Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Gift Or Bribe, Buhari Has Shown Us The Way" - Reno Omokri (8880 Views)

N500m Alleged Bribe: Buhari’s Top Aide Surrenders For Probe / N23.29b Poll Bribe: Buhari To Determine Fate Of Recs / Reno Omokri With Air Hostesses At Sofitel Heathrow (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari believes in "transformation Agenda".. Recall that the Ex-President Jonathan had a "Transformation agenda" during his tenure.



He said "So if I take bribe and call it gift, according to @FemAdesina, it transforms from bribe to 'gift'? So PMB believes in Transformation Agenda!"



President @MBuhari and his lawyer have shown us the way. Call your corruption 'gift' & EFCC will look the other way. All hail PMB & Awodein!



If you're PDP, your gift is defined as bribe, but if you're PMB's lawyer, your bribe is defined as gift. Welcome to the new improved Nigeria



Everybody gives gifts but some gifts are more equal than others. For tips on giving EFCC approved gifts, see President @MBuhari's lawyer!



The DEODORANT has been sprayed on Lawyer Awodein and the INSECTICIDE is being sprayed on Justice Ademola. Now I understand @shehusani well!



If you will like a GIFT retweet this. If you would prefer a BRIBE, fave this. If you don't know the difference, contact @MBuhari's lawyer!



He added; "RIDDLE: What do Arik and PMB have in common?"



ANSWER: They are both prone to frequent postponement/cancellation of flights back to Nigeria



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/gift-or-bribe-buhari-and-his-lawyer-has.html Former Aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has mocked President Buhari and his Lawyer, saying PMB calls his "bribe" a "gift".According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari believes in "transformation Agenda".. Recall that the Ex-President Jonathan had a "Transformation agenda" during his tenure.He said "So if I take bribe and call it gift, according to @FemAdesina, it transforms from bribe to 'gift'? So PMB believes in Transformation Agenda!"President @MBuhari and his lawyer have shown us the way. Call your corruption 'gift' & EFCC will look the other way. All hail PMB & Awodein!If you're PDP, your gift is defined as bribe, but if you're PMB's lawyer, your bribe is defined as gift. Welcome to the new improved NigeriaEverybody gives gifts but some gifts are more equal than others. For tips on giving EFCC approved gifts, see President @MBuhari's lawyer!The DEODORANT has been sprayed on Lawyer Awodein and the INSECTICIDE is being sprayed on Justice Ademola. Now I understand @shehusani well!If you will like a GIFT retweet this. If you would prefer a BRIBE, fave this. If you don't know the difference, contact @MBuhari's lawyer!He added; "RIDDLE: What do Arik and PMB have in common?"ANSWER: They are both prone to frequent postponement/cancellation of flights back to Nigeria 17 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, Mynd44





Bubu the coded giver ever.



Please if you wish to know if your brown envelope is a gift or bribe, kindly contact @MBuhari. Bubu the coded giver ever.Please if you wish to know if your brown envelope is a gift or bribe, kindly contact @MBuhari. 55 Likes 3 Shares

28 Likes

Kam ga kpo ogam. The igwe must hear this. So Mr integrity has been caught pants down! WSNE! So bribe and gift are different to APC but the same for PDP. Biko where is my 2019 revised edition of Oxford dictionary? This Buhari must be a very stupiid ediot. Zombies over to you. Quote me and watch your generation disappear. TF all zombies! 35 Likes 2 Shares

Hilarious 3 Likes

dis guy has ended apc.chai 50 Likes 1 Share

Bubu is a common criminal ... QED!! 55 Likes 2 Shares

Chai see finishing!!! This Reno wickedooo 52 Likes 1 Share

samincredible44:

dis guy has ended apc.chai 8 Likes





Let me see how zombies will defend him from now henceforth. Some gullible Nigerians believed in Buhari...Ntoor!, to his followers!.Let me see how zombies will defend him from now henceforth. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Oh my God. See finishing...this guy just nailed buhari government. What a gift! 45 Likes 1 Share

Kai! see finishing! wey Dss? ride on Reno, at least DSS can't arrest u. The voice of the opposition is being stifled in Nigeria, by the way, that ring wey metallisc give me, na bribe abi na gift? 29 Likes 2 Shares

Andrew Yakubu's said his was a GIFT. If I really want to play the devil's advocate, I will say that Andrew Yakubu should sue EFFC for seizing his cash GIFT given to him by a good friend. His lawyer should cite this particular Buhari's Lawyer GIFT as a case in point. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Coded gift 11 Likes 1 Share

adadike281:

Kai! see finishing! wey Dss? ride on Reno, at least DSS can't arrest u. The voice of the opposition is being stifled in Nigeria, by the way, that ring wey metallsc give me, na bribe abi na gift? The useless DSS contributed in the exposure of their grand master just in their desperation to prosecute Justice Ademola at all costs. I am waiting to see how justice ademola and Joe Abi SAN will be convicted while buhari's lawyer walk scot free The useless DSS contributed in the exposure of their grand master just in their desperation to prosecute Justice Ademola at all costs. I am waiting to see how justice ademola and Joe Abi SAN will be convicted while buhari's lawyer walk scot free 40 Likes 2 Shares

Where is lalasticlala

Gift to a judge handling your case is not corruption

- New gospel according to saint Buboo 49 Likes 3 Shares

Reno the LIAR. If Buhari wanted to bribe a judge it would be just N500k and it would be through his lawyer and it would've at a wedding and DSS would announce it ABI?



