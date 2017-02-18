₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by moscobabs(m): 7:10pm
Let go there
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by olaleks007(m): 7:15pm
660
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by chiefolododo(m): 7:18pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by kcddon: 7:23pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by jimmyjunky: 7:26pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by princy80(m): 7:34pm
062
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by kabrud: 7:45pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by ademasta(m): 8:39pm
601
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by sweetboiy(m): 9:52pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Deeypeey(m): 9:54pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by daeujo: 9:54pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by rattlesnake(m): 9:54pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by soath(m): 9:54pm
I don't understand
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by braine: 9:55pm
042.
If you have 6 in your code, you're an olodo.
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by BillDesmond2much(m): 9:55pm
ehm
wait let me check again
042 in capital letters
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by veacea: 9:55pm
Lemme follow popular answer 042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by seunlayi(m): 9:55pm
Please help me differentiate between a gift and a bribe. This buhari issue don occupy my mind
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm
062
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by zinachidi(m): 9:56pm
Deeypeey:smh for this guy...
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by winetapper: 9:56pm
062
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:56pm
...
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by 2sa2: 9:56pm
soath:these are the olodos
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by AfroSamurai: 9:57pm
Those of you saying 042, hope you know that stands for Enugu?
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Deeypeey(m): 9:57pm
zinachidi:wetin do u?..I no go book my space?
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Nokio1(m): 9:57pm
601
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by khalids: 9:57pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Demola99(f): 9:57pm
042
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by praisekeyzz(m): 9:58pm
ademasta:no! It's 504! #peajout#
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by drix128: 9:58pm
062
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Valfrankie(m): 9:58pm
601
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Drienzia: 9:58pm
062 na
|Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by ebig21(m): 9:58pm
The ans is 627
