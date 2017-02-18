₦airaland Forum

Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by moscobabs(m): 7:10pm
Let go there

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by olaleks007(m): 7:15pm
660

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by chiefolododo(m): 7:18pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by kcddon: 7:23pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by jimmyjunky: 7:26pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by princy80(m): 7:34pm
062

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by kabrud: 7:45pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by ademasta(m): 8:39pm
601

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by sweetboiy(m): 9:52pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Deeypeey(m): 9:54pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by daeujo: 9:54pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by rattlesnake(m): 9:54pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by soath(m): 9:54pm
I don't understand

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by braine: 9:55pm
042.

If you have 6 in your code, you're an olodo.

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by BillDesmond2much(m): 9:55pm
ehm
wait let me check again
042 in capital letters

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by veacea: 9:55pm
Lemme follow popular answer 042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by seunlayi(m): 9:55pm

Please help me differentiate between a gift and a bribe. This buhari issue don occupy my mind

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm
062

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by zinachidi(m): 9:56pm
Deeypeey:
hsj
smh for this guy...

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by winetapper: 9:56pm
062

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:56pm
...
Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by 2sa2: 9:56pm
soath:
I don't understand
these are the olodos grin
Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by AfroSamurai: 9:57pm
Those of you saying 042, hope you know that stands for Enugu? grin cheesy

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Deeypeey(m): 9:57pm
zinachidi:
smh for this guy...
wetin do u?..I no go book my space? grin
Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Nokio1(m): 9:57pm
601
Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by khalids: 9:57pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Demola99(f): 9:57pm
042

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by praisekeyzz(m): 9:58pm
ademasta:
601
no! It's 504! #peajout#

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by drix128: 9:58pm
062

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Valfrankie(m): 9:58pm
601
Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by Drienzia: 9:58pm
062 na

Re: Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! by ebig21(m): 9:58pm
The ans is 627

