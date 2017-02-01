₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,824 members, 3,381,376 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] (7826 Views)
Beyonce Shows Off Her Baby Bump Onstage At The Grammys 2017 (Pics, Video) / Emmanuella Having Fun With Top Nollywood Stars 2017 (pics, Video) / 8 Nigerian Celebrity Throwback Pics That Proves “nobody Is Born Ugly,just Broke" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by JAYTUNEZ(m): 8:37am
The Nigeria music industry is the fastest growing in the continent and has produced countless amount of top new acts in the past two years that the guys below have been missing. Kiss Daniel, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun, Dremo, Ycee, Niniola, Aramide are slowly pushing these guys into oblivion unless they drop a hit song soon...they include..
1. Chidinma -- Has slowly gone under the radar in the past 2 years and her recent song, 'Fallen In Love' was not enough to bring her back to the limelight.
2. D'Prince -- Last year was a struggle for him as none of his music release even got any attention for a minute. Desperate measures need to be employed to awaken his redundant music career.
3. Kcee -- It’s an old gist that Harrysong helped revive his lukewarm career, maybe that's why they went through hell, to get him back into their label.
4. Banky W -- He has managed to remain relevant not for his music but for his recent role in 'Wedding Party'. But he needs a quick hit track before we all start referring to him as Nollywood actor.
5. Ice Prince -- From a BET award to an EP that could not sell past his doorsteps, another fellow that is in desperate need of attention before he follows Edris, Ruggedman and Mode 9 down memory lane.
6. Waje -- One of the most talented vocalist in the country is slowly getting swept under the carpet by the emergence of Simi, Aramide and Niniola.. Hit track in 2017 or another Nollywood star in the making
7. D'banj: if its Don Jazzy missing link or his koko Garri business has been distracting him... Nigerians don't want to hear.. If D'banj doesn't drop a hit track better than Emergency this year, we are throwing a surprise retirement party...shikena!!
8. Dr Sid -- The weakest link in Mavin Records is now a video director and with his Dentist degree in the bag, he can easily diversify unless he has one more hit track up his sleeves.
*Who else did we miss, add yours in the comment below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/top-8-nigerian-musicians-in-desperate.html
2 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by holatin(m): 8:41am
1) dagrin
2) Goldie
3) sikiru aka barrister
4) Nico gravity
5) damoche
9 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Nbote(m): 9:10am
D'prince was neva a talented artist, he jus happened to b related to those making music.. He's got to b one of d most untalented and overrated artists, together with ppl like lynxx.
31 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by citytv(f): 9:15am
U forgot to add Omawunmi and
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Brown14(m): 9:27am
D'prince shouldn't be there as I don't even rate him at all.
6 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Berbierklaus(f): 9:39am
holatin:What a comic relief
I give it up for psquare,those guys were born to shine,every song was a hit back to back
15 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by unclezuma: 10:08am
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by finalboss(m): 10:08am
1 Like
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by aristocrazzy: 10:09am
2 face needs a hit as much as dbanj. Inyanya too...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by MNJournal: 10:09am
holatin:
Lol, recession things.
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by tobimillar: 10:10am
Olamide
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Onyenna(m): 10:10am
Blackface seriously needs a hit track...lol
6 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Swegzfreak: 10:10am
finalboss:Check your pm sir...
Please remember me
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by jd1986(m): 10:11am
Airforce1...foooool
4 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by bastien: 10:11am
Vector
Olamide
2face
Sound sultan
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by saydfact(m): 10:11am
lil kesh
1 Like
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Lasskeey: 10:11am
3 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Oblitz(m): 10:11am
Ok
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Donald7610: 10:11am
They should join Sammy Okposu band
5 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Teadavid23(m): 10:12am
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by addikt(m): 10:12am
Dem clever J , Dipp ,Bigiano and Danny Young too nko......
Well, those are far gone.
Maybe I should talk about praiz.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by happney65: 10:13am
No be everytime people go dey blow..Worldwide too..When was the last time you heard Priddy or J Z drop a hit track..They are into bigger things and music is now something they do later..They have made hits upon hits it might not be a big deal to them again..
6 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Confor(m): 10:13am
What about those FUJI Musicians ?
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Realdeals(m): 10:13am
Tony Tetuila, Ruggedman, Idris Abdulkareem
And
Daddy showkey
5 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by jamislaw(m): 10:14am
Young 6ix just de disturb him self.......He better go back to south south and start kidnapping business.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by lionlamb020(m): 10:15am
You forgot to mention our very own airforce1 .. We are considering taking him for deliverance.. Or recommending him to boko haram so that he can blow
10 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Onyenna(m): 10:15am
And P-squre keeps shinning year in, year out.....Dem too good abeg.....
@OP, soldier come, soldier go!! .... I still remember Skye-B .....
1 Like
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Ogashub(m): 10:16am
Vector needs a comeback hit song
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Onyenna(m): 10:16am
lionlamb020:
****and Onyenna fainted***
6 Likes
|Re: Top 8 Nigerian Musicians In Desperate Need Of A Hit Track This 2017 [PICS] by Selena06(f): 10:16am
finalboss:The boss is here...
Beyonce And Jay Z Are Now Married / Femi Kuti's Ex-wife Arrested / Nigeria Consulate Hosted Omotola Jalade
Viewing this topic: exodusreal(m), karkinase(m), Kimikazi2, esqtony, starlingbawa(m), dontai, Habayomie(m), talk2hb1, fidelisbaba, sirp2007, AdviserGeneral, Hallenjay, jiggar, kissoflife, qmd24(m), kenlash1(m), iambijo(m), Ojetero, kollysnut(m), profseunb82, gaetano, afoobabs(m), wizzyrich(m), Wilselec, Rexleo(m), Lilblack2(m), codest(m), Shittuakeem(m), UIA04(f), Adanazzy1(f), heistlord, vintino(m), petsam11(m), Lasskeey, zicci(m), Mathewa(m), lizabeet(f), majestic8855, asumo12, daybam01, bakynes(m), szen(m), gsainttrinity(m), mazimee(m), oruma19, miclez, Afoskalex(m), z3us(m), puhleeze(m), Equado(m), Seenyo, braveheart008, emsco(m), stonemind(m), ojay72(m), Fidecoo(m), ladoney, HOTsnow(m), Jerryojozy(m), kayzat, LUCKIE2014(m), damzy88, xtratagem(m), 08064978510(m), dubxy(m), AntiWailer, tundafayaBuhari, Abiolasoidex(m), wolfofallstreet(m), KingMicky3286, iamboody(m), Khemhyte(f), t111(m), freeay, bani(m), Nokio1(m), DONCRIB(m), Egmlltd, suarez7, lequatee(m), reindeer, eaglebeing(m), Benteazaa(m), smizel(m), Flame4chi(m), Goddey18(m), Romzii, Kemimarch16(f), Kobicove(m), joshing(m), Nmaudu, Darsty99, esopatcares(f) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 45