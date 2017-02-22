Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ijaw National Academy Kaiama In Pictures (3836 Views)

The Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama is currently ongoing, a project of the administration of Seriake Dickson. Hostel blocks, cafeteria, and staff offices are being built. Here are some pictures.

One question, what is this for? 6 Likes

hope itsekiri ,urhobo will also get there own academy or academia as the case may be ..if not wahaala u dey find wahalaaa u go get ohhh

Okay, but this doesn't solve Niger delta problem.

ijaw national academy that name thou

Abeg which one is Ijaw National Academy? What will they teach? Or is the wasted fund not enough to upgrade the already existing / decaying institutions in the state? Black men will always have a black aense 2 Likes

I hope even northerners will be accepted there oo

How does this relate to Urhobo and Itsekiri? This is Kaiama in Bayelsa State.

Ijaw people wey dey see themselves as d most authentic Niger Deltans and others dey attaché 1 Like

no be to build na to maintain!

They should ensure proper drainage system because of the incessant flooding in the state

my boy TonyeBarcanista

Write an epistle on it. Write an epistle on it. 2 Likes

why do Nigerian politicians have poor taste in architechure?

This Academy has nothing to do with itsehkiri and Uhrobo. Kaiama is purely Izon (Ijaw).

dukechilezie:

Probably for training militants on how to break pipelines, chant our oil songs, praise criminals and drink to stupor! Probably for training militants on how to break pipelines, chant our oil songs, praise criminals and drink to stupor!

Ijaws really Need this. I congratulate Gov. Dickson for this very laudable work. The future of Ijaws and ijawland lies in education. Education and enlightenment that goes with it will help pull ijaws out of acute laziness, backward approach to issues and help them to understand the need to hold their leaders accountable for good governance and responsible leadership.



Kudos once again to Dickson, he has sown into Tue future. 1 Like

Looting & embezzlement avenue

Kaiama with a very rich historical background, had my NYSC orientation camp here in 2010, batch B , platoon 10 Good one there ...Kaiama with a very rich historical background, had my NYSC orientation camp here in 2010, batch B , platoon 10