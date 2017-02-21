₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by emmyw(m): 10:11pm
National Examination Council, NECO November/December SSCE, NECO GCE Result (2016 Nov/Dec) Is Out| See How to Check 2016 NECO GCE Result Online.
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released 2016 November /December External Senior School Certificate Examination results.
Before you proceed to check your 2016 NECO GCE result online, you have to purchase NECO result checking scratch card. Cards are available in all NECO offices.
Steps to Check 2016 NECO GCE Result.
1. Go to NECO result checking portal @ http://www.mynecoexams.com/results/default.aspx
2. Select your examination type i.e. Nov/Dec
3. Select your year of examination i.e. 2016
4. Enter the result checking scratch card PIN number in the required column
5, Enter your examination number
6, Finally, click on Check My Result button to access your 2016 NECO GCE result.
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by tochivitus(m): 10:20pm
Finally I made it here. FTC at last.
anyway good luck for the forks that wrote the exams. makes me remember 2009 when I wrote mine
Cc. Seun where is my reward?
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by clems88(m): 10:21pm
hey you ^^^ up there better thank Glo for their stupid network.
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by GeoOla25(m): 10:21pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by seunlly(m): 10:21pm
tell me the percentage of candidate that made their five subject then we will talk.
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by GeoOla25(m): 10:22pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Bowwow11(m): 10:22pm
hope most candidates perform well this time
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Meka78: 10:23pm
Congrats to successful candidates
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Damfostopper(m): 10:23pm
people still dey write neco?
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by aladesanmi(m): 10:23pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by VastFinder: 10:24pm
Candidates should check their result now.
You can share your grades with us anyway.
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by emmyw(m): 10:25pm
Damfostopper:
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Michaelpresh(m): 10:28pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by policy12: 10:28pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Success770: 10:29pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by ashson: 10:33pm
how do i check free pls?
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by elfmann: 10:34pm
seunlly:No be only 5 subject..na one subjects.
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Ayospanish(m): 10:35pm
It's only in Nigeria that u pay to register exams and still pay to buy scratch cards to check. Can they tell us the analysis of the money obtain to register for the exam
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by Jiang: 10:42pm
Nigerians are so dull
They even need a blogger to tell them how to check thier NECO results. maybe they dont know waht computer or internet is.
The blogger is so unprofessional he wants us to CHECK THE RESULT & COMMENT OUR SCORES ON HIS WEBSITE( not his fault though, 9ja bloggers just copy stuff & try to add annoying things that dosent suit the piece)
A mean really who da FU*k shares his result with a bunch of faceless strangers. metchew
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by bazzyblings: 10:45pm
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:46pm
Please holla @ me now.
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by judefcc: 10:47pm
BiafranBushBoy:gotten it
|Re: 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online by seunlayi(m): 10:56pm
Hope they gave them A's because of this new Jamb policy.
I pray they all have minimum of 7 A's
