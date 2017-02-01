₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,098 members, 3,379,286 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 10:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency (2576 Views)
Buhari’s Health: President Should Speak To Nigerians From UK— NLC Breaks Silence / Ministerial List : See Speculated Portfolios Of Ministers / Ministerial List: See List Of Speculated Nominees (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Sanchez01: 9:28am
The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's health status is not as terrible as speculated.http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/buhari-s-health-not-as-terrible-as-speculated-presidency/186389.html
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by TippyTop(m): 9:36am
In other words he is still breathing.
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Sanchez01: 9:43am
TippyTop:He was never dead. The problem, however, seems to be his state of health. The APC is only trying to manage the situation. And as much as I hate to sound like an alarmist, the situation isn't all that good, if the visitations are anything to go by.
A President who claims he needs more to rest would at least, address Nigerians, even from his new Aso Rock Haven in the UK. The situation is quite terrible, I believe.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:45am
They told us that Buhari went to London to rest, along the line, they told us again to pray for him. Please, if I mas ask
Are We Praying For Him To Rest In Peace or What??
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Samirana360(m): 9:47am
REALLY.....I.MEAN LIKE SERIOUSLY...TELL US MORE
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by omenkaLives: 9:47am
But yall were saying he is so healthy he could give C- Ronaldo a rough tackle on the pitch na.
Mtcheeew.
If una like, make una no stop dey talk stupid talk.
God bless and preserve my president jor.
2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by chimerase2: 9:48am
I pray he rest in perfect peace
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by PedroJP(m): 9:54am
Mouth piece of the president saying authentication from other sources abouth the presidency is ok with him. What a nation full of fools.
Someone please ask Adesina if he truely understands his job. Who ever heard where a spokesperson relies on others to get info about his employer and not the other way round?
Pathetic
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Jabioro: 10:00am
Whatever Adesina say about the Mr President health now until Baba returned... I would be coughing on it, take it for granted ...he source of getting information is as poor as mine.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by lukecent: 10:04am
Not that terrible but it's terrible, that's just the point. If not so he should be here recuperating.
Note: Not wishing anybody dead even ma worst enemy.
Quick recovery
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by PedroJP(m): 10:09am
Our VP in the Lord said he is more healthier than him. Who is lying and who is deceiving us ?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by GMan650(m): 10:16am
This Big brother show started a month ago, President Buhari disappeared a month ago; have you ever wondered who 'Big brother is....
Just saying nii oooo, don't say I said PMB is big brother ooo
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Marcelinho(m): 10:19am
Sai what did we do to deserve this, why all this misrepresentation of information?
anyway one day the truth shall told himself, and we will all know the way forward.
#pray for Nigeria
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by obembet(m): 10:19am
Yoruba adage say NO PLACE LIKE HOME....Buhari come back oooooo
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by holatin(m): 10:19am
Terrible or not, we Nigerian deserve to know his true health state. let go of your political motives for once.
I wish him and all Nigerian suffering from any sort of ailment good recovery.
OMO NAIJA NI MI O.
SWAGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEERRRRR!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by TheArticleNG(m): 10:19am
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by ajanma2(m): 10:19am
oh lord,the miracle u did for goodluck during yaradua regime,do the same for osibanjo..
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by wayne4loan: 10:19am
We know he is dead
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Vikkie14: 10:19am
"It is a matter of my personal decision and style (that I don't talk directly to the president).How will somebody i employed to speak to people on my behalf says he doesn't want to speak and HEAR from me if not that something is fishy?
All those I spoke with, his personal physician, his CD (chief detail), his domestic aide, I can tell them to take the phone to Mr President that I want to speak to him. I know Mr President, he will speak with me. But I've decided not to talk to him because I do not need that telephone conversation to authenticate the health of Mr President.Lie Adesina chapter 6 vs 2 says: "The spirit of Lie muhammed is upon me, even the spirit that worketh in the children of propagandists".
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by holatin(m): 10:19am
chimerase2:I wish you were brought up by good people maybe you would be been impacted with human feelings and sum brilliant utterance.
wish unto others what you wish on yourself.
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by NNVanguard(m): 10:19am
Enough of all these re-branded lies. Let the President either resign on health grounds of come back and have his rest here.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:19am
I heard he has extended d holiday again, Dats good news for us, let's senate approve d holiday till 2019 joor
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Pkilo79: 10:19am
Why is he staying away from work then
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Vikkie14: 10:19am
Who is deceiving who?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by success1smyn: 10:20am
...
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Dagaya(m): 10:20am
Hmm. We all know there is something shady in all this defence against the dark arts master(buhari).
What still worries me is the fact that he can't just address the nation who voted him in for over a month now.
I swear Nigerians are the most docile humans on planet earth. This just wouldn't cut it in a sane country.
Yet again what do I know, am just an ordinary Nigerian typing my feelings on a forum called Nairaland.
I just pray I wake up and all this is a dream..
A country without a leader, is that one a country?
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by Hawlahscho(m): 10:20am
Either terrible or not, all I want is
he should get perfectly well and return to Nigeria safely to continue his assignment.Chikena!
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by eventsms(m): 10:20am
latest project topics and materials www.easyprojectmaterial.com
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by NNVanguard(m): 10:20am
ajanma2:
Let the northern cabals catch you or Sarrki the last son of PMB
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by jusRadical: 10:20am
Is he no more hail and hearty?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency by kelvyn7(m): 10:20am
HE MUST COME BACK TO COMPLETE WHAT HE STARTED OOO
$1 must be equal to N1
LESSON HERE
**********
WHEN DIGGING A PIT FOR SOMEONE, DONT DIG IT TOO DEEP. INCASE YOU FALL INSIDE IT YOURSELF
2 Likes
Abuja Bombings: Sss To Arraign Charles Okah / Bankole Is Our Official Candidate, Says Pdp / Court Extends Five Governors’ Terms
Viewing this topic: federalman(m), mantosa(m), ERockson, greenpasture(m), ajanma2(m), pinkpebbles(f), dejonathan(m), fibofx, vargasvictory, Godpinkin(m), merit4, uchwar1, yekparikpa(m), Chipappii(m), X21, Echelle(m), Goddynnamani(m), stopit, TheRealestGuy(m), Jesusloveyou, Blueboy0402, Ponbolkay(m), youngchopper(m), sunite1, aguizm(m), annyplenty(m), samuelpax, DIVA58(f), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Battalion, Laple0541(m), opuambe(m), Max24, Ngokafor, AdonaiRoofing(m), campsite, sigiyaya(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25