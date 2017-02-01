₦airaland Forum

Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert

Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by sharpden: 11:06am
AN expert in fertility medicine, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, has stated that age and menopause were not barriers to ensure that through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), a woman can have a baby.



Dr Ajayi, a consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and the Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos spoke at an open forum to discuss various advanced treatments for fertility issues in Ibadan.

Ajayi stated that medical science had advanced greatly to help couples faced with infertility, adding that many patients are suffering in silence because they refused to speak up and seek appropriate experts.



The expert, while remarking that infertility was not a death sentence, said incidence of infertility was on the rise in Nigeria.

With a hospital based survey putting infertility at 31.1 per cent, an occurrence far below what is in the community, he stated that due to stigma many couples are afraid to seek conventional medical assistance for infertility but turn to traditional healers.

Ajayi, noting that infertility was a medical problem rather than a social problem, listed reasons for increasing cases of infertility in to include increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections, increasing age, irregular menses, obesity and lifestyle issues like smoking.

“In women, even in Africa, women are starting family late. But with increasing age, fertility declines. That is why a woman at 32 years that is not ready to raise a family should freeze her eggs. She must be doing something and not leave it to chances.

“Sedentary lifestyle is a norm and it predisposes to obesity. Obesity affects fertility of men and women. Also, poor quality sperm and some surgeries like fibroid surgeries in women can also create a challenge for conception.

“But in men, the commonest cause of infertility is derangement of sperm and low sperm count while in females, it is blocked fallopian tubes,” he declared.

However, he said people should not assume that everyone has a reproductive system that is efficient, adding “if 100 couples that are certified okay decided to get pregnant, in about six months, about 57 couples will get pregnant while 75 couples will achieve pregnancy in a year. But by two years, 95 couples would achieve pregnancy.”

The expert noted that IVF and other advanced treatments for infertility were natural since they were all aimed at helping the couple circumvent whatever may be the challenge to ensuring conception.



However, he explained that IVF was not a magic bullet for a reproduction that is not efficient because its success rate diminishes with age.

Ajayi, while saying that early intervention is key to correcting infertility, advised couples with infertility to have sex at least two to three times a week as well as seeking health counsellor to overcome any challenges they face in ensuring they have regular sex.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/age-menopause-can-no-longer-stop-women-from-having-babies-ivf-expert/

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Chikelue2000(m): 11:16am
Good news for our big aunties

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by sharpden: 11:18am
Chikelue2000:
Good news for our big aunties

Exactly my point.
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by auntysimbiat(f): 11:28am
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by unclezuma: 1:46pm
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by snadguy007(m): 1:46pm
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by silent10(m): 1:46pm
I think linda wil lik dis grin grin grin

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by macuwon(m): 1:46pm
Some old women now will be like... 'i am not that old'

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by kolado(m): 1:47pm
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Chicybez: 1:47pm
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by soberdrunk(m): 1:48pm
Ishilove good news!!! You may no longer need to buy a cat angry

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by eleojo23: 1:48pm
IVF is very costly sha
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by 9jakohai(m): 1:49pm
OK....Big problems

1.So, a woman gets pregnant for the first time, at 69 years of age (yes it has happened).Can the body stand up to the rigors of pregnancy? Can the body at that age stand up to any post pregnancy complications? And what if the woman has things like hypertension and diabetes? Won't it be tough...especially as we have to pump hormones into her body to sustain the pregnancy?

2.Woman has baby at 60. By 75...the child would be a teenager. Can she look after a teenager at that age? Plus...the older you get, the chances are that you would die sooner rather than later. So, a child is going to worry about old mama dying before he or she reaches adulthood?

Sorry....but post menopausal women have no business having babies.

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Biggty(m): 1:49pm
Good news to all the sisters in thier 40s and 50s who are still single and searching
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by sheguy(m): 1:49pm
Science is the way... Africa wake up
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by chemystery: 1:49pm
Science is great. But some dumb folks prefer to invest in BBN

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by absoluteSuccess: 1:49pm
But then money will.

There are still herbs and treatment to boost fertility and conception, both for the man and his wife. We also treat sexual infection and so on.

www.fohownigeria.blogspot.com
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by mmsen: 1:49pm
As if Nigeria needs more babies.

Teach people to take care of the people already in existence before encouraging the continuance of this culture of reckless breeding.

Not everybody needs to have a child.

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Fataijulius527: 1:49pm
Linda ikeji come n see grin angry sad shocked tongue embarassed
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Vanillaskin(f): 1:49pm
Is it now cheap angry
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Nateben(m): 1:49pm
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Nofuckgiven: 1:50pm
Make we see those idiots wey go shout 'go marry' and 'menopause' again. No more pressure to marry early for women. Best news ever! grin

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by dreamworld: 1:50pm
U can't cheat nature
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Olamitisoji(m): 1:50pm
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by PhilAmadeus: 1:50pm
That's nice oooooo....
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by ourema(f): 1:52pm
Twins and multiple babies will no longer be a privilege of selected few due to heredity but it will be a matter of choice

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by absoluteSuccess: 1:52pm
mmsen:
As if Nigeria needs more babies.

Teach people to take care of the people already in existence before encouraging the continuance of this culture of reckless breeding.

Not everybody needs to have a child.

Would you wish this for yourself?

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Ezedon(m): 1:53pm
nice innovation
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by mmsen: 1:55pm
absoluteSuccess:


Would you wish this for yourself?

Would I wish what for myself?
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by bigtiny10(m): 1:55pm
Linda Ikeji right now...

Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by Ojetero: 1:58pm
Good news really
Re: Age, Menopause Can No Longer Stop Women From Having Babies —IVF Expert by ahamonyeka(m): 2:00pm
Aunty Kemi olunloyo will be glad to read this.

