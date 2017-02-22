₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,436 members, 3,380,281 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 07:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC (12129 Views)
APC, PDP Reps Clash Over Amaechi / Ayoka Lawani, PDP Member Defects To APC!! / PDP, APC Reps’ Clash Over Alleged Stolen N30tn (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by ZAWs: 5:30pm
Published February 22, 2017
By John Ameh, Abuja
Members of the House of Representatives had a brief noisy session on Wednesday as another lawmaker defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Incidentally, the member who defected on Wednesday, Mr. Emmanuel Ukoette, is from Akwa Ibom State, a PDP stronghold.
The lawmaker said the PDP was in factions to a point he no longer knew whether there was still a political party.
“I have decided to join the APC, where there is focus”, he told the session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.
But, his former PDP colleagues did not take kindly to the reason he gave for defecting.
They shouted him down and accused him of being a “disappointment” to the PDP.
There was more drama when APC lawmakers promptly came to the defence of Ukoette, saying that he had taken the right decision.
The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minority Leader, Mr. Leo Ogor, also exchanged words over the decision of Ukoette.
As Ogor raised a point of order and rose to oppose the defection, Dogara took sides with Ukoette and Gbajabiamila.
The speaker said, “Before the minority leader speaks, he must first tell us which PDP he belongs to.
“Are you in the (Ahmed) Makarfi group or the Sheriff group? Tell us.”
Source:
http://punchng.com/reps-clash-as-another-pdp-member-defects-to-apc/
5 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by madridguy(m): 5:30pm
The speaker said, “Before the minority leader speaks, he must first tell us which PDP he belongs to.
“Are you in the (Ahmed) Makarfi group or the Sheriff group? Tell us.”
PDP una see una life? I stand with Sheriff to re-kill the dead satanic party.
57 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by ZAWs: 5:33pm
Before the minority leader speaks, he must first tell us which PDP he belongs to.
“Are you in the (Ahmed) Makarfi group or the Sheriff group? Tell us.”
The joke is certainly on pdp now.
What an irony!
55 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Mynd44: 5:35pm
"The speaker said, “Before the minority leader speaks, he must first tell us which PDP he belongs to.
“Are you in the (Ahmed) Makarfi group or the Sheriff group? Tell us.”
Bars mehn.
This is a freaking rap battle.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by last35: 5:36pm
PDP: "oya, come"
APC:"I'm not running, you too come "
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Dhaffs(m): 5:36pm
All dis parties re in crisis yet pple ins nd out [center][/center]
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by obaival(m): 5:36pm
Clash of Titan
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by tribalistseun: 5:36pm
All this OPPORTUNIST defecting hope they know that election will come again. cos as long as we are concern, APC is FORBIDDEN IN SOUTH SOUTH AND SOUTH EAST
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by kennyjam: 5:37pm
All Past Criminals going to their real hood. They're restrategizing on how to do what THEY KNOW HOW TO DO BEST......... ...
They Sign, Million upon Millions enter Their accounts!
The Money you guys are sharing, diaris God oooo.... By First Lady Jona(your quote remains valid ).
#Remember I did not read the news, i only worked on the heading and made my comment# thanks for understanding me.
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Dejijossy(m): 5:37pm
Good one from the speaker
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Dhaffs(m): 5:37pm
Wel,it is over to i
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by greatgod2012(f): 5:38pm
Shame on PDP for not being able to put their house in order!
5 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by AniTech(m): 5:38pm
Its over for PDP in this country!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by RickyRoSss: 5:38pm
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by effty(m): 5:38pm
Is the APC the only party to defect to?
3 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Nairalane: 5:38pm
Op, please move this thread from politics to crime section, "They Clashed". Or am I the only one that saw that " Clash". Just noisy session. Then Investigate the Clash now, see the op self.
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Randy100: 5:38pm
Real men don't jump ship when it is tough.
2 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by ChetaNwaeze: 5:39pm
.
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by oruma19: 5:39pm
ZAWs:. This is house of commotion... He has crossed the carpet to become a saint... But wait ooo, which faction of pdp does Leo Igor belong to?
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by sakalisis(m): 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Hezbola: 5:39pm
Tell us which faction you belong to....
2 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by emi14: 5:39pm
Shame unto Nigerian politicians
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by EazyMoh(m): 5:39pm
ZAWs:O boy see uppercut!
I haff die!
9 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by OchukoisBlack(m): 5:40pm
Mynd44:
4 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by SageTravels: 5:40pm
Ashawo
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by AK6464(m): 5:40pm
a
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by nairalandfreak: 5:41pm
Ojo awon pdp lara
3 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by 2dugged(f): 5:41pm
When I look at the pdp and apc, all i see is political prostitutes who only have the interest of their pockets at heart,they can fall over themselves, meteeeeew
6 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by ZAWs: 5:41pm
oruma19:
We wouldn't know.
But we've cut yet another BIG fish.
According to senator Smart Adeyemi's voice
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by cygnus05(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by Majoriki: 5:43pm
Dp
|Re: Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC by omenkaLives: 5:43pm
Anything to make PDP die and never resurrect is welcome!
Minority leader should tell us which faction he belongs, according to speaker.
5 Likes
Okonjo-Iweala & Sanusi Disagree On National Debt Policy / How Best To Honour Abiola - Bola Tinubu / Any Part Of The Country Can Break Way From 2014 — Shuluwa
Viewing this topic: hyxt05(m), Angel1696, saintdennis(m), masinga07(m), maxbj, tukdi, gentlesoul196, suolboy(m), sakbio, Babatall, Kpakorich(m), praiseisgood, kayzat, hmuhammad(m), Ajpharm(m), protouchcakes, emmaodet, AnaCheks(m), mcfynest(m), jasawa, magnetik(m), stephanie11, Agbaletu, misB, AAU88, austinereds(m), higherpower, bankoleben(m), JAHseal, Laburos(m), ayokellany, ryusufu, Mynky, darknetcom, Rollsnjaguar(m), agaka27, petrelli07, richeazy(m), babniyen(m), Familyman007(m), Cameleon72(f), generaljeffery(m), Alexk2(m), frustum, Nwaoma198(f) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16