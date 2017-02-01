₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,977 members, 3,381,853 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 02:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants (10787 Views)
Nigerian Air Force 2017 Recruitment Screening Starts On The 23rd Of February / Nigeria Police Force Recruitment Exams Past Question & Answer (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by dainformant(m): 11:03am
While hundreds of applicants jostle for space at the ongoing Nigerian Airforce 2017 recruitment screening exercise in Ikeja, Lagos, two defaulters who refused to compose themselves -got more than what they expected as they were made to sit on the floor in front of their fellow applicants....after receiving some resounding slaps.
The Nigerian Airforce 2017 recruitment screening exercise is holding today in different parts of the country.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-air-force-recruitment.html
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by SEXONLY: 11:06am
ABUSING THEIR FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHT.
RADARADA
6 Likes
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by sosexy111: 11:06am
Hmm..
If only those slaps can get them the job..
A country where you have to physically be abused in the line of trying to secure a job.
But those defaulters weren't thinking that others that are on queue are fools right?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by ChangeIsCostant: 11:08am
na to destabilise their brains be dat
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by koolet: 11:42am
Flog their head and release them now no time
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by casttlebarbz(m): 11:45am
na their way be that...
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Ishilove: 12:04pm
You must be disciplined if you want to join the armed forces, but this kind of public humiliation is so frigging wrong. Why do Nigerian soldiers behave like brainless animals?
2 Likes
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by OgidiOlu3(m): 12:07pm
Ontop job recruitment. You slap and punish me and e no sure say I go still get the job. You must be mad!
2 Likes
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by lollmaolol: 1:36pm
sosexy111:
Psychologically molested self
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by unclezuma: 1:43pm
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by babyfaceafrica: 1:43pm
Nice one from the soldiers
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by faites(f): 1:44pm
But why are they carrying their certificates on their heads? Is that a general punishment?
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by macuwon(m): 1:45pm
When you have more qualifications than the soldier slapping you
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by DozieInc(m): 1:45pm
Nigerian soldiers resetting brain since 1900
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Moneyyy: 1:46pm
Nigeria - lawless state
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Akinaukwa: 1:46pm
That is just an introduction to Military Brutality so that when he is eventually recruited he returns same to the bloody civilians.
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Deeypeey(m): 1:47pm
resounding slaps
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Olateef(m): 1:47pm
faites:. You know we Nigerians like to the put too much books for head, but sense we no get
2 Likes
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by absoluteSuccess: 1:48pm
Airslap
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by FearFactor1: 1:49pm
Hmmm
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Rayhandrinni(m): 1:49pm
Airforce1 oya come o
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by graciousolo(m): 1:50pm
It is totally wrong...
This na abuse na... Tell me if I'm wrong pls.
Let's say they end up being recruited, what do you think they'll do to people they perceive to be lower than them?
Yes, that's the cyclical nature of human right abuse and, abuse of power in this part of the world.
Our military, paramilitary, even ordinary school security need reorientation.
YOUR JOB IS TO SECURE LIVES AND PROPERTIES!!!
AND NOT TO TERRORISE US.
THANK YOU.
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Scatterscatter(m): 1:50pm
The guys will be like....
Chai..Them don follow me reach here again
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by knowme(m): 1:53pm
OgidiOlu3:
when a person behaves like an animal you treat them as such, I always want to weep for our generation just to cross the pedestrian bridge you find serious disorderliness and when treat as animals they complain, anytime the police are there slapping and kicking them you find people complying so please lets not support them we saw what the OP said they were disorderly and when you are getting into the armed forces you are supposed to be disciplined and very orderly if you miss one of those then you do not belong there.
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by saintdennis(m): 1:56pm
I see nothing wrong...
To those saying it's this 'miitary treatment that makes them misbehave to civilians after'
Don't blame the soldiers, blame the nigerian state, if the current upsurge in convictions of miliary personnel who assault civilians continue then it will become a thing of the past #simple
Once they know they'll be held. Accountable they won't do anyhow but once u in a military zone... behave yourself.
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Bhol28: 1:58pm
Many more slaps awaiting them as they progress.But it seems these guys were trying to jump queue as they normally do in ATM centres forgetting that this is not civillian setting
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by coputa(m): 1:59pm
faites:The poor always pass through hell to break the shackles of poverty
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Franchise21(m): 2:02pm
Lol... DSSC 2016... We sat on d ground tire
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by Danty37(m): 2:02pm
Moneyyy:lawless country bros... Haba
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by ahamonyeka(m): 2:02pm
Military no be boys scout.
|Re: Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants by PrickGetSize(m): 2:05pm
It's quite appalling that most applicants here are simply driven for lack of job opportunities in the country and not for the spirit of patriotism. Poverty can make people apply for anything at all that can fetch them money, even as a babalawo apprentice.
Unity Bank Recruitment / Apply Now For Nestle Nigeria Plc Recruitment – 2016 / Fcmb Recruiting Graduate Trainees
Viewing this topic: daniella04, dexla(f), jd1986(m), smart111(m), powerdiode(m), Ilduce11(m), olayinkajnr(m), Hadeyeancah(m), smogup, Engrokosa, optional1(f), Lordtrillion(m), 2chainzz(m), davido101(m), Enouwem(m), Amehdan(m), shukudi(m), hardigsbaba(m), UrennaNkoli(f), Agricbusiness, MrHighSea, Xbee007(m), topsam1(m), adecz, eghosajohnny, KINGMAKER001(m), Nigga44, Zangurum, Temihamzee85, Tklassy, glimpse(f), mahyowah(m), bellamy101(m), loomer, arinzeejikonye(m), Khaynet(m), horlanrewaju11, Arewa12, kumalee, Tpappie, username226, jnizzle(m), ayogozie(m), bukolaSaraki, Trexnemesis, kwaraguy(m), Philinho(m), Multibase2(m), stanleyazo(m), maxwell60(m), engrelvis(m), lifezone247(m), enkay27(f), adto(m), ozisezuo, goryorhal(m), Goldenbaby(f), kayburner, emmaxy54(m), rukianz(m), urshawmoore(m), manfred10(m), babankd, EdDave(m), Estatemanager(m), obiageIi(f), Areaboy2(m), ottersberger(m), haywhy1, 5p1naz(m), eazisky(m), Gentlepenuel(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12