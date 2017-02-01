Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Photos Of 'Jesus Soap' That "Washes Sins Away" (7628 Views)

Viral Photos Of Lady Trying To Take Perfect Photo But Lands On The Floor Instead / End Time See How This Girl Welcomed Her Boyfriend Home (viral Photos) / End Time See How This Girl Welcomed Her Boyfriend Home (viral Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



soap below





Source :: Notin we no go see for this naija ....see thesoap belowSource :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/viral-photos-of-jesus-soap-now-being.html?m=0 1 Like

The end isn't near, it's here What is even Jesus' soapThe end isn't near, it's here 13 Likes

"It's that good even I use it"

says the devil on the left says the devil on the left 7 Likes

what!!! end time tins

Hmmm... Pple

this soap was made by flat head 3 Likes 1 Share

Sweet Nonsense .... 1 Like



The fact behind the idea is;

1. He knows religion is the opium of the people and people are "dogmatic followers"

2. People will buy it because majority of religious people are naturally idol worshipers, they tend to believe more in physical materials rather faith. clerics know this, thats why u have holy water, holy cross, holy handkerchief, holy cucumber, holy cassava, holy pictures, Catholics have them in abundance and pray to them, Alfas will give u tira.

3. By the time this goes viral u will see pastors making orders and trying to make money of it by saying its anoited and it will work for everything, from sickness to wealth, barenness, disappointment etc



Abeg Thumbs up for the GUY!!! the future billionaire, make sure u sell am 1 k and sell it to 10million people, accountant in the house finish the maths.. Nice concept, this guy is a very good marketer for thinking outside the box and tapping into the meekness of people's mind.The fact behind the idea is;1. He knows religion is the opium of the people and people are "dogmatic followers"2. People will buy it because majority of religious people are naturally idol worshipers, they tend to believe more in physical materials rather faith. clerics know this, thats why u have holy water, holy cross, holy handkerchief, holy cucumber, holy cassava, holy pictures, Catholics have them in abundance and pray to them, Alfas will give u tira.3. By the time this goes viral u will see pastors making orders and trying to make money of it by saying its anoited and it will work for everything, from sickness to wealth, barenness, disappointment etcAbeg Thumbs up for the GUY!!!the future billionaire, make sure u sell am 1 k and sell it to 10million people, accountant in the house finish the maths.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is the most useless person to have lived on earth... You will never go unpunished. Buhari is the most useless person to have lived on earth... You will never go unpunished. 4 Likes 1 Share





Orisirisi Orisirisi

That doesn't look like a soap. Unless we now have a flat soap.





More like an Imaginary graphic design. 1 Like

Wonderful. Even if I am a hardcore Christian fanatic I won't purchase it because it was made with the wrong ingredients. I was expecting to see;

Ingredients: Made with a pint of Jesus blood, two tear drops from angle Gabriel, a goatee from prophet Elisha and a piece of Moses rod; all brewed in the chair at the right hand.



And rubbish was made in China 3 Likes 1 Share

Deceitful marketing strategy

End is here

Yes it wash your sins away just that its made for few people who are









































GULLIBLE CHRISTIANS

fada lawd

See what Christendom has degenerated to,in the name of making money. Smh.

Lol...See Dem

Made in China, I'm not suprise majority of Chinco are idol worshippers. Meanwhile Only the Blood of Jesus can wash away sin anything else na scam 1 Like

And Jesus wept!! 1 Like

SMH at the way things are going now in the churches.

do I have to eat it or bath with it ?

am confused.

not funny

The end time is here, anti -christ manifesting in stages. Christians beware



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

Things like this only end up building my spiritual life.



It's been written 1 Like

when I checked the ingredients, I was expecting to see something like blood of Jesus, anointing oil, pastors saliva etc.... but reverse is the case, they use ingredients 'normal' soap manufacturers use, then I just realized how dump both the maker and the consumers are. 1 Like



And remember to stash the package because when you freely cast the first stone, you can prove that you ain't got no sin!



What's tha business? From the ingredients, it is just a normal nice soap with "spiritual packaging".And remember to stash the package because when you freely cast the first stone, you can prove that you ain't got no sin!What's tha business?

The Chinese people will not kill me

China is Antichrist

vicdom:

Buhari is the most useless person to have lived on earth... You will never go unpunished. Can you tell me one reasonable relationship between this soap and Buhari? Can you tell me one reasonable relationship between this soap and Buhari?

Nor be China? Yes