Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) (6941 Views)

Salawa Abeni’s Son, Big Sheff, Goes Coverless On Stage Again (Photos) / Salawa Abeni Son BIG SHEFF Off His Shirt / Salawa Abeni And Nigerian Big Sheff Perform At Felabration Day 3 (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/this-photo-of-salawa-shebi-son-sheff.html?m=1 Popular rap artiste and son of ace musicians Queen Salawa Abeni and General Kollington Ayinla, Sheriff Ilori aka Big Sheff took to his social media page to show off this lovely father and children moment he had with his kids with the caption below... 2 Likes 1 Share

See more of his photos below... 1 Like

Naija Rick Rose... 20 Likes



cute kids though He needs a gym,goshcute kids though 7 Likes

Despite his size, he still drinks 3 Likes

Why some people no get shame like this 5 Likes

He needs to work on that weight gosh!!!

Cool

No comment

I love big things 3 Likes

dominique:

He needs to work on that weight gosh!!!

aunty are we in a military regime



Pesin no fit fat in peace again aunty are we in a military regimePesin no fit fat in peace again 12 Likes

Nwaoma198:

I love big things I hope say the big things include



Big poor Men I hope say the big things includeBig poor Men 1 Like

No....big things not big poor men



Big poor Men

[/quote] 1 Like



BTW...Big sheff is oh, look at the cute little baby! so handsomeBTW...Big sheff is 3 Likes





Cute kids The guy should please shed at least half of that weightCute kids 1 Like

Cute kids

Man should cut down some fat, he needs it.

good one

No wonder he get that standby fan. He need am, in fact him suppose carry the fan dey waka 4 Likes

Wow really cuye

Wow really cute

dashing picx.

ur dhope guys

dope



INSTANEWS combines top stories of the day, local news and your specific interests into a single stream making sure you never miss anything important.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=raypower.android.com.instanews Get the latest gists from your favorite Nigerian Blogs, gossips, celebrity news and football news.INSTANEWS combines top stories of the day, local news and your specific interests into a single stream making sure you never miss anything important.

the kid slept comfortably on his dad...#splendid

Man needs to calm down.. Too big 1 Like

Berbierklaus:







cute kids though He needs a gym,goshcute kids though Thats ur boo. Ur kinda man Thats ur boo. Ur kinda man

Lol

See as him room be like cell 1 Like

Nwaoma198:

I love big things it's ok....i'm here for u it's ok....i'm here for u

Good dad.