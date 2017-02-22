₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,319 members, 3,379,862 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 03:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction (12115 Views)
BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured / Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate / Gifty Romancing Bassey, Male Housemate On Big Brother Naija (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Nnamddi(m): 12:18pm
A member of Nigerian Single Mother's Association, Funmi Akinyode @fumsky has written a letter to Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bisola for giving a married and father of two, Thin Tall Tony BJ live on TV.
Read the letter below.
Dear @iambisola, we the association of single parent are disappointed with your act on national TV few days ago.. I followed you because of your presence on social media. Anytime I go through your page whenever am tired from work or bored, I can't help but laugh and still praise you... When I now found out that you are a single mother and doing well for yourself with over 100,000 thousands loyal followers I said to myself, Funmi, when will you get here?.
After what you did, I wonder what you do on a good day when no one is watching. While you were giving someone a head on national TV, weren't you thinking of throat cancer?Don't you love the daughter you hustling for that much how she will feel when she grows up? (Even the so-called married man doesn't even know if you have epileptic diseases and he left his private part to a total stranger..)after 10years when your princess is all grown up, someone somewhere will bring this act of yours, and she will never forgive you for this stupid act.
Bisola, once you are a mother or father, your life, and what you do doesn't belong to you 100percent.. again. You must live a good legacy for your children to follow. What will you tell little princess if she comes home and tells you she gave someone she just met at a party a BJ when she grows up?
Bisola, I dunno know how you were brought up but your life can be better, and you can make it better than your parent.
Dear Bisola, the deed has been done. When you get out of big brother Nigeria, just go to GOD and ask him for forgiveness he's ever faithful and merciful. He will cleanse all sins and make your part straight again.. Just keep doing what you good at.. Make us laugh again.. GOD loves you and am still a loyal fan.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/nigerian-single-mothers-association-writes-letter-to-bbnaija-bisola.html
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by littlewonders: 12:26pm
Who approved this association? I need to know the President
Where's association of married men? They too should have a letter for TTT.
Very soon we will hear something like association of angry pastors.
*BREAKING NEWS*
Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has appointed former President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria High *Commissioner to UK* . His major assignment includes amongst others, receiving of *Nigerian delegations* to UK and receiving *international calls * Snapping pictures with his visitors
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by HandsomeJude: 12:29pm
baby mama association, no shame
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by ojun50(m): 12:54pm
Dis market women hv started again
5 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by auntysimbiat(f): 1:12pm
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by GreenMavro: 2:41pm
When was this association formed?
Who is the Founding Members of this association?
Who is the President of this association? or is he d one on vacation in London?
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by AngelicBeing: 2:41pm
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by apcmustwin: 2:41pm
Lobatan
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by holluphemydavid(m): 2:42pm
make dem leave Bisola alone b4 she will be finally be evicted
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by unclezuma: 2:43pm
Dem even get association see groove...
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Charly68: 2:43pm
Sick people everywhere...Who has bewitched the girls
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Drazeen(m): 2:43pm
Hustlerlomo:
Drazeen:
Charly68:
unclezuma:
holluphemydavid:
Blurryface:
apcmustwin:
AngelicBeing:
GreenMavro:
auntysimbiat:
ojun50:
HandsomeJude:
littlewonders:
did she really give someone BLOW J0B in the BBN HOUSE?
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Genea(f): 2:43pm
Which kain association be dis... Some of them do worse na... Y castigate d woman?? He who is without sin shud cast a stone
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Hustlerlomo(m): 2:44pm
Na thunder go fire both the President and vice president of the stupid association. Association kill una.
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Ximenez(m): 2:45pm
Who is the lady in the first picture? With that much emulsion paint on her face, one of the mods should wipe it off with a wet towel.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by TakeMeSerious: 2:45pm
Is it your throat cancer? Is it your epilepsy? Is it your daughter? Na wa for Nigerians and joblessness
They should just leave her jare. She's an adult and she can do whatever she feels is good for her.
