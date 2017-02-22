Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Wife Masturbates, I Caught My Daughter Masturbating 3 Times – Man Tells Court (12501 Views)

A 44-year-old businessman, Ekpolador Ebi, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa, that he would no longer tolerate his wife’s masturbation.



Ebi made this known when he testified in his divorce petition against his wife, Gloria Onajero, in Abuja on Wednesday.



He urged the court to end the marriage, which had produced two children because of his wife’s unfaithful and intolerable character.







The petitioner questioned the paternity of his children when he found out his wife’s extra-marital affair with one Richard.



He also noted that his wife’s “ugly character” has had a negative impact on their children.



He said, “She masturbates on a regular basis. I have warned her severally but she wouldn’t stop. Now it has affected my first daughter.



“I caught her on three occasions; I spoke to the mother about it and she promised that it would be resolved but it did not.



“Now, I noticed since we separated, that the children have developed confidence issues in school.



“My first daughter has also developed anger issues; she slams the door at you when you try to scold her. All these never used to be.”



Ebi also told the court that he ran away from his home because his wife and her mother frustrated all his good intentions.



According to him, his wife also beats the children with so much force and without mercy and when he tried to caution her, her mother supports her.



The petitioner urged the court to, aside dissolving the marriage, help him recover his property from his wife.



He said, “My wife came into this marriage with nothing, but when she left, she went away with everything I had.



“She took all the original documents of my property, including our marriage certificate.



“I want everything back, including my first daughters’ international passport which has a five-year-visa on it.



“I also want this court to order her to stop calling me at odd hours. She calls me around 1 a.m, 2 a.m or 3 a.m for no good reason.”



Counsel to the respondent, Mr Festus Ukpe, applied to the court to grant them two dates of adjournment to enable him and his client prepare their defence.



The presiding judge, Justice Bello Kawu, adjourned the matter till March 21 and March 30.



(NAN)

You caught them masturbate. why not satisfy them pussy to prove urself worthy as a man 13 Likes 1 Share

it high time we men fight for what God created for us,how can dildos,cucumber and cassave be taking our werk? it high time we men fight for what God created for us,how can dildos,cucumber and cassave be taking our werk? 3 Likes

When I said knacking school should be set up, people think say I no say wetin I dey talk. See this disgrace to the male community. If to say you don commot all your wife capacitor and cylinder, she no go dey reason self service... For your daughter, marry her out if she's old enough... 6 Likes

That is a highly cucumbated household. 18 Likes

lalasticlala:





Going to court is not the solution. The solution is serious deliverance and is the only solution

The man sounds weak.It seems like he hasn't been in control. 3 Likes

this news disgust me self.



let me teach you something.



how to identify a girl who is a virgin by

the way she urinates. If she urinates and

the sound goes like Tiziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii know

she is virgin. But if she urinates like

shwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa as if you have

switched on bathroom showers, my brother,

my good brother I have a story to tell you 8 Likes 1 Share

And they will say na only men they masturbate, so ladies sefndey Vaseline crew ...chai

Did anybody force him to marry her? How come he didn't know who she really was before the marriage? We should make choices and decisions we can live with. Compatibility is key in marriage. Too bad the daughter has indulged in the ugly act.

That's a good thing, at least she ain't cheating 1 Like 1 Share

I am here to read comments.. 1 Like

Too many allegations!



They should be granted divorce!



For the benefit of every party involved! 1 Like

poor man, I'm sure he danced on the day of their wedding. 1 Like

It would be very painful for me to read without commenting, even though I think your joystick is not working, let me just keep quiet





Women these days and extramarital affairs are now like Siamese twins.



The problem with this marriage did not start just now..... It started long time ago.

but for a wife... you caught her, and you cant help her out with your D?

If only he had d-ed her everytime he caught her, it will help the wife crave sex with him and not objects



hmmmm... it is well Believe me, masturbation is addictivebut for a wife... you caught her, and you cant help her out with your D?If only he had d-ed her everytime he caught her, it will help the wife crave sex with him and not objectshmmmm... it is well 1 Like

Vanillaskin:

That's a good thing, at least she ain't cheating

she was cheating dammit she was cheating dammit 1 Like

Smh.the man is not man enough. You cannot use your joystick effectively in such a way that she won't remember where she kept her Love Machine and you're running away from the house you built with your own money.what a weakling