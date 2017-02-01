Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM (8402 Views)

Uti Nwachukwu slams Pastor Mike Winning For Cursing BBNaija / #bbnaija: Cocoice Returns To Nigeria, Begins Media Tour (photos) / Nkiru Sylvanus Says She Is Not Married (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Today, Gifty is currently having her media tour in different radio stations across lagos, the recent one she had was at beat fm, she was asked if she was married, gifty says "She is not married and ready to mingle".



You would recall that in the past, a nollywood actor once said that, gifty is his wife and also shared some photos proving it.



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-gifty-claims-that-she-is-not.html Today, Gifty is currently having her media tour in different radio stations across lagos, the recent one she had was at beat fm, she was asked if she was married, gifty says "She is not married and ready to mingle".You would recall that in the past, a nollywood actor once said that, gifty is his wife and also shared some photos proving it.

Issorait





We plenty wey we never marry.





Seun self never marry 10 Likes

If u Lyk marry n if u dn't lyk don't marry.. None of my Business n No Bleep given.. 1 Like









Maybe in her mind, she's not married...



Who knows. Maybe in her mind, she's not married...Who knows. 3 Likes







none of d men dat got to watch bbnaija will marry u...



now dat u re even telling us...is it banky w or falz we shud go an meet so one could marry u note:none of d men dat got to watch bbnaija will marry u...now dat u re even telling us...is it banky w or falz we shud go an meet so one could marry u

Ok





To both sides of the NL xenophobists ...



2 Likes 1 Share

This mumu geh matter never still end

when it comes to investigative journalism, an average Nigerian is a professional Nigerians are wickedwhen it comes to investigative journalism, an average Nigerian is a professional 1 Like

She has her mouth. She can say whatever she likes

me right now;

Let her share dis award with wenger 6 Likes

Since u can dig up this, did u also try to kw if they are separated or divorced?

aproko wetin consignment you

wetin concern me 1 Like

hmmm



Sombori sing along with me "when a maaan loves a woman ooh Jesus Sombori sing along with me "when a maaan loves a woman ooh Jesus 1 Like





What should we do with this? And soWhat should we do with this?

chai

It can obviously be a movie role

Bitches

hmmmm! congrats to her.

NA SHE SABI

Media tour?



When boiz n girls dey find radio time to promote singles, albums, discuss better thingy



They giving this one time? Who's paying for it?? Obviously got one chief pushing her brand

Make una leave this Gift alone na.. Na only am them don evict...Everyday we dey hear Gift story.

Our President they die una jst dey yan Gift matter 24/7





Gift husband right now Gift husband right now 1 Like

They could be divorced

WATCH: THE MOMENT GIFTY WAS EVICTED



1 Like

she can lie for africa....

dullest ever liveth

bloody flatino

So fucking what? What if they are separated. Y'all should let the girl be please.

omo jatijati