The brain power of young PDP supporters has eroded over the years . It would if a man like Goodluck Jonathan is your hero . Either because of lack of exposure, low intelligence, easy living, lack of aspiration ..A lot of people don't have critical faculties anymore 16 Likes

Chuksonyeike:



The useless DSS contributed in the exposure of their grand master just in their desperation to prosecute Justice Ademola at all costs. I am waiting to see how justice ademola and Joe Abi SAN will be convicted while buhari's lawyer walk scot free Ochu nwa Okuko nwe Adaa , nwa Okuko nwe oso Ochu nwa Okuko nwe Adaa , nwa Okuko nwe oso 2 Likes

Adminisher:

Reno the LIAR. If Buhari wanted to bribe a judge it would be just N500k and it would be through his lawyer and it would've at a wedding and DSS would announce it ABI?



The brain power of young PDP supporters has eroded over the years . It would if a man like Goodluck Jonathan is your hero . Either because of lack of exposure, low intelligence, easy living, lack of aspiration ..A lot of people don't have critical faculties anymore It seems you are well versed in the act of bribery and giving GIFTS It seems you are well versed in the act of bribery and giving GIFTS 79 Likes 3 Shares

fulaniHERDSman:

Bubu is a common criminal ... QED!! Gbam. Gbam. 12 Likes

If it's OK to give "gifts" then it shouldn't be a crime to accept "gifts". 11 Likes

Bubu should be dragged from state house to the market square where he'd be shot like a common thief he's.

To hell with Nigeria!!! 21 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm.... decent corruption 5 Likes

Adminisher:

Reno the LIAR. If Buhari wanted to bribe a judge it would be just N500k and it would be through his lawyer and it would've at a wedding and DSS would announce it ABI?



The brain power of young PDP supporters has eroded over the years . It would if a man like Goodluck Jonathan is your hero . Either because of lack of exposure, low intelligence, easy living, lack of aspiration ..A lot of people don't have critical faculties anymore Pls just stop this fanatism of yours. Pls just stop this fanatism of yours. 45 Likes 1 Share

the prosecuting lawyers will be a fool not to thrash this witness statement. waiting patiently for cross examination of the accused and the witness. the defendant must tell the world if truly he collected a bribe as the witness cannot know more than the recipient.

The witness must substantial why he thinks its a bribe to favour the presidio. this is not the end more to be revealed.

Reno is grasping at straws.



The lawyer has already disclosed his close friendship to the Judge, and has stated he gave a wedding gift to the Judge who happened to be the father of the bride.



N500K sounds about right as a gift for the calibre of people involved in the giving and the receiving.



How this is related to Buhari is what I am yet to understand with the apologists of corruption fighting tooth and nail for survival.



Nothing will stand in the way of the fight to rid Nigeria of corruption. 6 Likes 2 Shares

StOla:

Reno is grasping at straws.



The lawyer has already disclosed his close friendship to the Judge, and has stated he gave a wedding gift to the Judge who happened to be the father of the bride.



N500K sounds about right as a gift for the calibre of people involved in the giving and the receiving.



How this is related to Buhari is what I am yet to understand with the apologists of corruption fighting tooth and nail for survival.



Nothing will stand in the way of the fight to rid Nigeria of corruption.

A wedding gift of 500K? The lawyer must be earning a million for every appearance in court to able to afford dat. And not to the celebrant himself but his father..



And Buhari chose a lawyer who is a 'close friend' to a judge who is presiding over his case to represent him.

Too much coincidences A wedding gift of 500K? The lawyer must be earning a million for every appearance in court to able to afford dat. And not to the celebrant himself but his father..And Buhari chose a lawyer who is a 'close friend' to a judge who is presiding over his case to represent him.Too much coincidences 42 Likes

OKDnigeria:



A wedding gift of 500K? The lawyer must be earning a million for every appearance in court to able to afford dat. And not to the celebrant himself but his father..



And Buhari chose a lawyer who is a 'close friend' to a judge who is presiding over his case to represent him.

Too much coincidences

Don't mind them,they actually take us all for fools Don't mind them,they actually take us all for fools 20 Likes

OKDnigeria:



A wedding gift of 500K? The lawyer must be earning a million for every appearance in court to able to afford dat. And not to the celebrant himself but his father..



And Buhari chose a lawyer who is a 'close friend' to a judge who is presiding over his case to represent him.

Too much coincidences

Don't be ignorant SANs collect as much as N15 million per case. 500k na change. That's some peoples offering in winners chapel Don't be ignorant SANs collect as much as N15 million per case. 500k na change. That's some peoples offering in winners chapel 3 Likes