By John Ameh, Abuja





Members of the House of Representatives had a brief noisy session on Wednesday as another lawmaker defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Incidentally, the member who defected on Wednesday, Mr. Emmanuel Ukoette, is from Akwa Ibom State, a PDP stronghold.

The lawmaker said the PDP was in factions to a point he no longer knew whether there was still a political party.

“I have decided to join the APC, where there is focus”, he told the session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

But, his former PDP colleagues did not take kindly to the reason he gave for defecting.

They shouted him down and accused him of being a “disappointment” to the PDP.

There was more drama when APC lawmakers promptly came to the defence of Ukoette, saying that he had taken the right decision.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minority Leader, Mr. Leo Ogor, also exchanged words over the decision of Ukoette.

As Ogor raised a point of order and rose to oppose the defection, Dogara took sides with Ukoette and Gbajabiamila.

The speaker said, “Before the minority leader speaks, he must first tell us which PDP he belongs to.

“Are you in the (Ahmed) Makarfi group or the Sheriff group? Tell us.”





Source:

PDP una see una life? I stand with Sheriff to re-kill the dead satanic party.

The joke is certainly on pdp now.

What an irony!

Bars mehn.

Bars mehn. This is a freaking rap battle.



APC:"I'm not running, you too come " PDP: "oya, come"

All dis parties re in crisis yet pple ins nd out

Clash of Titan

All this OPPORTUNIST defecting hope they know that election will come again. cos as long as we are concern, APC is FORBIDDEN IN SOUTH SOUTH AND SOUTH EAST

All Past Criminals going to their real hood. They're restrategizing on how to do what THEY KNOW HOW TO DO BEST.........





They Sign, Million upon Millions enter Their accounts!







The Money you guys are sharing, diaris God oooo.... By First Lady Jona(your quote remains valid ).



#Remember I did not read the news, i only worked on the heading and made my comment# thanks for understanding me.

Good one from the speaker

Wel,it is over to i

Shame on PDP for not being able to put their house in order!

Its over for PDP in this country!!!

Is the APC the only party to defect to?

Op, please move this thread from politics to crime section, "They Clashed". Or am I the only one that saw that " Clash". Just noisy session. Then Investigate the Clash now, see the op self.

Real men don't jump ship when it is tough.

.

Source:

This is house of commotion... He has crossed the carpet to become a saint... But wait ooo, which faction of pdp does Leo Igor belong to?

Tell us which faction you belong to....

Shame unto Nigerian politicians

ZAWs:

O boy see uppercut! I haff die!

Mynd44:

Bars mehn.

This is a freaking rap battle.

4 Likes

Ashawo

Ojo awon pdp lara

When I look at the pdp and apc, all i see is political prostitutes who only have the interest of their pockets at heart,they can fall over themselves, meteeeeew

oruma19:

This is house of commotion... He has crossed the carpet to become a saint... But wait ooo, which faction of pdp does Leo Igor belong to?



We wouldn't know.

But we've cut yet another BIG fish.

According to senator Smart Adeyemi's voice

Dp