The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said some Grade II teachers are better than the holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE).



Speaking during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, Adamu said every Nigerian should be ashamed of the country’s falling standard of education.



Responding to a question by a member of the committee on whether he was ashamed of the falling standard, Adamu said: “Not only the minister but every Nigerian, should be ashamed of the falling standard in education.



“Our major problem is lack of funding. The records show that Nigeria has about 13million children out of school, the highest in the world. Even those that are in schools, they’re not getting the best.



“The next thing is teachers’ development. The NCE holders are actually worst than Grade II teachers, because our recent experience has shown that,” he said.



source: http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/grade-ii-teachers-better-than-nce-holders-minister/186380.html

Like Buhari like some of his ministers. What is the point of contention? Denigrating one to feel good about your job is tantamount to your lack of understanding of the job description. In a sane climate, this mfker will live not to speak again as a minister.





True, even many B.ed are dullards. The standard of education in Nigeria is very low 1 Like

The president who appointed you does not have a secondary school leaving certificate, mallam you should be ashamed of that!!!



Northern Elites like you and buhari indefatiguably promote illiteracy and early child marriage in the north while your kids study at some of the best schools in the world, only to graduate to become full time housewives and child bearing machines to the kids of other northern oligarchs, mallam you should also be ashamed of that!!!



Hunger and starvation is so prevalent in the north that kids scarvenge for food in dust bins and trash cans, while the privileged few of your kind live in stupendous luxury and comfort, mallam you should be ashamed of that too.

Indeed the north is one giant symbol of our backwardness as a nation!!!

If grade 2 is better than Nce then Ssce is better than BSc. Mtcheeeew Why do we have to go to school at all 1 Like

