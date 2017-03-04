Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Why Are SEC, CBN, EFCC And Others Keeping Quiet On Ponzi Scheme's Springing Up? (4622 Views)

After the crash of MMM and the revelations that followed. Yahoo boys and web designers are now springing up ponzi's schemes daily to scam people and crash the site later.



A visit to facebook will reaveal about 500 of such ponzi's currently on. Eg esusu, twinkas, loopers, getrichclub, money box etc. Considering the backlash MMM received why are other ponzi schemes exempt.



I work as a cashier in a bank and heard EFCC picked up an admin of one of such sites after internal control flagged his account. He got 45m in less dan 3 hours after different people paid 100k into his account. This ponzi frenzy is really a sad situation. 5 Likes

The whole thing happened so fast, nobody knew that there will be over 500 Ponzi schemes within the space of a few months. Still, the authorities have to spring into action, investigate and arrest the fraudsters behind these numerous schemes. They're getting to many, what is more annoying is that people are foolishly joining them and losing money to them. 4 Likes 3 Shares

can we blame this on greed or recession?

cant be blame this on greed or recession? ignorance and greed ignorance and greed 6 Likes

lalasticlala this is front page worthy.. we need something sensible to discuss on the forum please 1 Like





even at my place of work, a lot of my colleagues are now into the ponzi thing, every morning u see people asking, "which ponzi just launched again", let us quickly make some money. u know, that sort of thing..



i have heard of over 30 funny ponzi names now: naracle, moneyblaze, obistar, ogive, loopers, cashpipe, buildmoney, pradapay, wazobia, porscheclub ..... kilode gan!!!!!!!!!!



back to the topic,

even at my place of work, a lot of my colleagues are now into the ponzi thing, every morning u see people asking, "which ponzi just launched again", let us quickly make some money. u know, that sort of thing..

i have heard of over 30 funny ponzi names now: naracle, moneyblaze, obistar, ogive, loopers, cashpipe, buildmoney, pradapay, wazobia, porscheclub ..... kilode gan!!!!!!!!!!







NB I am not an advocate of ponzi neither do I participate. whats up with nairaland and ponzi today. yes we are aware about the pros and cons of ponzi. Abeg e don do jare. Enough of ponzi gist. it haff do. we are tired already. let's talk about Osibanjo... That guy dey try sha.NB I am not an advocate of ponzi neither do I participate. 6 Likes

Writing this to warn all Nairalanders to beware of Softfund.org. They are fraudsters. The website came out today and was introduced to me by a friend of mine on whatsapp. I registered and was matched to pay someone N20,000, one Ifeanyi. I was given one hour to do so. So I quickly used my mobile banking and sent in the money. All for me to come back to my database page and the details been wiped off and I haven't been confirmed. After a while I was rematched to pay someone else. Meanwhile nothing is being said about my N20,000 again. Guys please careful of the type of sites you register on. I've been duped now and wouldn't like anyone else to be. Share this news and save people from falling to such scams. Tell them not to register on Softfund.org o!



See images to confirm what I mean. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria and APC govt. is also a ponzi scheme 3 Likes

back to the topic,



even at my place of work, a lot of my colleagues are now into the ponzi thing, every morning u see people asking, "which ponzi just launched again", let us quickly make some money. u know, that sort of thing..



i have heard of over 30 funny ponzi names now: naracle, moneyblaze, obistar, ogive, loopers, cashpipe, buildmoney, pradapay, wazobia, porscheclub ..... kilode gan!!!!!!!!!!



Poverty, greed, desperation fuels get rich schemes 2 Likes

Ponzi scheme has made so many Nigerians lazy. This is just the beginning of the End of Nigeria economy if Fed Govt don't swing into action and flush out all these fraudulent Ponzi scheme from Nigeria.

Ponzi Scheme are here to stay in Nigeria. That's it.



A lot of people know that these schemes don't last, so they get in fast and get out. Hoping to not loose their money while not caring about others who would loose theirs.



It's very common to hear ' I lost in scheme A but I gained in scheme B'. These people are proud of it.



The main problem in Nigerian Ponzi schemes is that half of the time, you're paying directly to admins/programmers/guiders and their families. They will deny it but you don't know who you're paying to. there's no transparency. That's why they all crash quick and suddenly.Some will come here mentioning some big Ponzi schemes but it's all the same.



It's a bunch of Nigerian and South African men and women taking your money and that's what annoys me about the schemes. There's nothing we can do but sit down and look while young boys become millionaires by taking from others.



