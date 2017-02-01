₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by olayinka807: 6:16am
Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who turned a year older recently is currently at Salon Hotel, Villas & Spa in South Africa for a birthday getaway. Here are some photos from their dinner last night. More photos after the cut...
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by olayinka807: 6:16am
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by olayinka807: 6:18am
More
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by olasaad(f): 6:24am
South Africa again but this time I am sure they will not attack them now. Happy celebration Omosexy
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:38am
hbd
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:02am
Seen,and this is supposed to be news?...Trying to sound like a hater. HBD ma'am
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Pkilo79: 10:03am
Forever young. I love you
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by mayree2t9(f): 10:03am
Lovely
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by richardjemedafe1(m): 10:03am
hbd
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by auntysimbiat(f): 10:04am
Nice
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by maynation(f): 10:04am
Are South Africans partial?? What stops them from attacking her?
Poor people suffereth violence more
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by mr9i6guy: 10:04am
happy Birthday
omotola[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Mister2: 10:04am
Fat
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by eleojo23: 10:05am
So the South Africans did not disrupt the celebration with their xenophobic tantrums?
hmm...
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by lekbel09: 10:05am
Wey man neva chop moring food
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by anny268(f): 10:05am
Pretty woman.. Happy birthday to her.. All the way to South Africa.
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by GreenMavro: 10:05am
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by xynerise(m): 10:05am
Same South Africa?
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Passy089(m): 10:05am
Every small thing we run to South Africa...why won't they insult us? how many south African celebs de come celebrate birthday for naija? stupid ass country
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by koolet(m): 10:05am
Hmmn
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Karlman: 10:07am
SOUTH AFRICA ALWAYS SOUTH AFRICA AND YOU EXPECT THEM TO RESPECT YOUR PEOPLE? ... NIGERIANS ARE SIMPLY STUPID, FROM THE REGULAR FELLA ON THE STREET TO THE VERY DUMB ELITES IN ABUJA...ANYWAY WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WHEN THEIR ANCESTOR IS RULING BY PROXY FROM LONDON.
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Muhsinkhan(m): 10:08am
Where is her husband??
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Tednersy: 10:09am
On advert Omosexy has unbelievably flat stomach. And now this? She gave me hope.
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by abdul4new: 10:11am
So this people never learn, what happen to buy naija to grow the naira .ordinary birthday una dey go South Africa but when una die dem go bury una for naija . waisting of hard foreign currency.
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by soath(m): 10:11am
Excess protein
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Arewa12: 10:12am
.
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by dencocomm(m): 10:14am
39th birthday? Thought she's 40 already
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Realdeals(m): 10:17am
Not hating. This is another reason South African attack us. We lack contentment. Other people things is always the best, we are no longer interested in Garri Ijebu again, but Indian Garri. Mental laziness is our bane.
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by Arewa12: 10:17am
Buh our celeb no help @ all.... Any small thing South Africa.... We kip making dis ppl feel as if the are some kind Giant in Africa... Abeg Nigerian Celebrity nd I service be Like 5 nd 6.... Fine am happy for her....
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:18am
Omotola still sexy.
but rukky sandal don take over another person's birthday
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:21am
dencocomm:my brother, them no de ever cross enter 40
|Re: Photos From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 39th Birthday Getaway In South Africa by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:22am
It seem to me as if I ve known omotola for 42yrs
