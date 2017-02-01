₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by mroop(m): 9:29am
Notin we no go see for this naija ....see the
soap below
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/viral-photos-of-jesus-soap-now-being.html?m=0
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Meeloreh(f): 9:32am
What is even Jesus' soap The end isn't near, it's here
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by xstry: 9:39am
"It's that good even I use it"
says the devil on the left
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:41am
what!!! end time tins
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by auntysimbiat(f): 9:43am
Hmmm... Pple
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Obascoetubi: 9:55am
this soap was made by flat head
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by emmabest2000(m): 10:14am
Sweet Nonsense ....
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Tokziby: 10:14am
Nice concept, this guy is a very good marketer for thinking outside the box and tapping into the meekness of people's mind.
The fact behind the idea is;
1. He knows religion is the opium of the people and people are "dogmatic followers"
2. People will buy it because majority of religious people are naturally idol worshipers, they tend to believe more in physical materials rather faith. clerics know this, thats why u have holy water, holy cross, holy handkerchief, holy cucumber, holy cassava, holy pictures, Catholics have them in abundance and pray to them, Alfas will give u tira.
3. By the time this goes viral u will see pastors making orders and trying to make money of it by saying its anoited and it will work for everything, from sickness to wealth, barenness, disappointment etc
Abeg Thumbs up for the GUY!!! the future billionaire, make sure u sell am 1 k and sell it to 10million people, accountant in the house finish the maths..
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by vicdom(m): 10:14am
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Dyt(f): 10:14am
Orisirisi
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by bikerboy1(m): 10:15am
That doesn't look like a soap. Unless we now have a flat soap.
More like an Imaginary graphic design.
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Dongreat(m): 10:15am
Wonderful. Even if I am a hardcore Christian fanatic I won't purchase it because it was made with the wrong ingredients. I was expecting to see;
Ingredients: Made with a pint of Jesus blood, two tear drops from angle Gabriel, a goatee from prophet Elisha and a piece of Moses rod; all brewed in the chair at the right hand.
And rubbish was made in China
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by NNVanguard(m): 10:15am
Deceitful marketing strategy
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by phransix2: 10:15am
End is here
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by holatin(m): 10:15am
Yes it wash your sins away just that its made for few people who are
GULLIBLE CHRISTIANS
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by wizsolzy(m): 10:15am
fada lawd
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Cadamlk: 10:15am
See what Christendom has degenerated to,in the name of making money. Smh.
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Hysmady(m): 10:15am
Lol...See Dem
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:15am
Made in China, I'm not suprise majority of Chinco are idol worshippers. Meanwhile Only the Blood of Jesus can wash away sin anything else na scam
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by dasauce(m): 10:15am
And Jesus wept!!
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by karacta1: 10:15am
SMH at the way things are going now in the churches.
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by holatin(m): 10:16am
do I have to eat it or bath with it ?
am confused.
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by churchkilo(m): 10:16am
not funny
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:16am
The end time is here, anti -christ manifesting in stages. Christians beware
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by maynation(f): 10:16am
Things like this only end up building my spiritual life.
It's been written
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by BrightEye(m): 10:16am
when I checked the ingredients, I was expecting to see something like blood of Jesus, anointing oil, pastors saliva etc.... but reverse is the case, they use ingredients 'normal' soap manufacturers use, then I just realized how dump both the maker and the consumers are.
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by DirtyGold: 10:16am
From the ingredients, it is just a normal nice soap with "spiritual packaging".
And remember to stash the package because when you freely cast the first stone, you can prove that you ain't got no sin!
What's tha business?
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by KillerBeauty(f): 10:16am
The Chinese people will not kill me
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by KingsJohnson(m): 10:16am
China is Antichrist
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Hawlahscho(m): 10:16am
vicdom:Can you tell me one reasonable relationship between this soap and Buhari?
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Qmerit(m): 10:17am
Nor be China? Yes
|Re: Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" by Deeypeey(m): 10:17am
Wash away ur sins?...hahahahahaha
