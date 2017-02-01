₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM
|Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by TheArticleNG(m): 12:22pm
Today, Gifty is currently having her media tour in different radio stations across lagos, the recent one she had was at beat fm, she was asked if she was married, gifty says "She is not married and ready to mingle".
You would recall that in the past, a nollywood actor once said that, gifty is his wife and also shared some photos proving it.
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-gifty-claims-that-she-is-not.html
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by LAFO(f): 12:25pm
Issorait
We plenty wey we never marry.
Seun self never marry
10 Likes
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by WfBabakhay(m): 12:36pm
If u Lyk marry n if u dn't lyk don't marry.. None of my Business n No Bleep given..
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by TrapQueen77(f): 12:48pm
Maybe in her mind, she's not married...
Who knows.
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by thunderfiremods(m): 1:24pm
note:
none of d men dat got to watch bbnaija will marry u...
now dat u re even telling us...is it banky w or falz we shud go an meet so one could marry u
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by brunofarad(m): 3:02pm
Ok
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by unclezuma: 3:02pm
To both sides of the NL xenophobists ...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by Houseofglam7: 3:02pm
This mumu geh matter never still end
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by Olateef(m): 3:02pm
Nigerians are wicked when it comes to investigative journalism, an average Nigerian is a professional
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by Giftedanoit(f): 3:03pm
She has her mouth. She can say whatever she likes
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by chyckxx(m): 3:04pm
me right now;
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by mummyson26(m): 3:04pm
Let her share dis award with wenger
6 Likes
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by Alezy(m): 3:05pm
Since u can dig up this, did u also try to kw if they are separated or divorced?
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by timilehin007(m): 3:05pm
aproko wetin consignment you
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by gebest: 3:05pm
wetin concern me
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by exlinkleads(f): 3:05pm
hmmm
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by ameezy(m): 3:05pm
Sombori sing along with me "when a maaan loves a woman ooh Jesus
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by XaintJoel20(m): 3:06pm
And so
What should we do with this?
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by divicoded: 3:06pm
chai
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by tribalistseun: 3:06pm
It can obviously be a movie role
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by wayne4loan: 3:06pm
Bitches
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by anytaij: 3:06pm
hmmmm! congrats to her.
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by fpeter(f): 3:07pm
NA SHE SABI
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by saintdennis(m): 3:07pm
Media tour?
When boiz n girls dey find radio time to promote singles, albums, discuss better thingy
They giving this one time? Who's paying for it?? Obviously got one chief pushing her brand
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by BicxBrother: 3:08pm
Make una leave this Gift alone na.. Na only am them don evict...Everyday we dey hear Gift story.
Our President they die una jst dey yan Gift matter 24/7
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by GreenMavro: 3:11pm
Gift husband right now
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by Ariel20(m): 3:11pm
They could be divorced
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by auntysimbiat(f): 3:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by sod09(m): 3:12pm
she can lie for africa....
dullest ever liveth
bloody flatino
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by YoungBlackRico: 3:12pm
So fucking what? What if they are separated. Y'all should let the girl be please.
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by veekid(m): 3:13pm
omo jatijati
|Re: Gifty Said She Is Not Married While On Beat FM by Marcelinho(m): 3:13pm
why cant you people just leave this people alone?
