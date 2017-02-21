Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 2016 NECO GCE Result Is Out. See How To Check Result Online (1599 Views)

National Examination Council, NECO November/December SSCE, NECO GCE Result (2016 Nov/Dec) Is Out| See How to Check 2016 NECO GCE Result Online.



The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released 2016 November /December External Senior School Certificate Examination results.



Before you proceed to check your 2016 NECO GCE result online, you have to purchase NECO result checking scratch card. Cards are available in all NECO offices.



Steps to Check 2016 NECO GCE Result.



1. Go to NECO result checking portal @



2. Select your examination type i.e. Nov/Dec



3. Select your year of examination i.e. 2016



4. Enter the result checking scratch card PIN number in the required column



5, Enter your examination number



6, Finally, click on Check My Result button to access your 2016 NECO GCE result.



Finally I made it here. FTC at last.



anyway good luck for the forks that wrote the exams. makes me remember 2009 when I wrote mine



Cc. Seun where is my reward?

hey you ^^^ up there better thank Glo for their stupid network.

.

.

But wait .... What will I comment self...





.

The guy below should have sometin to say hey you ^^^ up there better thank Glo for their stupid network.But wait .... What will I comment self...The guy below should have sometin to say

ok

tell me the percentage of candidate that made their five subject then we will talk.

ok...

hope most candidates perform well this time

Congrats to successful candidates

people still dey write neco?

Dats nice

Candidates should check their result now.

You can share your grades with us anyway.

Damfostopper:

people still dey write neco?

OK WeldonSa

Hmmm

Ok

how do i check free pls?

seunlly:

tell me the percentage of candidate that made their five subject then we will talk. No be only 5 subject..na one subjects. No be only 5 subject..na one subjects.

It's only in Nigeria that u pay to register exams and still pay to buy scratch cards to check. Can they tell us the analysis of the money obtain to register for the exam

Nigerians are so dull

They even need a blogger to tell them how to check thier NECO results. maybe they dont know waht computer or internet is.



The blogger is so unprofessional he wants us to CHECK THE RESULT & COMMENT OUR SCORES ON HIS WEBSITE( not his fault though, 9ja bloggers just copy stuff & try to add annoying things that dosent suit the piece)



A mean really who da FU*k shares his result with a bunch of faceless strangers. metchew 1 Like

Please holla @ me now.

BiafranBushBoy:

Judefcc



Please holla @ me now. gotten it gotten it