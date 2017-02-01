



The budding singer, talked about her music career, the other contestants and more.



Read excerpts below:

On her experience in the Big Brother Naija house:

My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was fun. It was great, a lot of mixed feelings but all together it was amazing. It is something that I can never forget. The Coco Ice you saw on TV was just getting into the game. I was just warming up to people, it takes time for me to get comfortable with people, that’s how I am.



On the people in the house:

I didn’t really have a least favourite person. I can say maybe there were some people I wasn’t really close to up to a certain point but it all balanced out at the end. So there isn’t anyone I could say was my least favourite.



On smoking:

I would start with the fact that I personally started smoking when I lost my mum. It is a very bad habit i am trying to kick but it is hard. People smoke for different reasons; you cannot judge people because of a stick of cigarette. The way the society sees it might not change and I can only speak for myself. However the society wants to see it is their opinion and I am not here to change that. To be honest this is a very dicey question.



On her plans out of the house:

Definitely, my world has completely turned around for greatness. Opportunities are more available to me. The BBN is a very big platform and I am already riding the wave. So I would honestly say that my world has changed for the good. I am going to be releasing a song titled “feeling my P” really soon. Then I am going to be doing collaborations with big names like hopefully, God willing, Olamide, Falz, Tiwa Savage, and some other creatively cool artists in Nigeria. I am open to collaborations right now, afterwards my album definitely.







http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-is-huge-platform-and-am-riding.html?m=1 Big Brother Naija contestant, Cocoice, has revealed a whole in a new interview with Bold Magazine.The budding singer, talked about her music career, the other contestants and more.Read excerpts below:My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was fun. It was great, a lot of mixed feelings but all together it was amazing. It is something that I can never forget. The Coco Ice you saw on TV was just getting into the game. I was just warming up to people, it takes time for me to get comfortable with people, that’s how I am.I didn’t really have a least favourite person. I can say maybe there were some people I wasn’t really close to up to a certain point but it all balanced out at the end. So there isn’t anyone I could say was my least favourite.I would start with the fact that I personally started smoking when I lost my mum. It is a very bad habit i am trying to kick but it is hard. People smoke for different reasons; you cannot judge people because of a stick of cigarette. The way the society sees it might not change and I can only speak for myself. However the society wants to see it is their opinion and I am not here to change that. To be honest this is a very dicey question.Definitely, my world has completely turned around for greatness. Opportunities are more available to me. The BBN is a very big platform and I am already riding the wave. So I would honestly say that my world has changed for the good. I am going to be releasing a song titled “feeling my P” really soon. Then I am going to be doing collaborations with big names like hopefully, God willing, Olamide, Falz, Tiwa Savage, and some other creatively cool artists in Nigeria. I am open to collaborations right now, afterwards my album definitely. 1 Like 1 Share