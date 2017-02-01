₦airaland Forum

Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by PMBNG(m): 1:13pm
ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has declined approving four bills the national assembly forwarded to the executive for assent.


Osinbajo conveyed his decision in a letter read on the floor of the senate by Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

The bills are – Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016; National Lottery Bill, 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill, 2016, and Agricultural Credit Scheme Bill, 2016.

The acting president said assent to some of the bills was withheld due to “concerns regarding words and phrases, and the spirit behind the amendment”, and due to “the existence of pending legal issue”.

Speaking on the refusal of the acting president to sign the bills into law, Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi west, said the executive must respect the principle of separation of powers.

He said it was the responsibility of the executive to assent to bills made by the legislature or go to court to challenge them.



However, the senate president said the matter would be referred to the legal department of the national assembly for advice and interpretation.

Source: http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/why-i-refused-to-sign-bills-from-national-assembly-ag-president/

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by madridguy(m): 1:13pm
I'm with ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo.

Get well soon Sai Baba.

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by PMBNG(m): 1:14pm
Oga say the truth.
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by atarapa(m): 1:27pm
But if is bill that state after which the president is away for amonth the ag will be automatic president and will be swear/sworn in the next day. You go sign that one chap chap abi?

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by sinkhole: 1:44pm
This is what happens when Ag. President is a Prof. of law grin grin cheesy No dulling

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by OoniOfIfe: 1:53pm
hmm
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by PMBNG(m): 1:57pm
lalasticlala what's your take on this?
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Olateef(m): 3:16pm
It seems these people are allergic to signing a bill that favours the poor..

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by czaratwork: 3:17pm
He is a lawyer.
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by unclezuma: 3:17pm
grin grin grin grin

We are watching...
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by otabuko(m): 3:17pm
OK, Prof has to understand every detail, Baba Buhari can't understand very well. So he can sign everything, this prof isn't baba.

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by martooski(m): 3:17pm
OK

He be like say this man too wan go for Medical treatment abroad... Buhari own na testing compare to wetin those guys fit do for you

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by holatin(m): 3:18pm
when one need epistle on NL they wount write it, I still don't understand DAT short text explaining the reason for the refusal of bill signing.

any person to explain more
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by 9jakohai(m): 3:18pm
sinkhole:
This is what happens when Ag. President is a Prof. of law grin grin cheesy No dulling

Indeed....lawyers by nature of their training tend to read everything in a document they are given to sign.

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by enshi(m): 3:18pm
Pls where is the peace corp Bill ooh
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Goldenheart(m): 3:18pm
Hmmm
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by raphealolami(m): 3:19pm
O boyyyy, seee barn up and down.

They must have abused the mod
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by tribalistseun: 3:19pm
Fulanis will destroy osibande soon.
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by always4peace(m): 3:19pm
Ride on prof!!!
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by MrPRevailer: 3:19pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGHyHeCAbBs&t=522s
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by sapiosexual1(m): 3:19pm
Good man! This is what happens when you have a learned leader, unlike the Daura President who prepared a budget of yams for the second year running.

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 3:19pm
Mr Acting President Sir, please send a Bill to the National Assembly, proposing the restructuring of Nigeria to a Confederation of autonomous regions

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by AngelicBeing: 3:20pm
sinkhole:
This is what happens when Ag. President is a Prof. of law grin grin cheesy No dulling
cool

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by INTROVERT(f): 3:20pm
A learned HEALTHY YOUNG professor who is a pastor.... Buhari should just resign let osibanjo change Nigeria.








All in favor say I.

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Lanretoye(m): 3:20pm
how can u go to court when the law it's self is ur opponent.
Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Naturallyme: 3:20pm
Olateef:
It seems these people are allergic to signing a bill that favours the poor..
poor man

Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Rotentina(m): 3:20pm
They forgot that our amiable actin president is a professor of law.

