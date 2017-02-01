Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa (6244 Views)

Source - http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/02/photos-from-omotola-jalade-ekeindes.html Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who turned a year older recently is currently at Salon Hotel, Villas & Spa in South Africa for a birthday getaway. Here are some photos from their dinner last night. More photos after the cut... 1 Like







OMOTOLA IS AN AGELESS QUEEN SEE MORE PICTURES FROM HER BIRTHDAY GETAWAY PARTY @@@ http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/02/photos-from-omotola-jalade-ekeindes.html









OMOTOLA IS AN AGELESS QUEEN SEE MORE PICTURES FROM HER BIRTHDAY GETAWAY PARTY IN SOUTH AFRICA @@@ http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/02/photos-from-omotola-jalade-ekeindes.html More

South Africa again but this time I am sure they will not attack them now. Happy celebration Omosexy















Seen,and this is supposed to be news?...Trying to sound like a hater. HBD ma'am

Forever young. I love you

Poor people suffereth violence more Are South Africans partial?? What stops them from attacking her?Poor people suffereth violence more 2 Likes 1 Share

happy Birthday

Fat

So the South Africans did not disrupt the celebration with their xenophobic tantrums?



Wey man neva chop moring food

Pretty woman.. Happy birthday to her.. All the way to South Africa.

Same South Africa?

Every small thing we run to South Africa...why won't they insult us? how many south African celebs de come celebrate birthday for naija? stupid ass country 1 Like

SOUTH AFRICA ALWAYS SOUTH AFRICA AND YOU EXPECT THEM TO RESPECT YOUR PEOPLE? ... NIGERIANS ARE SIMPLY STUPID, FROM THE REGULAR FELLA ON THE STREET TO THE VERY DUMB ELITES IN ABUJA...ANYWAY WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WHEN THEIR ANCESTOR IS RULING BY PROXY FROM LONDON. 2 Likes

Where is her husband??

On advert Omosexy has unbelievably flat stomach. And now this? She gave me hope.

So this people never learn, what happen to buy naija to grow the naira .ordinary birthday una dey go South Africa but when una die dem go bury una for naija . waisting of hard foreign currency.

Excess protein

39th birthday? Thought she's 40 already

Not hating. This is another reason South African attack us. We lack contentment. Other people things is always the best, we are no longer interested in Garri Ijebu again, but Indian Garri. Mental laziness is our bane.

Buh our celeb no help @ all.... Any small thing South Africa.... We kip making dis ppl feel as if the are some kind Giant in Africa... Abeg Nigerian Celebrity nd I service be Like 5 nd 6.... Fine am happy for her....

Omotola still sexy.







but rukky sandal don take over another person's birthday

dencocomm:

39th birthday? Thought she's 40 already my brother, them no de ever cross enter 40 my brother, them no de ever cross enter 40 1 Like