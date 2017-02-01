Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party (5597 Views)

40 Alleged Quotes From President ROBERT MUGABE That Will Make Your Day. / Nigerians Expectations From President-elect, Buhari / Photos From President Jonathan's Visit To AIT This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Though nonagenarian was unable to cut his cake but his son-in-law Chikore Simba came to his rescue.









See photos…





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-president-robert-mugabe-birthday-party-93.html Mugabe was honoured as his staff threw a surprise birthday party for him.Though nonagenarian was unable to cut his cake but his son-in-law Chikore Simba came to his rescue.See photos… 1 Like

So let me get this.



He could not cut a cake with a knife until helped?do they make Cakes with Bones now in Zimbabwe? 4 Likes

.At 93 why is he hail and hearty considering our "fresh" 72yrs old pres buhari



just asking ... 10 Likes 1 Share

A CHILD THAT DANCES SO HARD TO THE SOUND OF A BEATEN DRUM, SHOULD TELL US IF IT IS HIS MOTHER'S VAGINA SKIN THAT WAS USED IN MAKING THE DRUM. ........Robert Mugabe. 7 Likes

The majority of the population of Zimbabwe must be senile!





How could this rape continue till he clocks 93yrs! I fear he may appoint his wife or son as the next president.





Africa have a very long long long way to go! 8 Likes

Fugly looking cakes.



Happy birthday to him sha. 93years no be beans. Seems the old man wants to die in office. 1 Like

Mugabe at 93.



For good or bad, the man's a living legend.



7 years to a century. 2 Likes

decatalyst:

The majority of the population of Zimbabwe must be senile!





How could this rape continue till he clocks 93yrs! I fear he may appoint his wife or son as the next president.





Africa have a very long long long way to go!

Where is your own president now? Where is your own president now? 4 Likes

Mugabe and power ehn



Is bread still expensive in zimbabwe 1 Like

Old man with good heart. Unlike old Buhari with his wicked heart 1 Like

Zimbabwe are fools to allow this old vegetable rule over them

decatalyst:

The majority of the population of Zimbabwe must be senile!





How could this rape continue till he clocks 93yrs! I fear he may appoint his wife or son as the next president.





Africa have a very long long long way to go!

Same with Nigeria bro. Talk about ours first b4 another country.



How can you allow an old and illiterate person who messed Nigeria in 1985 to rule you again in 21st century and some people went as far as saying even if na NEPA bill he will be president. But we are all facing the consequences today...... Same with Nigeria bro. Talk about ours first b4 another country.How can you allow an old and illiterate person who messed Nigeria in 1985 to rule you again in 21st century and some people went as far as saying even if na NEPA bill he will be president. But we are all facing the consequences today...... 5 Likes 1 Share

Werin concern me



.

.

.

.



.

.Buhari sef #IStandWithKOWA.Buhari sef 1 Like

themselves

good for him

You go fear cake Na...



Ugly, just like the person it was made for

Ahmadgani:

Mugabe and power ehn





Is bread still expensive in zimbabwe

It has gone down from 1.8million to 1 million. It has gone down from 1.8million to 1 million. 1 Like

My man











Age with grace











#respect 1 Like

hbd legend

6 Likes 1 Share

some people can be funny sha. I heard he his not leaving the post until he dies. That what will never happen in nigeria

A 93 yrs old man is sound and celebrating life in his country in Zimbabwe.



Where as a 72 years old man is hale and hearty and observing rest imposed by his doctors in a foreign land.



No comment tv

hmmm

Happy birthday sir

At 93 he looks healthier than Bubu

chai