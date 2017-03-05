₦airaland Forum

What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by piperson(m): 9:55pm On Feb 21
so some people do crazy things for their girlfriend or boyfriend but after a break up they feel their fomer mates deserve less than what they did for them

so the question is, what did you do for your ex that you ended up regretting?

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by piperson(m): 9:56pm On Feb 21
lalasticlala can u relate?

mynd44?
farano?
rocktation?
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by uzoclinton(m): 10:02pm On Feb 21
On the day we broke up I bought her a plate of rice,, with meat.. even I don't eat with meat... I still regret that day till today.

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by royalmoron: 10:03pm On Feb 21
piperson:
lalasticlala can u relate?
mynd44? farano? rocktation?
Mr naira land

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:04pm On Feb 21
Giving the theif my bank detail n online login angry
God purnish dat guy smiley

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by dingbang(m): 10:05pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:
Giving the theif my bank detail n online login angry
God purnish dat guy smiley
grin u will still do it again and again

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:06pm On Feb 21
dingbang:
grin u will still do it again and again
Lie lie next wan we go sign paper
I don learn my lesson cheesy

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by dingbang(m): 10:08pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:

Lie lie next wan we go sign paper
I don learn my lesson cheesy
oh cmon.. Don't tell me ur one of them pre-nup supporters
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:12pm On Feb 21
dingbang:
oh cmon.. Don't tell me ur one of them pre-nup supporters
U damn right
We sign that ish before We even start relationship ... hmmm are dangerous o
Dey turn yahoo yahoo within secs

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by uzoclinton(m): 10:15pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:
Giving the theif my bank detail n online login angry
God purnish dat guy smiley
God won't.... Next time you want someone to be punished, send Satan...

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:17pm On Feb 21
uzoclinton:
God won't.... Next time you want someone to be punished, send Satan...

For real .. oshey

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Nma27(f): 10:17pm On Feb 21
uzoclinton:
On the day we broke up I bought her a plate of rice,, with meat.. even I don't eat with meat... I still regret that day till today.
200naira plate of rice? Buhari! Chai

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by uzoclinton(m): 10:21pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:

For real .. oshey
You are ɯoɔןeʍ *sips tea*
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:22pm On Feb 21
uzoclinton:
You are ɯoɔןeʍ *sips tea*
Ehh who give u tea drink

U wanna sip from my tea cup Jesu shocked na only dey sip tea for here o , no try am grin
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Draei: 10:23pm On Feb 21
Uhm, its past...so,

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by dingbang(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:

U damn right
We sign that ish before We even start relationship ... hmmm are dangerous o
Dey turn yahoo yahoo within secs
lol cuz u show off too much... Try showcasing simplicity
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by uzoclinton(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:

Ehh who give u tea drink

U wanna sip from my tea cup Jesu shocked na only dey sip tea for here o , no try am grin
I'm literally sipping tea right now.. but I'm not using tea cup sha... too small for me and I love tea so much.... I'm using a bowl

you can come join if you want

* sips tea*

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:28pm On Feb 21
uzoclinton:
I'm literally sipping tea right now.. but I'm not using tea cup sha... too small for me and I love tea so much.... I'm using a bowl

you can come join if you want

* sips tea*

Lol ok oh but dont sip on same thread angry
Sips tea ....
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 10:30pm On Feb 21
dingbang:
lol cuz u show off too much... Try showcasing simplicity
Lol i am simple o ..

Hmmm if i show off trust me you'll know
D most humble person you'll ever meet .. besides flashy things dont move me so why willi be flashy grin

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by samuel051(m): 10:31pm On Feb 21
Trained her from HND 2 till nysc, though she used to assist me in my ond days wen things were tough for me, because of a little argument,she asked me wat have i ever done for her,this was sum1 her mom said she wont go for HND,told her to go get married,she cried and cried no be small,na so we stay together,buy text books and everything,even bought clothes for her,feeding and everything was on me for more than 4 years because after service we were still together, d day she made that statement, my head spin,she apologised sha,but i lost interest in her till i had to call everything off,we still talk till date but,it has made me to mind the way i help people.

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by dingbang(m): 10:34pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:

Lol i am simple o ..

