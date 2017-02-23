₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins
|Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by ovokooo: 8:58am
Here's a rare picture of Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dike having a swell time swimming with dolphins
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/picture-tonto-dike-swimming-dolphins/
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by ozoebuka1(m): 9:15am
wow...money good oo
For lagos beach, they for don butcher the dolphin since for consumption!!!
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by auntysimbiat(f): 9:15am
Tonto baby
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by olayinka807: 9:17am
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by DozieInc(m): 9:26am
Mrs Churchill having fun. Good for her.
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by baeboo: 9:49am
money rules the world
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by ceejayx: 1:10pm
At d sight of her wet bress the dolphin throway face make him JT no embarass am
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by HolyCraig: 1:10pm
Nairablog is dry today sha....
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by unclezuma: 1:10pm
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by MosakuAW(m): 1:10pm
This pic is not new now. What is the essence?
The body am seeing in that pic is not an after baby-birth body.
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by ChappyChase(m): 1:10pm
This photo no be recent one nau......
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Chidizman(m): 1:10pm
So what should we do?
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by AdonaiRoofing(m): 1:11pm
What's special about that?
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Menace2Society(m): 1:11pm
If na Naija now na meat be dat
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by coalcoal1(m): 1:11pm
Tonto was swimming?
I was expecting to see her in Bikini
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by omoplaycool(m): 1:11pm
baeboo:True.. That's why the world is having all the issues it has now..... There used to be a time when. LOVE ruled
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Keneking: 1:11pm
plastic and rubber
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Fingerprinter(m): 1:12pm
Good
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by sergiolefty(m): 1:12pm
loh be the same mammals naija people butcher last week.......
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by kellysam(m): 1:13pm
Guy ur eyena HD
ChappyChase:
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Boboforthegirls: 1:13pm
Maybe her New found love
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by hisMrs(f): 1:14pm
was this picture not before she got married? this picture was trending when most nigerian celebs were taking pix with dolphins up and down
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by SWORD419: 1:14pm
tonto the name very funny
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by hucienda: 1:15pm
Tonto Tonto.
She dey enjoy now.
Remember one song she sang with Mama G some years back with a makossa tune.
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by tejpot(m): 1:15pm
What Churchill cannot do Dolphin can do
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by HandsomeJude: 1:15pm
anything tonto and snake. lalasticala will do the rest
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Billion2612(m): 1:16pm
I trust 9ja guys, pepper soup don happen for that day.
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by ameezy(m): 1:16pm
ozoebuka1:
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by VickyRotex(f): 1:16pm
hisMrs:
I tire oo. Help me ask the Mod that brought this to FP.
And the Op even said "Rare". Rare ko!
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Marcelinho(m): 1:17pm
is is news abi?
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by MuyiRano(m): 1:18pm
Since Tonto's marriage saga with Churchill started, every news about her has always been a FP material back to back even if it's irrelevant ... O ga o Oga Seun. #BringBackOurSnake
|Re: Photo Of Tonto Dikeh Swimming With Dolphins by Onyenna(m): 1:19pm
Not bad