While Chuddy has 300 million and enjoying himself with his money. You're struggling to get your 20k out for next semester fees while being told to provide more help. The imbalance between the money admin makes and participants makes is ridiculous even in GHW. You just don't see it as it is behind the scenes.



May God help us 6 Likes

They warned people about MMM and it did not change anything 4 Likes 1 Share

Not in this recession

baba for this kind recession you get 33k for account greed make you won double way some of us never eat since mornigy











It is good woh 1 Like

OP I don't think the agencies you stated are keeping quiet. On the contrary I remember when both SEC and CBN warned against MMM and other ponzi schemes.

I think the problem is our collective greed and stupidity because I can't see any sane Nigerian participating in any scheme seeing as MMM just crashed recently taking people's money 1 Like

Ripple effect, Now you are left with 500 various ponzi schemes, Good luck fighting that ...



The truth is if we have a functional government no one will engage in these schemes, But now even the Admins of such schemes can manage the economy of the country better than our wrinkled old dinosaurs. Even those who have lost in these schemes will still choose them over our Government anytime any day(It isn't as if our government is even better so why the fuzz?) Ponzi schemes are just taking advantage of the ineffectiveness of our useless government. If you can't beat them, Join them The so called "crash" caused all these. Both the media and FG lash at MMM, the only scheme trying to get back on it feet(Even right now), the only scheme in which more have gained and are still gaining if not for the FG and Media. The rumour crash of MMM created a, Now you are left with 500 various ponzi schemes, Good luck fighting that...The truth is if we have a functional government no one will engage in these schemes, But now even the Admins of such schemes can manage the economy of the country better than our wrinkled old dinosaurs. Even those who have lost in these schemes will still choose them over our Government anytime any day(It isn't as if our government is even better so why the fuzz?) Ponzi schemes are just taking advantage of the ineffectiveness of our useless government. If you can't beat them, Join them 14 Likes 1 Share

Anyone still into ponzi after the crash of MMM is a greedy fellow.

Did anybody force you to join. Why you dey drink Panadol for someone elses Headache........ Did anybody force you to join. Why you dey drink Panadol for someone elses Headache........ 4 Likes





WhatsApp groups are the worse. If you look at the image below, you would understand why it always fails especially after you have "received" payments twice



It was not like thisWhatsApp groups are the worse. If you look at the image below, you would understand why it always fails especially after you have "received" payments twice Read More>> 2 Likes

Ayamnotundastandin. If them tok, una go curse them. Dem keep quiet now, una still complain 1 Like

another stupid thread on FP



Ppl make d decision to join and no one is forced to join, life is a risk so I dnt see the problem here. HYIP may be new in Nigeria but it is all over the world Europe to America name them.



Govt shld focus on creating jobs and improving Nigeria economy nt chasing shadow. APC and Nigerian FG is a Ponzi scheme self another stupid thread on FPPpl make d decision to join and no one is forced to join, life is a risk so I dnt see the problem here. HYIP may be new in Nigeria but it is all over the world Europe to America name them.Govt shld focus on creating jobs and improving Nigeria economy nt chasing shadow. APC and Nigerian FG is a Ponzi scheme self 2 Likes

Seun and his cohorts, I hope u pple will not kill ursevs over another man's headache one day. 1 Like

That have been an established fact already. No need to ring it to our ears daily. Na your greed? Abeg which new ponzi scheme don lauch? make i rush drop like 10k

Shun Ponzi Schemes. It's a sound warning I have been giving ad-infinitum. Shun it. There's no legitimate one.



Sgt Ponzi Hater Shun Ponzi Schemes. It's a sound warning I have been giving ad-infinitum. Shun it. There's no legitimate one.Sgt Ponzi Hater 2 Likes

Eya, sorry bro, look before u leap next time... The standard one (MMM) they use bad mouth spoil am not to now talk of this new ones... Me I can't fall for them. Eya, sorry bro, look before u leap next time... The standard one (MMM) they use bad mouth spoil am not to now talk of this new ones... Me I can't fall for them.

kibra4u:





Did anybody force you to join. Why you dey drink Panadol for someone elses Headache........ Shut up with that Nonsense Shut up with that Nonsense 2 Likes

You go soon die on top this ponzi matter... I swear



The self acclaimed Ponzi Consultant You go soon die on top this ponzi matter... I swearThe self acclaimed Ponzi Consultant 1 Like