Sijo01(f): 9:37pm
Hand of God? How? undecided iyam not understanding embarassed
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:38pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Flexherbal:
Hairdresser creates ‘hand of God’ on Nigerian boy’s head,


As shared by Twitter user, @ToneC2X

https://mobile.twitter.com/ToneC2X/status/833876802246471680
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by SporaD8: 9:38pm
humorless.
It actually looks like typical amoeba shape.
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by creamylicious(f): 9:39pm
choi! my sis house is on fire ... so my aunt sent a hundred thousand to my sis who just birthed a kid... the husband is dragging dis money seriously up to d point that popsi had to go visit this night ... i am planning to report him to security agencies cos this attitude poses a security threat . wat do you guys think

1 Like

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Meka78: 9:39pm
This barber bad gon
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by kidman96(m): 9:41pm
that na devil hand o. God's hand is bigger than that. if God put his hand on that boy's head... he go faint.
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:41pm
Lol... Stupidly creative
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by dealslip(f): 9:41pm
It's creepy. eww!

3 Likes

Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Kennyodinye: 9:41pm
Booked
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Anthony0094(m): 9:41pm
land
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 9:42pm
This land is not for sale... Beware of 419
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by swtman: 9:42pm
Chai
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Kemimarch16(f): 9:42pm
Hand of God or hand of Satan
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by Sultty(m): 9:42pm
More like Donald thump's hand that grab things grin
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by KoredeGold(m): 9:45pm
grin
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by thexzy(m): 9:45pm
This is a typical pictography of the hand of the devil on this guy. Nigerians and copycat....very soon this hairstyle will go viral like e-BOLA. By then, you'll see Akpos and Co having this devilish haircut in the name of swag on my head. #TrendingHairCutForNaijaGuys
Re: ‘Hand Of God’ On Nigerian Boy’s Head, Causes Uproar On Social Media (photos) by medra(m): 9:45pm
Wehdone hand of reccession..

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Care For Baby Locs/dreads. / How To Even Out Your Skin Tone Before Applying Makeup / How To Get Perfect Eyebrows!

Viewing this topic: hideraoluwa(f), dokunbam(m), illustrious(m), Aguiyi06(m), deefem81, Inception(m), Deman05(m), fran6co(m), freezy(m), iyke649(m), Hollawayn05(m), Jeand(m), ucheemmadu18, Raymondfayowole(m), temitee4me(f), timifizzy(m), Ameedan, Immanueladebol(m), Millxz(m), meshi1990(m), obivictor(m), darlingtonIIV(m), Chukwumeremeze(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), cardinalstar091, MRLANNISTER(m), fayded(m), luvola(m), Chazzyboy, leonJunior, Trueigbo, ceeceeuwa, Donbiggi, infotainment(m), shumuel(m), Mygbadebo(m), Femiblacky(m), cfranky, AgamaHub, guy1234, dayjee, iphunanya(f), gaetano, joey150(m), connkg(m), TaiwoChris(m), mondee02(m), Onyi4live(m), AdedoyinO(f), peeparty(m), Nimblemind(m), CivilzedTyger(m), ganja06(m), hardeytunji(m), kulikuli45, Bullet4U(m), Gbengais(m), fagbalex(m), evo2011(f), icubeguitar(m), hilariousdammie(m), ipromise, demolinka(m), worworgirl(f), oluwadamilolah(f), abaegbelu, passion007, blasted007, SirLegal(m), Lawrhead, Iheddy, Vicaboy(m), CaptRewa(m), Ijscarface, castel428, 0079jaBond(m), Scetrocom, xtratagem(m), Chiefupper, MOSICATED5(m), Wadosky(m), Jeffboi(m), Anijay1212(m), cana882(m), IAMBlesssed(f), kintus(m), So4baba(m), fury(m), Adeebiwa09(m), samsyano1, Jibsmth(m), prince049(m), Fesisko(m), hardeydhoying(m), mzdeee(f), ehis05(m), korm2me(m), yhuti(m), tommysneh, Period007(m) and 142 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.