|Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by PMBNG(m): 1:13pm
ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has declined approving four bills the national assembly forwarded to the executive for assent.
Source: http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/why-i-refused-to-sign-bills-from-national-assembly-ag-president/
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by madridguy(m): 1:13pm
I'm with ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo.
Get well soon Sai Baba.
5 Likes
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by PMBNG(m): 1:14pm
Oga say the truth.
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by atarapa(m): 1:27pm
But if is bill that state after which the president is away for amonth the ag will be automatic president and will be swear/sworn in the next day. You go sign that one chap chap abi?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by sinkhole: 1:44pm
This is what happens when Ag. President is a Prof. of law No dulling
7 Likes
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by OoniOfIfe: 1:53pm
hmm
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by PMBNG(m): 1:57pm
lalasticlala what's your take on this?
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Olateef(m): 3:16pm
It seems these people are allergic to signing a bill that favours the poor..
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by czaratwork: 3:17pm
He is a lawyer.
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by unclezuma: 3:17pm
We are watching...
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by otabuko(m): 3:17pm
OK, Prof has to understand every detail, Baba Buhari can't understand very well. So he can sign everything, this prof isn't baba.
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by martooski(m): 3:17pm
OK
He be like say this man too wan go for Medical treatment abroad... Buhari own na testing compare to wetin those guys fit do for you
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by holatin(m): 3:18pm
when one need epistle on NL they wount write it, I still don't understand DAT short text explaining the reason for the refusal of bill signing.
any person to explain more
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by 9jakohai(m): 3:18pm
sinkhole:
Indeed....lawyers by nature of their training tend to read everything in a document they are given to sign.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by enshi(m): 3:18pm
Pls where is the peace corp Bill ooh
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Goldenheart(m): 3:18pm
Hmmm
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by raphealolami(m): 3:19pm
O boyyyy, seee barn up and down.
They must have abused the mod
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by tribalistseun: 3:19pm
Fulanis will destroy osibande soon.
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by always4peace(m): 3:19pm
Ride on prof!!!
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by MrPRevailer: 3:19pm
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by sapiosexual1(m): 3:19pm
Good man! This is what happens when you have a learned leader, unlike the Daura President who prepared a budget of yams for the second year running.
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 3:19pm
Mr Acting President Sir, please send a Bill to the National Assembly, proposing the restructuring of Nigeria to a Confederation of autonomous regions
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by AngelicBeing: 3:20pm
sinkhole:
3 Likes
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by INTROVERT(f): 3:20pm
A learned HEALTHY YOUNG professor who is a pastor.... Buhari should just resign let osibanjo change Nigeria.
All in favor say I.
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Lanretoye(m): 3:20pm
how can u go to court when the law it's self is ur opponent.
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Naturallyme: 3:20pm
Olateef:poor man
1 Like
|Re: Why Osinbajo Refused To Sign 4 Bills From National Assembly by Rotentina(m): 3:20pm
They forgot that our amiable actin president is a professor of law.
Nigeria, What Recipe For Change? / Update: Atiku Cleared: The Best Just Arrived: / Thatone '08 Or Obama 08 See Pics
