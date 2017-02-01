₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by harbdulrasaq88(m): 9:57pm
Mugabe was honoured as his staff threw a surprise birthday party for him.
Though nonagenarian was unable to cut his cake but his son-in-law Chikore Simba came to his rescue.
See photos…
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-president-robert-mugabe-birthday-party-93.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by harbdulrasaq88(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by HungerBAD: 10:01pm
So let me get this.
He could not cut a cake with a knife until helped?do they make Cakes with Bones now in Zimbabwe?
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by carmag(m): 10:02pm
.At 93 why is he hail and hearty considering our "fresh" 72yrs old pres buhari
just asking ...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by sekundosekundo: 10:11pm
A CHILD THAT DANCES SO HARD TO THE SOUND OF A BEATEN DRUM, SHOULD TELL US IF IT IS HIS MOTHER'S VAGINA SKIN THAT WAS USED IN MAKING THE DRUM. ........Robert Mugabe.
7 Likes
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by decatalyst(m): 10:20pm
The majority of the population of Zimbabwe must be senile!
How could this rape continue till he clocks 93yrs! I fear he may appoint his wife or son as the next president.
Africa have a very long long long way to go!
8 Likes
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by JackBaueress1(f): 10:23pm
Fugly looking cakes.
Happy birthday to him sha. 93years no be beans. Seems the old man wants to die in office.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by hucienda: 10:24pm
Mugabe at 93.
For good or bad, the man's a living legend.
7 years to a century.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by wordcat(m): 10:32pm
decatalyst:
Where is your own president now?
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Ahmadgani(m): 10:34pm
Mugabe and power ehn
Is bread still expensive in zimbabwe
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by tribalistseun: 10:40pm
Old man with good heart. Unlike old Buhari with his wicked heart
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by hotspec(m): 10:40pm
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by ruggedised: 10:41pm
Zimbabwe are fools to allow this old vegetable rule over them
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by NextGovernor(m): 10:42pm
decatalyst:
Same with Nigeria bro. Talk about ours first b4 another country.
How can you allow an old and illiterate person who messed Nigeria in 1985 to rule you again in 21st century and some people went as far as saying even if na NEPA bill he will be president. But we are all facing the consequences today......
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Sultty(m): 10:42pm
Werin concern me
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by crazygod(m): 10:42pm
#IStandWithKOWA
.
.
.
.
.
.Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Michaelpresh(m): 10:42pm
themselves
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by slawomir: 10:42pm
good for him
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by uzoclinton(m): 10:43pm
You go fear cake Na...
Ugly, just like the person it was made for
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by AntiWailer: 10:43pm
Ahmadgani:
It has gone down from 1.8million to 1 million.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Vickiweezy(m): 10:44pm
My man
Age with grace
#respect
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by bush112(m): 10:44pm
hbd legend
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by bazzyblings: 10:44pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by seunlly(m): 10:44pm
some people can be funny sha. I heard he his not leaving the post until he dies. That what will never happen in nigeria
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Kx: 10:44pm
A 93 yrs old man is sound and celebrating life in his country in Zimbabwe.
Where as a 72 years old man is hale and hearty and observing rest imposed by his doctors in a foreign land.
No comment tv
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by auntysimbiat(f): 10:44pm
hmmm
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:45pm
Happy birthday sir
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Woodpecker(m): 10:45pm
At 93 he looks healthier than Bubu
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by bumi10: 10:45pm
chai
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by slurryeye: 10:45pm
|Re: Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party by Meka78: 10:45pm
Forever young mugabe
