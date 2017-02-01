₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by chie8: 2:51pm
According to Allen,Okrika youths were yesterday attacked by youths from Eleme in Rivers state.He wrote...
'It's so saddened that despite the peaceful understanding by both communities in recent years some scrupulous element from Eleme will carry out such an act that is tantamount to breach of peace.
Innocent Okrika youths were ambushed and brutally attacked while on their daily routine of survival in the bush.
In a quick response to the attack,seven of the assailants where apprehend and were handed over to the Okrika divisional Police Headquarters without any touch or injury on them by brave Okrika youths.
We appeal to the Government,Chiefs and Elders of our loving Eleme neighbours to caution their youths from any further act that could breach the peace we both enjoy for the past 17 years as brothers and friends.
The Okrika man is a man of peace
A man of great love and friendship
For his neighbours and even his foes.
We do not need any communal war again with our neighbours that will make them desert their communities like ghost town. For we are all brothers and sisters.
By this notice we advice all Sons and Daughters of Wakirike-Bese to be security concious if applying Eleme Okrika Rd,Ogu Bolo and Wakama or rather should follow through the waterways.
#PEACE BETWEEN ELEME AND OKRIKA'
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by cocaineaddict(m): 2:52pm
my battery wan die abeg if e reach FP make una alert me. Make I go check weda polinus barber on gen
3 Likes
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by sekundosekundo: 2:53pm
Hmm
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 2:54pm
Yaa Rasululahi.
Some people are extremely heartless.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by unclezuma: 3:04pm
TonyeBarcanista please confirm this info as I find it unbelievable thank you.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by Giftedanoit(f): 3:05pm
Things that are happening in rivers state ehn
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by hotwax: 3:05pm
And when Fulanis show up, you all run away like chickens. Bifarans
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by Wealthyone: 3:05pm
......and they will say they are the "Leaders of tomorrow"
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by BizLifeE: 3:05pm
Idle hands are Devil's workshop.
Idle hands are Devil's workshop.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by Caliph69: 3:05pm
Na whaooo! My very Okrika. In Okochiri...Ateke's home town. When they retaliate now, it may turn bloodier...
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by viexcey(f): 3:07pm
Rivers State and community crises are like rice and beans. The youths needs move out of their comfort zones and be exposed. They should learn to develop not to destroy. Nawa o!
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by awa(m): 3:07pm
never again in Rivers.... Do they do una
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:07pm
Okrikans, are peaceful people despite our natural warrior trait. We shall respond appropriately using the instrument of the law.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by divinehand2003(m): 3:08pm
We are graduating into a State of Anarchy soon. No one will be left to save us from the menace of violence among our youths, not even the MOPOL.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by angeltolly(f): 3:08pm
No love mehn....... Now this is not soldiers brutalizing youths nor the Nigerian government killing them. These are youths wasting each other's life out of intolerance and conflict of interest How do these people even plan to live together as one country "Biafra"
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by kizzblues: 3:09pm
God save us
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by saintdennis(m): 3:09pm
@least they didn't say it's herdsmen...
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by OoniOfIfe: 3:09pm
Rivers people like fighting
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by sod09(m): 3:09pm
PassingShot:wats dis one saying again
u flatinos cant love each other talkless of other race or tribe una even tag some tribe "osu"
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by benuejosh(m): 3:10pm
south south guys really hate themselves .
Either they are blowing up pipe lines and causing oil Spillage which in turn pollute their waters and soil so that they can't have good farm yield or they are fighting one another. Rivers and fight are like 5&6.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by OoniOfIfe: 3:11pm
benuejosh:
It's only Rivers
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by GreenMavro: 3:11pm
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by SunnyBlaze1(m): 3:11pm
Rivers learn from Lagos
Dont allow politics divide you
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:11pm
This act by some misguided youths of Eleme against the good and peace loving people of Okrika is irresponsible and highly condemnable. It is a shame that despite the bond of friendship between both groups, Eleme youths would take to violence against their innocent Okrika neighbours. Government must fish out perpetrators
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by Benita27(f): 3:12pm
A permanent solution should be made about this two community.
Every year, same news.
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by DozieInc(m): 3:12pm
These people una fight no dey finish?
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by jiinxed: 3:12pm
Lol
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:12pm
PassingShot:I am so shocked at the disgraceful act of some youths from Eleme. If it is fire for fire we will easily subdue them (as history has shown) but we (Okrikans) abhors violence. We shall take up the matter within the ambit of the law...
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:13pm
unclezuma:Confirmed...
|Re: Eleme Youths Attack & Brutalise Okrika Youths In A Bush In Rivers(Graphic Photos by Benita27(f): 3:14pm
TonyeBarcanista:Why are they always fighting?. I hear of this like every year.
It's horrible and discredit the people of the State.
