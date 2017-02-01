₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,824 members, 3,381,376 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" (7228 Views)
Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice / #bbnaija: Cocoice Returns To Nigeria, Begins Media Tour (photos) / Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:39am
Big Brother Naija contestant, Cocoice, has revealed a whole in a new interview with Bold Magazine.
The budding singer, talked about her music career, the other contestants and more.
Read excerpts below:
On her experience in the Big Brother Naija house:
My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was fun. It was great, a lot of mixed feelings but all together it was amazing. It is something that I can never forget. The Coco Ice you saw on TV was just getting into the game. I was just warming up to people, it takes time for me to get comfortable with people, that’s how I am.
On the people in the house:
I didn’t really have a least favourite person. I can say maybe there were some people I wasn’t really close to up to a certain point but it all balanced out at the end. So there isn’t anyone I could say was my least favourite.
On smoking:
I would start with the fact that I personally started smoking when I lost my mum. It is a very bad habit i am trying to kick but it is hard. People smoke for different reasons; you cannot judge people because of a stick of cigarette. The way the society sees it might not change and I can only speak for myself. However the society wants to see it is their opinion and I am not here to change that. To be honest this is a very dicey question.
On her plans out of the house:
Definitely, my world has completely turned around for greatness. Opportunities are more available to me. The BBN is a very big platform and I am already riding the wave. So I would honestly say that my world has changed for the good. I am going to be releasing a song titled “feeling my P” really soon. Then I am going to be doing collaborations with big names like hopefully, God willing, Olamide, Falz, Tiwa Savage, and some other creatively cool artists in Nigeria. I am open to collaborations right now, afterwards my album definitely.
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-is-huge-platform-and-am-riding.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by sosexy111: 9:40am
Enough already miss.. Move ahead and stop all your "I will I will"
In the depth of your heart, you are wishing on some things you would have changed if given the opportunity to go back to the house.. But you ain't going back there, so get over it already.
I am waiting for your album..
2 Likes
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by unclezuma: 10:06am
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by chimdi101: 10:06am
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by adonbilivit: 10:06am
lol. a smoker is a smoker. no excuses, continue from where tonto stopped but they beg us for money when it ruins some organs in your body
3 Likes
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by Goldenheart(m): 10:07am
is that a male or a womale....... :/
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by Hades2016(m): 10:07am
Watin concern me if she da smoke , if she like make she da smoke weed na she know
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by MasterofNL: 10:07am
sosexy111:
GBAM!
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:08am
...
1 Like
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by wellmax(m): 10:08am
That her life and her problem.
Hope the wave won't sweep her away.
There is never s good reason to smoke. IMO
3 Likes
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by OnYinYe087: 10:08am
See my account balance is working for all sim
1 Like
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by ebuka10box(m): 10:09am
co Co ice sounds like a name given to a pretty chic, dis 1 name for be coco yam
4 Likes
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by Omagago(m): 10:09am
CocoIce=Field Marshal, Boob suckin Big Brother Naija.
T-boss=General, Boob exposure Big Brother Naija.
Bisola=Lieutenant General, Blow-Job Big Brother Naija.
(why she came third is becos na movement we notice, our Koro Koro eye no see am)
Who's next please??
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10am
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by sexyjuly(f): 10:10am
sosexy111:be nice.
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by heryurh(m): 10:11am
So this girl wowo like this
I won't mention the fact that she has gap teeth(window)
I said i wouldn't mention it.
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by Omagago(m): 10:13am
OnYinYe087:
Carry your 419 account balance wey no de ever reduce comot from here.
Lalasticlala, do something about this guy.
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by Afritechs: 10:15am
The Facebook-owned app debuts a feature that lets you post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Read more? http://www.afriteche.com/2017/02/whatsapp-adds-touch-of-snapchat-with.html
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by ennysuccess(m): 10:19am
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:22am
Sure whor whor
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by yinkslinks(m): 10:24am
Am a year old on NL today. please more likes to say happy dey 4 NL. not easy after like 231 bans
3 Likes
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by thestevens: 10:24am
Ur life of smoke is not anyone business,ma'am if you like eat grass,still ur choice period.
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by SIRmanjar: 10:28am
Forget talk joor u smoked in de houz becos of inferiority complex.
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by citytv(f): 10:39am
yinkslinks:why beg for likes?worwoor man
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by swtman: 10:43am
The breast woman
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by Outofsync(m): 10:49am
I am getting tired of Nairaland. How can cretinous posts like this make FP
|Re: Coco Ice: Why I Smoke, BBNaija Is A Huge Platform And I Am Riding On The Waves" by toseen7(m): 10:56am
Ever blazing
(0) (Reply)
Paul Ik Dairo Undergone Cancer Sugery / Diddy Defends $360,000 Car For Son / Tonto Dike Outshines:
Viewing this topic: zeeyy(f), ijebuloaded(m), Ridwan123(m), nikkygal(f), dcutey, holluphemydavid(m), ITAB, engrjacuzzi, macfaded(m), DMarvel, donsaint2(m), bryght4u(m), DeejayTafari(m), mrDvO(m), radoz(m), frankzone, Dynast(m), tobbies, BeeBeeOoh(m), iceberryose(m), newtayo, IcemanP(m), Osmondinho(m), enemmo(f), ahmedisah(m), Gideonmi(m), DVMtuppence(m), yinkeys(m), obataokenwa(m), Bysolar2013(f), InsanePsycho(m), obatala15(m), dawood4good, shadows1, HarkymTheOracle(m), HVILLE, blacktallest(f), jovincyy10(m), Guyman02, oluwafemim(m), aity2011(m), addy01, oladotun007(m), ehie(f), akarich007, theblessing, moststylish(m), suarez7, heyteaherm, sako28, kingdompropty, eigmaticme, obailala(m), Reptyle(m) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4