Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos)
|Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:46pm
Popular rap artiste and son of ace musicians Queen Salawa Abeni and General Kollington Ayinla, Sheriff Ilori aka Big Sheff took to his social media page to show off this lovely father and children moment he had with his kids with the caption below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/this-photo-of-salawa-shebi-son-sheff.html?m=1
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:47pm
See more of his photos below...
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:50pm
Naija Rick Rose...
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Berbierklaus(f): 8:56pm
He needs a gym,gosh
cute kids though
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by malikombi(m): 8:56pm
Despite his size, he still drinks
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Tadeknkeepcalm: 9:00pm
Why some people no get shame like this
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by dominique(f): 9:13pm
He needs to work on that weight gosh!!!
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by shurinz(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Nwaoma198(f): 9:23pm
I love big things
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 9:24pm
dominique:aunty are we in a military regime
Pesin no fit fat in peace again
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 9:26pm
Nwaoma198:I hope say the big things include
Big poor Men
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Nwaoma198(f): 9:33pm
No....big things not big poor men
Big poor Men
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 9:40pm
oh, look at the cute little baby! so handsome
BTW...Big sheff is
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by angelTI(f): 9:41pm
The guy should please shed at least half of that weight
Cute kids
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:42pm
Cute kids
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 9:49pm
Man should cut down some fat, he needs it.
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:49pm
good one
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by UnknownT: 10:19pm
No wonder he get that standby fan. He need am, in fact him suppose carry the fan dey waka
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Success770: 10:28pm
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:28pm
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:30pm
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by londrina(f): 10:30pm
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by pappisco(m): 10:30pm
the kid slept comfortably on his dad...#splendid
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Meka78: 10:30pm
Man needs to calm down.. Too big
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by Odunharry(m): 10:31pm
Berbierklaus:Thats ur boo. Ur kinda man
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by OkoYibo: 10:33pm
See as him room be like cell
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by pappisco(m): 10:33pm
Nwaoma198:it's ok....i'm here for u
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by BomboyOnline: 10:33pm
Good dad.
|Re: Sheriff Ilori "Big Sheff" With His Kids (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:33pm
The guy need to the waer bra
