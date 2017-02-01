Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Health Not As Terrible As Speculated — Presidency (2576 Views)

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's health status is not as terrible as speculated.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, stated this early this morning while featuring on the Daily Sunrise programme of Channels Television, monitored by our correspondent.



President Buhari is currently on an extended vacation in the United Kingdom to complete and receive the results of series of tests recommended by his doctors.



Asked to explain Buhari's current health status, Adesina responded: "The current health status of the president is that it is not as terrible as people make it to seem. In his own communication, he (the president) says no cause for worry."



On when exactly Buhari would return to Nigeria, the presidential spokesman said: "He communicated the National Assembly and that letter of communication is in the public domain. He said I will be away till my doctors rule out certain things."



Adesina maintained that the Tuesday's statement that Buhari needed more rest was misinterpreted by the media.



He said statement was in past tense, talking about Buhari's health condition as of the time he was leaving Nigeria on January 19.



Asked again to disclose when the president would come back, he responded: "Well, we do not know when he will be back, but when he is coming, he will communicate."



Adesina said he did not need to talk directly to Buhari on the telephone before he could authenticate the transmissions from the president.



According to him, President Buhari is an honest man "who does not want anything to be coloured on his behalf."



"It is a matter of my personal decision and style (that I don't talk directly to the president). All those I spoke with, his personal physician, his CD (chief detail), his domestic aide, I can tell them to take the phone to Mr President that I want to speak to him. I know Mr President, he will speak with me. But I've decided not to talk to him because I do not need that telephone conversation to authenticate the health of Mr President.



"There is enough authentication, there is one from the acting president, there is one from the Senate president and there is from the speaker of the House of Representatives and many others. So, I do not need to authenticate the status of the health of Mr President by speaking to him." http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/buhari-s-health-not-as-terrible-as-speculated-presidency/186389.html

In other words he is still breathing.

TippyTop:

In other words he is still breathing. He was never dead. The problem, however, seems to be his state of health. The APC is only trying to manage the situation. And as much as I hate to sound like an alarmist, the situation isn't all that good, if the visitations are anything to go by.



He was never dead. The problem, however, seems to be his state of health. The APC is only trying to manage the situation. And as much as I hate to sound like an alarmist, the situation isn't all that good, if the visitations are anything to go by.

A President who claims he needs more to rest would at least, address Nigerians, even from his new Aso Rock Haven in the UK. The situation is quite terrible, I believe.

They told us that Buhari went to London to rest, along the line, they told us again to pray for him. Please, if I mas ask















Are We Praying For Him To Rest In Peace or What?? 13 Likes

REALLY.....I.MEAN LIKE SERIOUSLY...TELL US MORE 1 Like





Mtcheeew.



If una like, make una no stop dey talk stupid talk.



But yall were saying he is so healthy he could give C- Ronaldo a rough tackle on the pitch na.

Mtcheeew.

If una like, make una no stop dey talk stupid talk.

God bless and preserve my president jor.

I pray he rest in perfect peace 7 Likes

Mouth piece of the president saying authentication from other sources abouth the presidency is ok with him. What a nation full of fools.





Someone please ask Adesina if he truely understands his job. Who ever heard where a spokesperson relies on others to get info about his employer and not the other way round?



Pathetic 3 Likes

Whatever Adesina say about the Mr President health now until Baba returned... I would be coughing on it, take it for granted ...he source of getting information is as poor as mine. 4 Likes

Not that terrible but it's terrible, that's just the point. If not so he should be here recuperating.



Note: Not wishing anybody dead even ma worst enemy.

Quick recovery 1 Like

Our VP in the Lord said he is more healthier than him. Who is lying and who is deceiving us ? 1 Like

This Big brother show started a month ago, President Buhari disappeared a month ago; have you ever wondered who 'Big brother is....







Just saying nii oooo, don't say I said PMB is big brother ooo 1 Like

Sai what did we do to deserve this, why all this misrepresentation of information?



anyway one day the truth shall told himself, and we will all know the way forward.



#pray for Nigeria

Yoruba adage say NO PLACE LIKE HOME....Buhari come back oooooo

Terrible or not, we Nigerian deserve to know his true health state. let go of your political motives for once.



I wish him and all Nigerian suffering from any sort of ailment good recovery.



OMO NAIJA NI MI O.







SWAGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEERRRRR!!!!!!!!!

oh lord,the miracle u did for goodluck during yaradua regime,do the same for osibanjo.. 2 Likes

We know he is dead

"It is a matter of my personal decision and style (that I don't talk directly to the president) . How will somebody i employed to speak to people on my behalf says he doesn't want to speak and HEAR from me if not that something is fishy?

"It is a matter of my personal decision and style (that I don't talk directly to the president). How will somebody i employed to speak to people on my behalf says he doesn't want to speak and HEAR from me if not that something is fishy?

All those I spoke with, his personal physician, his CD (chief detail), his domestic aide, I can tell them to take the phone to Mr President that I want to speak to him. I know Mr President, he will speak with me. But I've decided not to talk to him because I do not need that telephone conversation to authenticate the health of Mr President.

chimerase2:

I pray he rest in perfect peace I wish you were brought up by good people maybe you would be been impacted with human feelings and sum brilliant utterance.



I wish you were brought up by good people maybe you would be been impacted with human feelings and sum brilliant utterance.

wish unto others what you wish on yourself.

Enough of all these re-branded lies. Let the President either resign on health grounds of come back and have his rest here. 2 Likes

I heard he has extended d holiday again, Dats good news for us, let's senate approve d holiday till 2019 joor 1 Like

Why is he staying away from work then 2 Likes

Who is deceiving who? 2 Likes

...

Hmm. We all know there is something shady in all this defence against the dark arts master(buhari).

What still worries me is the fact that he can't just address the nation who voted him in for over a month now.

I swear Nigerians are the most docile humans on planet earth. This just wouldn't cut it in a sane country.

Yet again what do I know, am just an ordinary Nigerian typing my feelings on a forum called Nairaland.

I just pray I wake up and all this is a dream..

A country without a leader, is that one a country? 3 Likes

Either terrible or not, all I want is he should get perfectly well and return to Nigeria safely to continue his assignment. Chikena!

ajanma2:

oh lord,the miracle u did for goodluck during yaradua regime,do the same for osibanjo..

Let the northern cabals catch you or Sarrki the last son of PMB

Is he no more hail and hearty? 1 Like