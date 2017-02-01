Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion (1694 Views)

FAAC Disburses N386bn To FG, States, Lgs In November 2016 / FG, States, LGs Share N510bn For August As Revenues Ramp Up / Nigeria In Deep Economic Trouble: “FG, States, LGs Share N518.5bn For June” (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

A total of N465.149 billion has been distributed as Federal Allocation for the month of January 2017 among the Federal Government, State Governments and Local Government Councils.



The communiqué issued by the Technical sub-Committee of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee at the end of its meeting indicated that the gross statutory revenue received is N324.990 billion, which is higher by N76.275 billion when compared with the N248.635 billion received in the month of December 2016.



The shared amount comprised the month’s statutory distributable revenue of N282.406 billion, Value Added Tax of N73.522 billion, exchange gain of N48.371 billion and Excess PPT Account of N60.850 billion.



There was also a N6.330 billion refund to the Federal Government by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.







Therefore, from the Net Statutory Revenue, the Federal Government received N133.192 billion (52.68%), States received N67.557 billion (26.72%), Local Government Councils received N52.083 billion (20.60%); while the Oil Producing States received N20.620 billion as 13% derivation revenue.



Furthermore, from the revenue available from the Value Added Tax, the Federal Government received N10.587 (15%), States received N35.291 billion (50%), while the Local Government Councils received N24.703 (35%).



The Communique further explained that there was a revenue increase of $74.91 million in federation export sales due to a rise in the volume of crude oil export by 1.490 million barrels and an increase in the average price of crude oil from $47.30 to $49.57 per barrel during the period under review.



However, the Force Majeure declared at Forcados, Qua Iboe and Brass Terminals remained in place.







Federation revenues increased despite the Force Majeure and the shut-down of pipelines for repairs and maintenance due to leakages and sabotage.



PPT collection increased significantly, while revenues from Companies Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Import Duty and Royalty decreased slightly.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/january-fg-states-lgs-shares-n465billion/



Lalasticlala

The Nation is not making progress. Nothing as change! 1 Like

How much is my own share?

We need serious diversification from oil



The states government needs to get serious



There money should not be for salary alone



They should use it to diversify into what is obtainable to there state

Nigeria, what is really happening? This every month disbursement to the state is not helping matters oo. How can a sane human being sit down and wait for monthly allocation from the center with everything in his disposal to generate income for his state? We the electorate are the cause of all these nonsense. 5 Likes

I'm yet to receive my share nah

This monthly spoon feeding is the problem of this country. 5 Likes 1 Share

What would Lagos and Anambra do with theirs?

.

The common man on the street will not smell that money.

But.... Nigeria is broke o



Indeed there was a country

All this money that they are sharing...hmmm...there is God o!

ok

Sai Baba 1 Like

Always sharing money, but nothing to show for it

Keneking:

What would Lagos and Anambra do with theirs? Answer, Lagos will eat Amala and Ewedu with it, while Anambra will eat Nkwobi and palmwine

We can now see where corruption starts. They've all received that amount of money for January yet some Local government are still owing salaries. Before we start pointing blames at the past, let's rectify the present first.

It is Well

not even 1billion will be put into public use....wicked leaders that will all rot In hell!





Fuckïng country! U mean politicians and their friends to share billions amongst themselves.Fuckïng country!

Hope the masses benefit

holysainbj:

But.... Nigeria is broke o



Indeed there was a country

When it comes to doing things for the masses, nigeria will automatically become broke but when its time to share money u will see trillions flying upandan. When it comes to doing things for the masses, nigeria will automatically become broke but when its time to share money u will see trillions flying upandan.

Sharing hunger at the end

They keep sharing billions while the masses keep suffering



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

in actual sense, d money shared is less than 300billion if we r to consider the official exchange rate of 305 per dollar but if by the other market price then d figure will be a little lower than 200billion naira.







This shud stop abeg.

How many of us know our LG 2017 Budget?

I will recommend Osibade to continue if our revenue will continue to rise steadily. Dollar also appreciated a bit today. Please, help us beg Amosu to pay Local Government pensioners. He has paid our state counterparts. We are begging ooo 1 Like

Realdeals:

How many of us know our LG 2017 Budget?

Local government finances is shrouded. Local government finances is shrouded.

Pavore9:





Local government finances is shrouded.

Yet this is the closest executive arm of government to the people, I know a LG that budget more than N2 billion annually and are doing nothing. Until we start protest at the grassroots, we are going nowhere. Yet this is the closest executive arm of government to the people, I know a LG that budget more than N2 billion annually and are doing nothing. Until we start protest at the grassroots, we are going nowhere.