₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,977 members, 3,381,850 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job (3599 Views)
How To Nail Every Job Interview / Should I Include Every Job I Hold On My CV? / A Graduate Job Seeker Brought This Letter To My Office (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:43am
This is an updated version of this article and I would love to share it. For every Jobseeker out there, I understand that you might have done everything possible but yet the jobs aren’t coming. I want you to know that sometimes it happens that way but the key to breaking through is positioning yourself properly. I will give you the 5 things every job seeker must do before getting a job. It will help you see an advantage in the current scenario you are facing. I tried it and it worked, so why can’t you give it a trial.
Networking
This is one of the 5 things every job seeker must do in order to get that job. A lot of job seekers believe that only a connection can get you a favorable job. This might be true to an extent, but you don’t get connections by sitting right in your room surfing all the gossip blogs in Nigeria. Networking is the key that opens a lot of doors for various jobs, and it can last even for a lifetime. There are several networking mediums and ways to pass your message across to people who can really place you where you wish to belong. You can see ways to reach across to people here http://topwritersden.com/5-funny-way-to-get-a-job-in-nigeria/
I remembered when I lost my first job. That was when I knew that I had to meet top players that mattered in my industry. I had to penetrate top recruitment firms and before I knew it, my e-mail got flooded with lots of interview invites. Even till now, my networks still call me in case I have any referral to pass across to them. It might not really be a million salary kind of jobs, but at least it pays well. The power of networking can never be over-emphasized in the daily schedule of a job seeker.
Learn a Skill
In my past three articles, I have been hammering on this issue because I have seen it work for first hand. Acquiring a skill doesn’t mean you are no longer a graduate. It only helps to position you when the opportunity comes calling. I have seen doctors become musicians, I have seen bankers become models, I have seen accountants working as programmers. It wouldn’t do you good if all you have to show is the degree you acquired while in the university. My closest friend is an Engineer but works as a writer and also as a content developer with a top firm. There are some courses that getting a job vacancy attached to it is quite difficult. Instead of cursing the government from your house, get up and learn a skill that opens up new opportunities in other sectors. You have everything to lose if you don’t take action. You can check ou the top performing skills you need here http://topwritersden.com/top-5-skills-in-nigeria-in-2017/
Engage in Something Profitable
Working as an Insurance salesman immediately after school was not funny but it made me get my first job a few months later. I put it down as one of the 5 things ever job seeker must do. Something profitable shouldn’t only be from the financial aspect; you should also look at the experience aspect. I have seen a lot of graduates who segregated jobs and ended up wishing they had taken it back then. Every experience counts, don’t misuse an opportunity to gain experience. Even if you have to teach in a school, one day you might be hired as a trainer because of your teaching experience. Don’t neglect little beginnings.
Know what you want
You should never be a Jack of all trades and master of none. If you have decided to pitch your tent as a customer care official, do well to become exposed to it. Let a potential employer know the direction you are headed to. I should be able to look at your CV and know which working sector your strength lies most. The mistake job seekers make is trying to be everything in one person. You should be able to answer the question “What can you do?” with ease. Anything you say should correspond with the experiences, skills, and certifications you have acquired. It is never too late to pick a career path, now is the time.
Try and Become Your Own Boss
Above all, not everyone might end up working for someone. If there is something I know that can propel you to take actions towards becoming your own boss, I am sure that the fear of being broke and also the lack of jobs. I can’t possibly give you top business ideas, but I know that a site like Nairaland can do justice to that. There are lots of businesses that requires little capital to start. If you believe you have the passion and the zeal, let it guide you and finally make you become an employer of labor.
These 5 things every job seeker must do before getting a job isn’t a strict manual to be followed. It worked for me, and I believe it should work for anybody who follows it. Thanks.
Like my page @ www.facebook.com/topwritersden and subscribe for my premium articles delivered for free to you. Thanks.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/5-things-every-job-seeker-must-do-to-get-jobs/
9 Likes
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by ELShehzad: 10:49am
The networking aspect is so true.. After I lost ma first job, a friend told Me, "Dnt just sit there and expect ur clients to come to U by only posting adverts on blog sites, forum and other sites. Go out there and search for networks also"... Since then, I've seen positive changes..
