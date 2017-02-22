₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by lalasticlala(m): 5:03pm
A 44-year-old businessman, Ekpolador Ebi, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa, that he would no longer tolerate his wife’s masturbation.
http://punchng.com/wife-masturbates-man-tells-court/
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by yanabasee(m): 5:08pm
Its becoming genetical.....
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by AccessME: 5:10pm
You caught them masturbate. why not satisfy them pussy to prove urself worthy as a man
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by Nuel25846(m): 5:11pm
it high time we men fight for what God created for us,how can dildos,cucumber and cassave be taking our werk?
3 Likes
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by ALKARULEZZ(m): 5:11pm
Cucumber comes to mind
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by Emhicee(m): 5:14pm
When I said knacking school should be set up, people think say I no say wetin I dey talk. See this disgrace to the male community. If to say you don commot all your wife capacitor and cylinder, she no go dey reason self service... For your daughter, marry her out if she's old enough...
6 Likes
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by caesaraba(m): 5:16pm
Blood of Whizkid!
That is a highly cucumbated household.
18 Likes
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by madridguy(m): 5:19pm
Noted.
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by obaival(m): 5:20pm
Y nt use sugarcane 4 a swt masturbates
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by darol4real: 5:22pm
Going to court is not the solution. The solution is serious deliverance and is the only solution
lalasticlala:
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by thorpido(m): 5:49pm
The man sounds weak.It seems like he hasn't been in control.
3 Likes
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by Mznaett(f): 5:58pm
Iyammi! Ata uwa ade mi
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by RadicallyBlunt: 6:13pm
Nawa o
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by holatin(m): 6:25pm
this news disgust me self.
let me teach you something.
how to identify a girl who is a virgin by
the way she urinates. If she urinates and
the sound goes like Tiziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii know
she is virgin. But if she urinates like
shwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa as if you have
switched on bathroom showers, my brother,
my good brother I have a story to tell you
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by tommykiwi(m): 6:25pm
K
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by babyfaceafrica: 6:25pm
And they will say na only men they masturbate, so ladies sefndey Vaseline crew ...chai
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by jesus500(m): 6:25pm
Did anybody force him to marry her? How come he didn't know who she really was before the marriage? We should make choices and decisions we can live with. Compatibility is key in marriage. Too bad the daughter has indulged in the ugly act.
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by Vanillaskin(f): 6:26pm
That's a good thing, at least she ain't cheating
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by paulsibility(m): 6:26pm
I am here to read comments..
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by greatgod2012(f): 6:26pm
Too many allegations!
They should be granted divorce!
For the benefit of every party involved!
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by Chanchit: 6:26pm
poor man, I'm sure he danced on the day of their wedding.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by macuwon(m): 6:27pm
It would be very painful for me to read without commenting, even though I think your joystick is not working, let me just keep quiet
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by olaolulazio(m): 6:27pm
Saw this and couldn't stop laughing:
Egg is now N70 naira for one..... What exactly is happening in Nigeria? Did d fowl deliver through CS?
14 Likes
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by Sincere4u(m): 6:27pm
Women these days and extramarital affairs are now like Siamese twins.
mtsheeeeeeeew!
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by 9jakohai(m): 6:28pm
The problem with this marriage did not start just now..... It started long time ago.
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by AshiwajuFoward: 6:30pm
Eleyi gidi gan o
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by fufuNegusi(m): 6:30pm
Believe me, masturbation is addictive
but for a wife... you caught her, and you cant help her out with your D?
If only he had d-ed her everytime he caught her, it will help the wife crave sex with him and not objects
hmmmm... it is well
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by jhybosky: 6:30pm
Vanillaskin:
she was cheating dammit
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by SAMBARRY: 6:30pm
Smh.the man is not man enough. You cannot use your joystick effectively in such a way that she won't remember where she kept her Love Machine and you're running away from the house you built with your own money.what a weakling
|Re: My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court by jomagibs: 6:31pm
It's a family hubby let the groove kwsntinue.
Prophecy time
I see their grandchildren masturbating
