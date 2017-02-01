Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly (4169 Views)

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has declined approving four bills the national assembly forwarded to the executive for assent.





Osinbajo conveyed his decision in a letter read on the floor of the senate by Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.



The bills are – Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016; National Lottery Bill, 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill, 2016, and Agricultural Credit Scheme Bill, 2016.



The acting president said assent to some of the bills was withheld due to “concerns regarding words and phrases, and the spirit behind the amendment”, and due to “the existence of pending legal issue”.



Speaking on the refusal of the acting president to sign the bills into law, Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi west, said the executive must respect the principle of separation of powers.



He said it was the responsibility of the executive to assent to bills made by the legislature or go to court to challenge them.







However, the senate president said the matter would be referred to the legal department of the national assembly for advice and interpretation.

Source: http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/why-i-refused-to-sign-bills-from-national-assembly-ag-president/

I'm with ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo.



Get well soon Sai Baba. 5 Likes

Oga say the truth.

But if is bill that state after which the president is away for amonth the ag will be automatic president and will be swear/sworn in the next day. You go sign that one chap chap abi? 3 Likes 1 Share

No dulling This is what happens when Ag. President is a Prof. of lawNo dulling 7 Likes

hmm

lalasticlala what's your take on this?

It seems these people are allergic to signing a bill that favours the poor.. 1 Like

He is a lawyer.





We are watching...

OK, Prof has to understand every detail, Baba Buhari can't understand very well. So he can sign everything, this prof isn't baba. 1 Like

OK



He be like say this man too wan go for Medical treatment abroad... Buhari own na testing compare to wetin those guys fit do for you 1 Like

when one need epistle on NL they wount write it, I still don't understand DAT short text explaining the reason for the refusal of bill signing.



any person to explain more

Indeed....lawyers by nature of their training tend to read everything in a document they are given to sign. Indeed....lawyers by nature of their training tend to read everything in a document they are given to sign. 3 Likes

Pls where is the peace corp Bill ooh

Hmmm

O boyyyy, seee barn up and down.



They must have abused the mod

Fulanis will destroy osibande soon.

Ride on prof!!!

Good man! This is what happens when you have a learned leader, unlike the Daura President who prepared a budget of yams for the second year running. 1 Like

Mr Acting President Sir, please send a Bill to the National Assembly, proposing the restructuring of Nigeria to a Confederation of autonomous regions 1 Like

sinkhole:

This is what happens when Ag. President is a Prof. of law No dulling 3 Likes

A learned HEALTHY YOUNG professor who is a pastor.... Buhari should just resign let osibanjo change Nigeria.

















how can u go to court when the law it's self is ur opponent.

Olateef:

It seems these people are allergic to signing a bill that favours the poor.. poor man poor man 1 Like