





1. Chidinma -- Has slowly gone under the radar in the past 2 years and her recent song, 'Fallen In Love' was not enough to bring her back to the limelight.



2. D'Prince -- Last year was a struggle for him as none of his music release even got any attention for a minute. Desperate measures need to be employed to awaken his redundant music career.



3. Kcee -- It’s an old gist that Harrysong helped revive his lukewarm career, maybe that's why they went through hell, to get him back into their label.



4. Banky W -- He has managed to remain relevant not for his music but for his recent role in 'Wedding Party'. But he needs a quick hit track before we all start referring to him as Nollywood actor.



5. Ice Prince -- From a BET award to an EP that could not sell past his doorsteps, another fellow that is in desperate need of attention before he follows Edris, Ruggedman and Mode 9 down memory lane.



6. Waje -- One of the most talented vocalist in the country is slowly getting swept under the carpet by the emergence of Simi, Aramide and Niniola.. Hit track in 2017 or another Nollywood star in the making



7. D'banj: if its Don Jazzy missing link or his koko Garri business has been distracting him... Nigerians don't want to hear.. If D'banj doesn't drop a hit track better than Emergency this year, we are throwing a surprise retirement party...shikena!!



8. Dr Sid -- The weakest link in Mavin Records is now a video director and with his Dentist degree in the bag, he can easily diversify unless he has one more hit track up his sleeves.



*Who else did we miss, add yours in the comment below...



