|Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by sharpden: 11:06am
AN expert in fertility medicine, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, has stated that age and menopause were not barriers to ensure that through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), a woman can have a baby.
http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/age-menopause-can-no-longer-stop-women-from-having-babies-ivf-expert/
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Chikelue2000(m): 11:16am
Good news for our big aunties
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by sharpden: 11:18am
Chikelue2000:
Exactly my point.
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by auntysimbiat(f): 11:28am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by unclezuma: 1:46pm
Thumbs up
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by snadguy007(m): 1:46pm
Kk
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by silent10(m): 1:46pm
I think linda wil lik dis
3 Likes
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by macuwon(m): 1:46pm
Some old women now will be like... 'i am not that old'
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by kolado(m): 1:47pm
Ok
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Chicybez: 1:47pm
H.
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by soberdrunk(m): 1:48pm
Ishilove good news!!! You may no longer need to buy a cat
2 Likes
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by eleojo23: 1:48pm
IVF is very costly sha
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by 9jakohai(m): 1:49pm
OK....Big problems
1.So, a woman gets pregnant for the first time, at 69 years of age (yes it has happened).Can the body stand up to the rigors of pregnancy? Can the body at that age stand up to any post pregnancy complications? And what if the woman has things like hypertension and diabetes? Won't it be tough...especially as we have to pump hormones into her body to sustain the pregnancy?
2.Woman has baby at 60. By 75...the child would be a teenager. Can she look after a teenager at that age? Plus...the older you get, the chances are that you would die sooner rather than later. So, a child is going to worry about old mama dying before he or she reaches adulthood?
Sorry....but post menopausal women have no business having babies.
2 Likes
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Biggty(m): 1:49pm
Good news to all the sisters in thier 40s and 50s who are still single and searching
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by sheguy(m): 1:49pm
Science is the way... Africa wake up
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by chemystery: 1:49pm
Science is great. But some dumb folks prefer to invest in BBN
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by absoluteSuccess: 1:49pm
Hmm
But then money will.
There are still herbs and treatment to boost fertility and conception, both for the man and his wife. We also treat sexual infection and so on.
www.fohownigeria.blogspot.com
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by mmsen: 1:49pm
As if Nigeria needs more babies.
Teach people to take care of the people already in existence before encouraging the continuance of this culture of reckless breeding.
Not everybody needs to have a child.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Fataijulius527: 1:49pm
Linda ikeji come n see
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Vanillaskin(f): 1:49pm
Is it now cheap
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Nateben(m): 1:49pm
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Nofuckgiven: 1:50pm
Make we see those idiots wey go shout 'go marry' and 'menopause' again. No more pressure to marry early for women. Best news ever!
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by dreamworld: 1:50pm
U can't cheat nature
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Olamitisoji(m): 1:50pm
Ok
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by PhilAmadeus: 1:50pm
That's nice oooooo....
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by ourema(f): 1:52pm
Twins and multiple babies will no longer be a privilege of selected few due to heredity but it will be a matter of choice
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by absoluteSuccess: 1:52pm
mmsen:
Would you wish this for yourself?
1 Like
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Ezedon(m): 1:53pm
nice innovation
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by mmsen: 1:55pm
absoluteSuccess:
Would I wish what for myself?
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by bigtiny10(m): 1:55pm
Linda Ikeji right now...
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Ojetero: 1:58pm
Good news really
|Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by ahamonyeka(m): 2:00pm
Aunty Kemi olunloyo will be glad to read this.
