|January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by PMBNG(m): 6:37am
A total of N465.149 billion has been distributed as Federal Allocation for the month of January 2017 among the Federal Government, State Governments and Local Government Councils.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by kinibigdeal(m): 6:40am
The Nation is not making progress. Nothing as change!
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by atarapa(m): 6:42am
How much is my own share?
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by sarrki(m): 6:42am
We need serious diversification from oil
The states government needs to get serious
There money should not be for salary alone
They should use it to diversify into what is obtainable to there state
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Flyingngel(m): 6:45am
Nigeria, what is really happening? This every month disbursement to the state is not helping matters oo. How can a sane human being sit down and wait for monthly allocation from the center with everything in his disposal to generate income for his state? We the electorate are the cause of all these nonsense.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by ybalogs(m): 6:45am
I'm yet to receive my share nah
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:49am
This monthly spoon feeding is the problem of this country.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Keneking: 10:01am
What would Lagos and Anambra do with theirs?
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by ngmgeek(m): 10:01am
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by GreenMavro: 10:01am
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by blaise00700: 10:01am
The common man on the street will not smell that money.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by holysainbj(m): 10:01am
But.... Nigeria is broke o
Indeed there was a country
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by eleojo23: 10:02am
All this money that they are sharing...hmmm...there is God o!
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by slawomir: 10:02am
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by 982ABU(m): 10:02am
Sai Baba
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Pkilo79: 10:03am
Always sharing money, but nothing to show for it
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by AngelicBeing: 10:04am
Keneking:Answer, Lagos will eat Amala and Ewedu with it, while Anambra will eat Nkwobi and palmwine
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by principi(m): 10:04am
We can now see where corruption starts. They've all received that amount of money for January yet some Local government are still owing salaries. Before we start pointing blames at the past, let's rectify the present first.
It is Well
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Shikinah: 10:05am
not even 1billion will be put into public use....wicked leaders that will all rot In hell!
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by DonCortino: 10:05am
U mean politicians and their friends to share billions amongst themselves.
Fuckïng country!
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by okotv(m): 10:06am
Hope the masses benefit
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by DonCortino: 10:10am
holysainbj:
When it comes to doing things for the masses, nigeria will automatically become broke but when its time to share money u will see trillions flying upandan.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Kingspin(m): 10:11am
Sharing hunger at the end
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:13am
They keep sharing billions while the masses keep suffering
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by poiZon: 10:14am
in actual sense, d money shared is less than 300billion if we r to consider the official exchange rate of 305 per dollar but if by the other market price then d figure will be a little lower than 200billion naira.
This shud stop abeg.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Realdeals(m): 10:34am
How many of us know our LG 2017 Budget?
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by breezeng: 10:36am
I will recommend Osibade to continue if our revenue will continue to rise steadily. Dollar also appreciated a bit today. Please, help us beg Amosu to pay Local Government pensioners. He has paid our state counterparts. We are begging ooo
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Pavore9: 10:36am
Realdeals:
Local government finances is shrouded.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Realdeals(m): 10:40am
Pavore9:
Yet this is the closest executive arm of government to the people, I know a LG that budget more than N2 billion annually and are doing nothing. Until we start protest at the grassroots, we are going nowhere.
|Re: January: FG, States, Lgs Shares N465billion by Pavore9: 10:44am
Realdeals:
Hmm..
