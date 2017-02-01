Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Air Force Recruitment Screening In Lagos: Soldiers Punish Defaulting Applicants (10787 Views)

The Nigerian Airforce 2017 recruitment screening exercise is holding today in different parts of the country.



Source; While hundreds of applicants jostle for space at the ongoing Nigerian Airforce 2017 recruitment screening exercise in Ikeja, Lagos, two defaulters who refused to compose themselves -got more than what they expected as they were made to sit on the floor in front of their fellow applicants....after receiving some resounding slaps.The Nigerian Airforce 2017 recruitment screening exercise is holding today in different parts of the country.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-air-force-recruitment.html 1 Like

ABUSING THEIR FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHT.



If only those slaps can get them the job..



A country where you have to physically be abused in the line of trying to secure a job.



But those defaulters weren't thinking that others that are on queue are fools right? 7 Likes 1 Share

Flog their head and release them now no time 1 Like

You must be disciplined if you want to join the armed forces, but this kind of public humiliation is so frigging wrong. Why do Nigerian soldiers behave like brainless animals? 2 Likes

Ontop job recruitment. You slap and punish me and e no sure say I go still get the job. You must be mad! 2 Likes

Is that a general punishment? But why are they carrying their certificates on their heads?Is that a general punishment?

When you have more qualifications than the soldier slapping you 1 Like

Nigerian soldiers resetting brain since 1900

Nigeria - lawless state 1 Like

That is just an introduction to Military Brutality so that when he is eventually recruited he returns same to the bloody civilians. 1 Like

It is totally wrong...



This na abuse na... Tell me if I'm wrong pls.



Let's say they end up being recruited, what do you think they'll do to people they perceive to be lower than them?



Yes, that's the cyclical nature of human right abuse and, abuse of power in this part of the world.



Our military, paramilitary, even ordinary school security need reorientation.



YOUR JOB IS TO SECURE LIVES AND PROPERTIES!!!



AND NOT TO TERRORISE US.



Chai..Them don follow me reach here again The guys will be like....Chai..Them don follow me reach here again 1 Like

I see nothing wrong...



To those saying it's this 'miitary treatment that makes them misbehave to civilians after'



Don't blame the soldiers, blame the nigerian state, if the current upsurge in convictions of miliary personnel who assault civilians continue then it will become a thing of the past #simple



Once they know they'll be held. Accountable they won't do anyhow but once u in a military zone... behave yourself. 1 Like

Many more slaps awaiting them as they progress.But it seems these guys were trying to jump queue as they normally do in ATM centres forgetting that this is not civillian setting

Lol... DSSC 2016... We sat on d ground tire

Military no be boys scout.