|Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by gimbayaro(m): 1:52pm
The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said some Grade II teachers are better than the holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE).
source: http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/grade-ii-teachers-better-than-nce-holders-minister/186380.html#pZYPx9J8tcGJrD0u.99
Mods. front page please so that NCE holders will see this ooooo
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by fpeter(f): 3:07pm
DUMBASS...how can a Minister talk so recklessly??
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by DONSMITH123(m): 3:07pm
Are you kidding me?
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by kuntash: 3:07pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by CriticMaestro: 3:07pm
him dey mad, old skul quack
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by barrykayus(m): 3:07pm
Fantastic
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by sapientia(m): 3:08pm
On what criteria was this man made minister please? merit?
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by ExAngel007(f): 3:08pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Dubby6(m): 3:08pm
From this, its clear they're also better than his dumb aas
Igwe puts!!
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Giftedanoit(f): 3:09pm
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by otabuko(m): 3:10pm
Honorable Minister, you should be more ashamed as long as you're still in office!
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by landuhelen: 3:10pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by TARABA911(m): 3:10pm
WHO IS GRADE 2 AND WHO IS NCE HOLDER I DON,T KNOW WHO IS WHO OOOO
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Senipapa: 3:10pm
I wish I knew if he was right or wrong
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by comradeodunze: 3:11pm
Like Buhari like some of his ministers. What is the point of contention? Denigrating one to feel good about your job is tantamount to your lack of understanding of the job description. In a sane climate, this mfker will live not to speak again as a minister.
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by GreenMavro: 3:11pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by habex005(m): 3:12pm
mumu minister
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by holatin(m): 3:12pm
d education system is poo jare, once converse with a graduate we met at orile iganmu one day, d way the man was throwing vocal and still arguing that he is right because he majored in ENGRISH as he boasted.
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by crestedaguiyi: 3:12pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by cowleg(m): 3:12pm
True, even many B.ed are dullards. The standard of education in Nigeria is very low
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Kaxmytex(m): 3:12pm
His own opinion
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by kellykoncept: 3:13pm
:-XI think you are one of such with Grade ll. I think you are one of such with Grade ll.
This administration with their funny joke.
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by hobermener: 3:13pm
The president who appointed you does not have a secondary school leaving certificate, mallam you should be ashamed of that!!!
Northern Elites like you and buhari indefatiguably promote illiteracy and early child marriage in the north while your kids study at some of the best schools in the world, only to graduate to become full time housewives and child bearing machines to the kids of other northern oligarchs, mallam you should also be ashamed of that!!!
Hunger and starvation is so prevalent in the north that kids scarvenge for food in dust bins and trash cans, while the privileged few of your kind live in stupendous luxury and comfort, mallam you should be ashamed of that too.
Indeed the north is one giant symbol of our backwardness as a nation!!!
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by sunspartech: 3:13pm
Grade II vs NCE!
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Raymysterio(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by diamondstar90(f): 3:16pm
If grade 2 is better than Nce then Ssce is better than BSc. Mtcheeeew Why do we have to go to school at all
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Haute: 3:21pm
I will pretend to understand what he's saying and hug LuvU2 while laughing hysterically.
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by erutoria(f): 3:21pm
Really Nigeria is a country.
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by Guyman02: 3:21pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by justicejay(m): 3:21pm
|Re: Grade II Teachers Better Than NCE Holders - Minister Of Education by skillful01: 3:26pm
