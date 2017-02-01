₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 10:08pm On Feb 21
Things are hard and everyday, echoes of hardship ring through Nigerians' ear just to put food on the table.
This man, apparently working for the waste truck company, was tired after a hard day's job and must have fallen asleep unconsciously in this dangerous position on the highway!
May God Help Us......
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by malikombi(m): 10:09pm On Feb 21
Number 19 on 101 ways to die
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by cummando(m): 10:10pm On Feb 21
Yes na so. Ole lo ba Omo je
Anyhow anyhow. Make money show.
I love hustling men. Unlike some people known for hard drugs and robbery!
BTW if he is the owner of that truck he earns times 5 the salary of most bankers and doctors that run their mouth here.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 10:10pm On Feb 21
Buhari should just resign
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:12pm On Feb 21
Talk of a man who has no functioning nose!
I wonder how e take balance well inside odor dey sleep...his posture imply sat he dey gbadun the sleep die with the cool breeze
Thunder fire poverty!
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by JackBaueress1(f): 10:13pm On Feb 21
I think he's well relaxed on the truck. Abeg make the man sleep jare.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by shurinz(m): 10:14pm On Feb 21
Naija
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by pbethel: 10:17pm On Feb 21
He must be exhausted but dats a dangerous place to sleep. If d vehicle should enter a pothole dat is deep...... Hhmmm
God help and bless him. He is trying.. Better than been idle
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by Etzakoos(m): 10:18pm On Feb 21
Nah His Best Rest Place Be That
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by tellwisdom: 10:19pm On Feb 21
decatalyst:
No foul smell in their dictionary...Everything smells good
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by ufuosman: 10:24pm On Feb 21
hustling things, not easy.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 10:28pm On Feb 21
Man must hustle to survive, but that position of sleep is risky.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by grayht(m): 10:39pm On Feb 21
Naija Version of
1000 Ways to Die #406, "Untamed Death"
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by PoisonedOne: 11:10pm On Feb 21
This man even looks very clean, most of those guys that work with the garbage trucks mostly look like they were rescued from a sewage tank.
I keep wondering if they were charged to look like "waste" before they're lallowed to deal with waste.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 12:08am
hustler
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by holatin(m): 10:09am
so person no fit receive fresh air again without been in the news eye.
I tire ooo.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:09am
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:10am
suffer suffer fr world
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by maynation(f): 10:10am
The hustle is real
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by Olukokosir(m): 10:11am
9JA WCH WAY
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:11am
God bless our hustle
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by EastGold(m): 10:11am
The man be like:
What shall a man do?
I cannot kill myself
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:12am
Isn't this kinda people among the vulnerable in society Apc and buhari promised to pay 5k monthly?
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc etc
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by bikerboy1(m): 10:12am
Easiest way of expressing his predicament.
[/code]Iamtiredofthislife[code]
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:12am
Ibi ti aiye ti ba alakori loti nje
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by Hawlahscho(m): 10:12am
kinibigdeal:Permit me to ask you this, WHAT IF BUHARI WERE YOUR BIOLOGICAL FATHER?
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:12am
Sleeping on duty
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by stonemind(m): 10:13am
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by Akan(m): 10:13am
When a country has turned upside down then downside up becomes the norm.
|Re: Man Sleeping At The Back Of A Moving Waste Truck In Lagos (Photos) by emmanuel1990(m): 10:13am
kinibigdeal:Is Buhari the cause?
