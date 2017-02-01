₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Cambells: 8:44pm On Feb 22
Former Aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has mocked President Buhari and his Lawyer, saying PMB calls his "bribe" a "gift".
According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari believes in "transformation Agenda".. Recall that the Ex-President Jonathan had a "Transformation agenda" during his tenure.
He said "So if I take bribe and call it gift, according to @FemAdesina, it transforms from bribe to 'gift'? So PMB believes in Transformation Agenda!"
President @MBuhari and his lawyer have shown us the way. Call your corruption 'gift' & EFCC will look the other way. All hail PMB & Awodein!
If you're PDP, your gift is defined as bribe, but if you're PMB's lawyer, your bribe is defined as gift. Welcome to the new improved Nigeria
Everybody gives gifts but some gifts are more equal than others. For tips on giving EFCC approved gifts, see President @MBuhari's lawyer!
The DEODORANT has been sprayed on Lawyer Awodein and the INSECTICIDE is being sprayed on Justice Ademola. Now I understand @shehusani well!
If you will like a GIFT retweet this. If you would prefer a BRIBE, fave this. If you don't know the difference, contact @MBuhari's lawyer!
He added; "RIDDLE: What do Arik and PMB have in common?"
ANSWER: They are both prone to frequent postponement/cancellation of flights back to Nigeria
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/gift-or-bribe-buhari-and-his-lawyer-has.html
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Cambells: 8:47pm On Feb 22
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Splinz(m): 8:48pm On Feb 22
Bubu the coded giver ever.
Please if you wish to know if your brown envelope is a gift or bribe, kindly contact @MBuhari.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Cambells: 8:51pm On Feb 22
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by ahaika23: 8:55pm On Feb 22
Kam ga kpo ogam. The igwe must hear this. So Mr integrity has been caught pants down! WSNE! So bribe and gift are different to APC but the same for PDP. Biko where is my 2019 revised edition of Oxford dictionary? This Buhari must be a very stupiid ediot. Zombies over to you. Quote me and watch your generation disappear. TF all zombies!
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by ezugegere(m): 9:02pm On Feb 22
Hilarious
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by samincredible44(m): 9:03pm On Feb 22
dis guy has ended apc.chai
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:06pm On Feb 22
Bubu is a common criminal ... QED!!
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Chuksonyeike: 9:07pm On Feb 22
Chai see finishing!!! This Reno wickedooo
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:07pm On Feb 22
samincredible44:
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Benita27(f): 9:10pm On Feb 22
Some gullible Nigerians believed in Buhari...Ntoor!, to his followers!.
Let me see how zombies will defend him from now henceforth.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by peteregwu(m): 9:13pm On Feb 22
Oh my God. See finishing...this guy just nailed buhari government. What a gift!
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by adadike281(f): 9:15pm On Feb 22
Kai! see finishing! wey Dss? ride on Reno, at least DSS can't arrest u. The voice of the opposition is being stifled in Nigeria, by the way, that ring wey metallisc give me, na bribe abi na gift?
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by eagleeye2: 9:22pm On Feb 22
Andrew Yakubu's said his was a GIFT. If I really want to play the devil's advocate, I will say that Andrew Yakubu should sue EFFC for seizing his cash GIFT given to him by a good friend. His lawyer should cite this particular Buhari's Lawyer GIFT as a case in point.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by ariikefun: 9:22pm On Feb 22
Coded gift
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Chuksonyeike: 9:22pm On Feb 22
adadike281:The useless DSS contributed in the exposure of their grand master just in their desperation to prosecute Justice Ademola at all costs. I am waiting to see how justice ademola and Joe Abi SAN will be convicted while buhari's lawyer walk scot free
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Chuksonyeike: 9:23pm On Feb 22
Where is lalasticlala
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by TheFreeOne: 9:24pm On Feb 22
Gift to a judge handling your case is not corruption
- New gospel according to saint Buboo
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Adminisher: 9:25pm On Feb 22
Reno the LIAR. If Buhari wanted to bribe a judge it would be just N500k and it would be through his lawyer and it would've at a wedding and DSS would announce it ABI?
The brain power of young PDP supporters has eroded over the years . It would if a man like Goodluck Jonathan is your hero . Either because of lack of exposure, low intelligence, easy living, lack of aspiration ..A lot of people don't have critical faculties anymore
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by eagleeye2: 9:27pm On Feb 22
Chuksonyeike:Ochu nwa Okuko nwe Adaa , nwa Okuko nwe oso
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by eagleeye2: 9:28pm On Feb 22
Adminisher:It seems you are well versed in the act of bribery and giving GIFTS
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by eagleeye2: 9:31pm On Feb 22
fulaniHERDSman:Gbam.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by DozieInc(m): 9:34pm On Feb 22
If it's OK to give "gifts" then it shouldn't be a crime to accept "gifts".
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by cheruv: 9:37pm On Feb 22
Bubu should be dragged from state house to the market square where he'd be shot like a common thief he's.
To hell with Nigeria!!!
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by auntysimbiat(f): 9:38pm On Feb 22
hmmmm.... decent corruption
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by DozieInc(m): 9:42pm On Feb 22
Adminisher:Pls just stop this fanatism of yours.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Sammiejokes(m): 10:11pm On Feb 22
the prosecuting lawyers will be a fool not to thrash this witness statement. waiting patiently for cross examination of the accused and the witness. the defendant must tell the world if truly he collected a bribe as the witness cannot know more than the recipient.
The witness must substantial why he thinks its a bribe to favour the presidio. this is not the end more to be revealed.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by StOla: 10:18pm On Feb 22
Reno is grasping at straws.
The lawyer has already disclosed his close friendship to the Judge, and has stated he gave a wedding gift to the Judge who happened to be the father of the bride.
N500K sounds about right as a gift for the calibre of people involved in the giving and the receiving.
How this is related to Buhari is what I am yet to understand with the apologists of corruption fighting tooth and nail for survival.
Nothing will stand in the way of the fight to rid Nigeria of corruption.
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by OKDnigeria: 10:36pm On Feb 22
StOla:A wedding gift of 500K? The lawyer must be earning a million for every appearance in court to able to afford dat. And not to the celebrant himself but his father..
And Buhari chose a lawyer who is a 'close friend' to a judge who is presiding over his case to represent him.
Too much coincidences
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by Chuksonyeike: 10:46pm On Feb 22
OKDnigeria:
Don't mind them,they actually take us all for fools
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by genearts(m): 10:46pm On Feb 22
OKDnigeria:
Don't be ignorant SANs collect as much as N15 million per case. 500k na change. That's some peoples offering in winners chapel
|Re: "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri by freeze001(f): 10:47pm On Feb 22
eagleeye2:
He has sued already.
