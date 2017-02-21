₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 9:40pm
As the D'day gradually draws near, when I'll say "I DO" to this beautiful princess God blessed me with.
Below is our prewedding pictures. She is a nairalander too...
Lalasticlala help celebrate us...
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by omonighoblessing(f): 9:48pm
beautiful legs she has......
happy married life dear.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Larrey(f): 9:51pm
Happy for you people. May GOD bless ur union. Ojo ako re.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by soberdrunk(m): 9:53pm
I nor like this thing way una dey do!!!! You guys will just sample pictures and not give us address shay nah because of 8-12 bottles of beer and 12-24 pieces of meat way person go come chop nah why una nor wan give person address anyway Congrats!!!
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Nogodye(m): 9:53pm
Happy for you bro...May God bless your union.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 9:54pm
soberdrunk:
hah baba... only you 12 bottles
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Yuneehk(f): 9:55pm
Now I know I'm not alone in the slim and slender world
I really really can not wait to post mine. I've imagined it like kilode
I wish you both a happy and fruitful marital life
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by soberdrunk(m): 9:56pm
Oooops:
I nor dey too drink for weddings....
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 9:56pm
omonighoblessing:Thanks Obhio
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 9:57pm
Larrey:
Amen Amen... Godbless u too
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 10:01pm
Larrey:
Amen... God bless u too
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 10:02pm
soberdrunk:u nor dey too drink and only 12
I can imagine what u drink at the comfort of your home...
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm
Nice
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by rattlesnake(m): 10:04pm
nice
am not adoring it.....
if after 30 years of marraige you snap post wedding pix.....then call it adorable
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Preca(f): 10:05pm
Happy married life to you...don't forget to post the wedding pics too
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by dingbang(m): 10:05pm
Yuneehk:with all that ur shakara attitude... smh
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Oooops: 10:06pm
Yuneehk:
Yours is on the way... It will happen sooner than u think.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by LesbianBoy(m): 10:06pm
Are you sure these people are nairalanders
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by AngelicBeing: 10:06pm
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by shamecurls(m): 10:07pm
OMG!
See tall slim size 0
Beautiful!
Not all dis dwarfs littering Earth.
HML
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by VickyRotex(f): 10:07pm
Happy Married Life!
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Towncrier247: 10:07pm
hmm
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by ritababe(f): 10:07pm
you guys love to post pictures but you won't tell us the venue, what's the need telling us if you wont invite us, if you want us to shower you with love tell us the venue let's celebrate together.
recession they everywhere I want eat free rice, and who is the lady self? her moniker.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Iphone5: 10:07pm
Your wife no get moniker?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by wristbangle(m): 10:08pm
Congrats to them.
For NL single ladies, stop ignoring PMS.
ritababe:
See this thief
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:08pm
Congrats
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by HateU2(f): 10:08pm
Yuneehk:Slim girls rock and guys love the tiny waist that comes with it. Be free to post your pix dear.
Nice Pix Op.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by SINZ(m): 10:08pm
L0velyn
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Jglad(f): 10:09pm
God bless ur union...
This year will be good ooo... NLanders are stepping up
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Omoluabi16(m): 10:10pm
Yuneehk:but u no slim now. you go marry me?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by justscorchone(m): 10:10pm
Yuneehk:
Can you take it in the ass like she did?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Look Forward To April 8th... by Chidonc: 10:11pm
Yuneehk:you are alone oooooo
