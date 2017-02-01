Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos (4048 Views)

'It's so saddened that despite the peaceful understanding by both communities in recent years some scrupulous element from Eleme will carry out such an act that is tantamount to breach of peace.



Innocent Okrika youths were ambushed and brutally attacked while on their daily routine of survival in the bush.



In a quick response to the attack,seven of the assailants where apprehend and were handed over to the Okrika divisional Police Headquarters without any touch or injury on them by brave Okrika youths.



We appeal to the Government,Chiefs and Elders of our loving Eleme neighbours to caution their youths from any further act that could breach the peace we both enjoy for the past 17 years as brothers and friends.



The Okrika man is a man of peace

A man of great love and friendship

For his neighbours and even his foes.



We do not need any communal war again with our neighbours that will make them desert their communities like ghost town. For we are all brothers and sisters.



By this notice we advice all Sons and Daughters of Wakirike-Bese to be security concious if applying Eleme Okrika Rd,Ogu Bolo and Wakama or rather should follow through the waterways.



#PEACE BETWEEN ELEME AND OKRIKA'







my battery wan die abeg if e reach FP make una alert me. Make I go check weda polinus barber on gen 3 Likes

Hmm

Yaa Rasululahi.



Some people are extremely heartless.





TonyeBarcanista please confirm this info as I find it unbelievable thank you. TonyeBarcanista please confirm this info as I find it unbelievable thank you.

Things that are happening in rivers state ehn

And when Fulanis show up, you all run away like chickens. Bifarans

......and they will say they are the "Leaders of tomorrow"

Idle hands are Devil's workshop.







Na whaooo! My very Okrika. In Okochiri...Ateke's home town. When they retaliate now, it may turn bloodier...

Rivers State and community crises are like rice and beans. The youths needs move out of their comfort zones and be exposed. They should learn to develop not to destroy. Nawa o!

never again in Rivers.... Do they do una

Okrikans, are peaceful people despite our natural warrior trait. We shall respond appropriately using the instrument of the law.

We are graduating into a State of Anarchy soon. No one will be left to save us from the menace of violence among our youths, not even the MOPOL.

How do these people even plan to live together as one country "Biafra" No love mehn....... Now this is not soldiers brutalizing youths nor the Nigerian government killing them. These are youths wasting each other's life out of intolerance and conflict of interestHow do these people even plan to live together as one country "Biafra"

God save us

@least they didn't say it's herdsmen...

Rivers people like fighting

PassingShot:

Na wa o!



Hope all this will stop once Biafra is realized!



We Black race are too crude, wicked, violent and very unreasonable.



Black South Africans are now fond of killing other Black Africans. If you rationalize that on flimsy reason of unemployment caused by presence of their victims, how do you rationalize Eleme Youths killing Okrika youths?



ToyeBarcanista, no be your people dem dey kill so?



wats dis one saying again

u flatinos cant love each other talkless of other race or tribe una even tag some tribe "osu" wats dis one saying againu flatinos cant love each other talkless of other race or tribe una even tag some tribe "osu"

south south guys really hate themselves .

Either they are blowing up pipe lines and causing oil Spillage which in turn pollute their waters and soil so that they can't have good farm yield or they are fighting one another. Rivers and fight are like 5&6.

benuejosh:

south south guys really hate themselves







It's only Rivers It's only Rivers

Rivers learn from Lagos



Dont allow politics divide you

This act by some misguided youths of Eleme against the good and peace loving people of Okrika is irresponsible and highly condemnable. It is a shame that despite the bond of friendship between both groups, Eleme youths would take to violence against their innocent Okrika neighbours. Government must fish out perpetrators

A permanent solution should be made about this two community.



Every year, same news.

These people una fight no dey finish?

Lol

PassingShot:

Na wa o!



Hope all this will stop once Biafra is realized!



We Black race are too crude, wicked, violent and very unreasonable.



Black South Africans are now fond of killing other Black Africans. If you rationalize that on flimsy reason of unemployment caused by presence of their victims, how do you rationalize Eleme Youths killing Okrika youths?



ToyeBarcanista, no be your people dem dey kill so?



I am so shocked at the disgraceful act of some youths from Eleme. If it is fire for fire we will easily subdue them (as history has shown) but we (Okrikans) abhors violence. We shall take up the matter within the ambit of the law... I am so shocked at the disgraceful act of some youths from Eleme. If it is fire for fire we will easily subdue them (as history has shown) but we (Okrikans) abhors violence. We shall take up the matter within the ambit of the law...

unclezuma:





TonyeBarcanista please confirm this info as I find it unbelievable thank you. Confirmed... Confirmed...