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Donbabajay12(m): 2:45pm
Arrant nonsense ...People would be too Quick to judge others ,meanwhile there own is worse off camera ...
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by wacoj(m): 2:45pm
Single what association?
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Arebay(m): 2:45pm
Throat cancer...na so
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Donbabajay12(m): 2:45pm
Hustlerlomo:Amen ooooooooooo
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by jomagibs: 2:45pm
Single mama baby association abi
Issssssss orrrrrr. Right
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by rattlesnake(m): 2:45pm
Ode yeye association...they for kuku say they want it too na
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Kaxmytex(m): 2:45pm
U go fear association diz days o where dere headquater dey sef??
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by galarbagalapazy(m): 2:46pm
the evil men do live after theeeeeeeee
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by galarbagalapazy(m): 2:46pm
d evil men do live after the3eeeeee
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by DrDope(m): 2:46pm
Wetn eye no go see for naija Wch one be singles mothers association again bayii Na jobless and wayward ppl go full dia
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by adedayoa2(f): 2:46pm
Did she really do it?
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by elotajohn1(m): 2:47pm
Efrithing in Naija get association, anyways am the Chairman of "We don't give flying f**k about BBN"
TTT be like
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by AjalaJ(m): 2:47pm
I would read into more details. Interesting....
Neteller here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by Akwaudene87(m): 2:47pm
Soon we will also have association of babe mamas
|Re: Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction by FrankNetter: 2:47pm
Stupid show
1 Like
BBA Stargame: Goldie Up For Eviction - Do We Save Her Or Not? / Silent Scandal: Another Big Nollywood Hit Premiers In Lagos / The Wild Wild East- The Brigandry In The Eastern Nigeria Film Industry
Viewing this topic: HHH7king, profolaolu, yemi1261(m), 5tss(f), dokomog(m), jossy4elated(f), Amucha, Hustlerlomo(m), nationalnwa(m), deeLima86(m), johnshagb(m), PrickGetSize(m), catalanscrew(m), gpsmiles, mrnigerdelta, ZainabOs(f), Nascad, honorbule(m), elldeb101(m), Nnamddi(m), emmy2770, passwelle, mikhail777, henryomez(m), demmy66, UnknownT, AdoraAmadi, Nasamy(m), noblealuu, kinz2016, operi05, SpecialAdviser, Thefashionguru, toast224, tokz(m), jidoex66(m), mcmurphy132, tedimola(m), Tunjman(m), nifty, teejarny(m), Octaves(m), osculate(m), edetcnn(m), sarcasticdude(m), Akhimien78(m), chaerless, seanery, Cybertext(m), Edenoscar(m), Pain, kayceelol, Misswang001(f), fils1(m), Albedo27(m), Intrepidone(m), erutoria(f), Tvegas(m), itzsplendid, fortunatedlink, donbigboy(m), Fixed010, stjsd(m), fufuNegusi(m), Javid4me, Sundouglas, bizzibodi, gulfer, Warrior07, Awoo88, citygarden(m), TrendyP(m), missade(f), princetom1(m), JuanJO(m), Deem, Nuellaluv(f), omoyeth, EFEJOKU(m), Cynergy, deity, sweetyme001(f), elshz(m), Austinoiz(m), ChizziCindy(f), kachi105, muzzling17(f), omene400(m), oblo(m), infohenry(m), sunniz12(m), babyboom(f), egbaguy2, Niyi47(m), dancin(m), georgeidoni, skilfulsagei, laughter25, wisdomguy4u(m), babysophie(f), tylun(f), Singapore1(m), hez11js, HomesOfLife(m), afolayangs(m), Neerah18, breezeng, hubmaster, wizsolzy(m), Conner44, larryTall97, kudoxs(m), DVMtuppence(m), toluodek(m), saliubello, PresidentAde(m), guardian09(m), tunemike(m), rexibity(m), ollysaks and 236 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11