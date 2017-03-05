Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Do You Now Regret Doing For Your Ex? (6138 Views)

so some people do crazy things for their girlfriend or boyfriend but after a break up they feel their fomer mates deserve less than what they did for them



so the question is, what did you do for your ex that you ended up regretting?

lalasticlala can u relate?



mynd44?

farano?

rocktation?

On the day we broke up I bought her a plate of rice,, with meat.. even I don't eat with meat... I still regret that day till today.

Giving the theif my bank detail n online login

dingbang:

Lie lie next wan we go sign paper

I don learn my lesson

dingbang:

oh cmon.. Don't tell me ur one of them pre-nup supporters U damn right

We sign that ish before We even start relationship ... hmmm are dangerous o

Dey turn yahoo yahoo within secs U damn rightWe sign that ish before We even start relationship ... hmmm are dangerous oDey turn yahoo yahoo within secs 2 Likes 2 Shares

uzoclinton:

God won't.... Next time you want someone to be punished, send Satan...

For real .. oshey

uzoclinton:

You are ɯoɔןeʍ *sips tea* Ehh who give u tea drink



U wanna sip from my tea cup Jesu na only dey sip tea for here o , no try am Ehh who give u tea drinkU wanna sip from my tea cup Jesuna only dey sip tea for here o , no try am

Uhm, its past...so, 1 Like

dingbang:

lol cuz u show off too much... Try showcasing simplicity Lol i am simple o ..



Hmmm if i show off trust me you'll know

D most humble person you'll ever meet .. besides flashy things dont move me so why willi be flashy Lol i am simple o ..Hmmm if i show off trust me you'll knowD most humble person you'll ever meet .. besides flashy things dont move me so why willi be flashy 2 Likes

Trained her from HND 2 till nysc, though she used to assist me in my ond days wen things were tough for me, because of a little argument,she asked me wat have i ever done for her,this was sum1 her mom said she wont go for HND,told her to go get married,she cried and cried no be small,na so we stay together,buy text books and everything,even bought clothes for her,feeding and everything was on me for more than 4 years because after service we were still together, d day she made that statement, my head spin,she apologised sha,but i lost interest in her till i had to call everything off,we still talk till date but,it has made me to mind the way i help people.

Bumbae1:



yes your royal highness, I won't

*bites of a chunk of bread*

*bites of a chunk of bread* yes your royal highness, I won't*bites of a chunk of bread*

uzoclinton:

i still help people anytime i can because i am sumone dat feels guilty if i refuse sumone something d person really needs and i have dat thing. just that i am very cautious of the character of d people i am helping,some people only know u exist wen dey need ur help and after getting wat dey want,wen next dem see u, dem go AKON(lock up) so i dey apply wisdom.

Always complaining bout d mum nur giving him enof while in skul, sent money to him and had to enter gbese of #100,000. Such won't repeat itself sha o

babyfaceafrica:

sorry bros

yes o,i took it as one of d lessons of life,majority of girls if not all can never take u serious as ur family member will even if u pull down heaven for dem,one little argument a girl dat was all over u just a minute ago will start flaming like pipeline bombed by NDA u go begin wonder if its same person u have been dating all these while.