Hmmm if i show off trust me you'll know
D most humble person you'll ever meet .. besides flashy things dont move me so why willi be flashy grin
humble? U know what? I feel actions speaks louder Dan words.... I won't wana put u to the test tho..dat would be silly of me..


It takes great virtue to be humble truly... So I hope u really know exactly what u talkn about
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by uzoclinton(m): 10:37pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:

Lol ok oh but dont sip on same thread angry Sips tea ....
yes your royal highness, I won't
*bites of a chunk of bread*
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by uzoclinton(m): 10:41pm On Feb 21
samuel051:
trained her from HND 2 till nysc, though she used to assist me in my ond days wen things were tough for me, because of a little argument,she asked me wat have i ever done for her,this was sum1 her mom said she wont go to HND,told her to go get married,she cried and cried no be small,na so we stay together,buy text books and everything,even bought clothes for her,feeding and everything was on me for more than 4 years because after service we were still together, d day she made that statement, my head spin,she apologised sha,but i lost interest in her till i had to call everything off,we still talk till date but,it has made me to mind the way i help people.
Whenever you see an opportunity to help someone, help the person.... don't change because of her.....

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by samuel051(m): 11:00pm On Feb 21
uzoclinton:
Whenever you see an opportunity to help someone, help the person.... don't change because of her.....
i still help people anytime i can because i am sumone dat feels guilty if i refuse sumone something d person really needs and i have dat thing. just that i am very cautious of the character of d people i am helping,some people only know u exist wen dey need ur help and after getting wat dey want,wen next dem see u, dem go AKON(lock up) so i dey apply wisdom.

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by piperson(m): 11:15pm On Feb 21
uzoclinton:
On the day we broke up I bought her a plate of rice,, with meat.. even I don't eat with meat... I still regret that day till today.
lmao

so na only once u don buy food with meat for her?

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by piperson(m): 11:16pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:
Giving the theif my bank detail n online login angry
God purnish dat guy smiley

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by piperson(m): 11:19pm On Feb 21
samuel051:
trained her from HND 2 till nysc, though she used to assist me in my ond days wen things were tough for me, because of a little argument,she asked me wat have i ever done for her,this was sum1 her mom said she wont go to HND,told her to go get married,she cried and cried no be small,na so we stay together,buy text books and everything,even bought clothes for her,feeding and everything was on me for more than 4 years because after service we were still together, d day she made that statement, my head spin,she apologised sha,but i lost interest in her till i had to call everything off,we still talk till date but,it has made me to mind the way i help people.

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by babyfaceafrica: 11:23pm On Feb 21
samuel051:
trained her from HND 2 till nysc, though she used to assist me in my ond days wen things were tough for me, because of a little argument,she asked me wat have i ever done for her,this was sum1 her mom said she wont go to HND,told her to go get married,she cried and cried no be small,na so we stay together,buy text books and everything,even bought clothes for her,feeding and everything was on me for more than 4 years because after service we were still together, d day she made that statement, my head spin,she apologised sha,but i lost interest in her till i had to call everything off,we still talk till date but,it has made me to mind the way i help people.
sorry bros
..some people can be ungrateful and sausy with words..only a wise woman used her words well...better babes ahead!

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by firstking01(m): 11:36pm On Feb 21
Bumbae1:
Giving the theif my bank detail n online login angry
God purnish dat guy smiley
The smiley is saying otherwise.

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by cutedharmee(f): 11:42pm On Feb 21
Always complaining bout d mum nur giving him enof while in skul, sent money to him and had to enter gbese of #100,000. Such won't repeat itself sha o
Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by samuel051(m): 11:45pm On Feb 21
babyfaceafrica:
sorry bros
..some people can be ungrateful and sausy with words..only a wise woman used her words well...better babes ahead!
yes o,i took it as one of d lessons of life,majority of girls if not all can never take u serious as ur family member will even if u pull down heaven for dem,one little argument a girl dat was all over u just a minute ago will start flaming like pipeline bombed by NDA u go begin wonder if its same person u have been dating all these while.

Re: What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:29am On Feb 22
firstking01:
The smiley is saying otherwise.
That smile na dangerous smile smiley

