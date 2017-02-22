₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by tyokunbo(m): 6:21pm
The Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama is currently ongoing, a project of the administration of Seriake Dickson. Hostel blocks, cafeteria, and staff offices are being built. Here are some pictures.
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by tyokunbo(m): 6:22pm
More
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by tyokunbo(m): 6:23pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by DozieInc(m): 7:09pm
Nice one
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by lastmanstandn: 9:52pm
One question, what is this for?
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by dukechilezie(m): 9:53pm
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by obasivic: 9:54pm
ok
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by tripoli007(m): 9:54pm
hope itsekiri ,urhobo will also get there own academy or academia as the case may be ..if not wahaala u dey find wahalaaa u go get ohhh
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by pennywys: 9:54pm
Okay, but this doesn't solve Niger delta problem.
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by leewin(m): 9:55pm
ijaw national academy that name thou
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Nellybank(m): 9:56pm
Abeg which one is Ijaw National Academy? What will they teach? Or is the wasted fund not enough to upgrade the already existing / decaying institutions in the state? Black men will always have a black aense
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:56pm
I hope even northerners will be accepted there oo
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Ekinematics: 9:57pm
tripoli007:
How does this relate to Urhobo and Itsekiri? This is Kaiama in Bayelsa State.
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by zizoo36: 9:57pm
Ijaw people wey dey see themselves as d most authentic Niger Deltans and others dey attaché
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by seunlayi(m): 9:58pm
Gradually
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:59pm
zizoo36:That's not true
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by hilaomo(m): 9:59pm
no be to build na to maintain!
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by oladapoa1(m): 10:06pm
Good development..
They should ensure proper drainage system because of the incessant flooding in the state
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Nebuchadnezar: 10:09pm
TonyeBarcanista:
my boy TonyeBarcanista
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by 24SEVEN: 10:09pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Write an epistle on it.
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Amarabae(f): 10:10pm
why do Nigerian politicians have poor taste in architechure?
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Agbaletu: 10:18pm
tripoli007:Kaiama is purely Izon (Ijaw).
This Academy has nothing to do with itsehkiri and Uhrobo.
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by charliboy654(m): 10:19pm
zizoo36:So what does this mean
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by momentarylapse: 10:19pm
dukechilezie:
How is that our business? My friend will you run to the tech section with this crap?
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by momentarylapse: 10:22pm
lastmanstandn:
Probably for training militants on how to break pipelines, chant our oil songs, praise criminals and drink to stupor!
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by 24SEVEN: 10:23pm
Ijaws really Need this. I congratulate Gov. Dickson for this very laudable work. The future of Ijaws and ijawland lies in education. Education and enlightenment that goes with it will help pull ijaws out of acute laziness, backward approach to issues and help them to understand the need to hold their leaders accountable for good governance and responsible leadership.
Kudos once again to Dickson, he has sown into Tue future.
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by nengibo: 10:28pm
Tamuno gbe izon se
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by AngelicBeing: 10:30pm
lastmanstandn:Looting & embezzlement avenue
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by IbBarham(m): 10:33pm
Good development...
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by Famocious(m): 10:55pm
Good one there ...
Kaiama with a very rich historical background, had my NYSC orientation camp here in 2010, batch B , platoon 10
Re: Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures by highness25(m): 11:07pm
dukechilezie:Enugu na ijaw state?