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by TheSlyone2(m): 11:13am
Well, OP, your point are well articulated but most of them isn't mandatory to acing a good job. They are just necessary
Learning a skill is no doubt important but isn't prerequisite to getting a job. Why am I saying this? As a fresh graduate, most companies, especially multinational don't care about your skills. In fact they want you raw, so as to make it easy for them to reshape you. That's why most coys require 2:1, 0 years of experience. All you need here is to pass the aptitude test, and ace the interview.
Again, is connection and networking important in getting a good job, yes but not mandatory. I've seen someone get a job in big coy without knowing anyone in the industry. All he did was follow the due process and make himself outstanding during the recruitment process. Unlike government jobs, multinational companies and private owned companies give little allowance for merit. And if you truly meet their criteria, you gonna get the job.
Others sounds cool though
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:01pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by TINALETC3(f): 1:36pm
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:37pm
I haf tire mehn
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by ymee(m): 1:38pm
NETWORK! Can someone network me please.
I've been jobless for so long and no capital to start any business
SERVICES
1. Computer appreciation
2. Web designing
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft office proficient.
- PowerPoint, CorelDraw, Photoshop,fireworks, Illustrator, PageMaker etc.
- Html, C++, CSS, Php, WordPress, blogger
- Diagnosis, troubleshooting and repair. System integration and data
migration
- Customer relationship management and Strong problem solving abilities
- Performance monitoring and optimization. Multi-tasking and project
management
contact
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
Thanks.
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by emeijeh(m): 1:38pm
Sometimes it doesn't work in naija
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by babyfaceafrica: 1:39pm
Dis is super story...all you need is to know God and someone in power
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:40pm
Learning a skill is very important.
Although some are occupied with Ponzi Schemes.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by GreenMavro: 1:40pm
learn how to cheat MMM or become a guilder
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by pcguru1(m): 1:41pm
ELShehzad:
Exactly I remember just chilling home applying for jobs waiting for jobs to come. Till I decided to start leaving the house met a chic who was looking for a developer for cobtract , I applied despite the low pay from there more projects came till a client sent my cv to where am working. Networking is key especially in your industry and amonget your colleague which is why I encourge people to go for meetup and join a community.
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by okunfemm(m): 1:52pm
educative and encouraging write-up
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by Tastemoney(m): 1:56pm
babyfaceafrica:
God gives Job
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by babyfaceafrica: 1:57pm
Tastemoney:yes
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by Valindazz(m): 2:00pm
Things becomes easy when your case is different ni
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by bignero: 2:00pm
story...
its according to your faith ..shall you get a job or not
the main determinant is your FAITH leave story
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by amzee(m): 2:01pm
Hello Nairalanders,
I am a National Diploma holder in Public Administration and I really need a job to put what I've learnt in school to practice.
I am based in Kano State.
Please help a brother.
You can contact me via Ahmedmustapha665@gmail.com or 08097886768
|Re: 5 Things Every Job Seeker Must Do Before Getting A Job by Shittuakeem(m): 2:06pm
It shall never be well with our leaders who brought calamity upon us.........
Its good you learn a skill, my brother without capital where to start from?
Most everybody becomes a trader?
Our leaders now shift the burden of job creation to youth
even after what they enjoyed after independence?
They all enjoy the British arrangements including hospital, value for education, 24hr electricity, Joining of Force without hindrance, Good Roads, scholarships to mention few.
Now that the greedy old fools, self acclaimed Nigeria leaders realized their destruction, and felt if nothing is said this so called youth may turn to fight back, they were now campaigning for entrepreneurship.
Nigeria that failed to plan for future expansion, of all its Social and life support services such as water, electricity, Hospital,Steel Research, Telecom, policing system etc.
More than 100 companies left Nigeria because of power, more still counting, even Dale Momodu established his ovation company outside Nigeria where nothing works....
Imaging one person getting A billion naira without inventing anything just because u are a govt. Worker e.g Andrew Yakubu, Tinubu, Atiku etc..
(0) (Reply)
Cbn / Charms Test Results / Air France Office / Training Leverage For Job Seeker
Viewing this topic: ginstinct(m), kennyok(m), Vamp23(f), Kingsolar, purityval(m), ciggy000, AbuSaad39(m), Kevoki(m), olola4(m), mahakurci010(m), bobowaja(m), DPricey1(f), mayberry1(f), Danielomisco(m), marcjane(f), tunde5292(m), Shittuakeem(m), weldonextreme, obiorathesubtle, Uzochi13, heryur and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6