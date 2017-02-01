₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by JamieNaija: 11:14am
Stella Damascus husband, Daniel Ademinokan shared this picture, where he shows love to his wife.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/she-keeps-me-busy-daniel-ademinokan.html
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Erngie(f): 11:20am
nice
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by auntysimbiat(f): 11:24am
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by NegeduGrace(f): 11:27am
Stella baby,always looking young and pretty
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Chikelue2000(m): 11:28am
Celebrity n news
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Came: 11:57am
I wish this man can open up on what made him leave his ex wife, so that women will learn one or two things on how to keep their men.....Hmmmmmmm....Stella, I wish you a blissful marriage oooooo, if wall open na him lizard go fit enter.....
2 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by soberdrunk(m): 1:51pm
This Stella be like Helen of Troy, her beauty dey cause wahala
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Ezedon(m): 1:51pm
If a woman didn't keep you busy, who will?
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Mimienudles(f): 1:52pm
Beautiful! Lovely! Cute together!
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by thestevens: 1:52pm
Another diary of a good wife I guess..
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by scholes23(m): 1:52pm
Busy doing what
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Nateben(m): 1:52pm
Good for you.......
2 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by maryjan8(f): 1:53pm
Congratulations
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Vaxt(m): 1:53pm
Lol
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by lovelyjay: 1:54pm
Ooooo oya tell me doing what exactly?
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by darfay: 1:54pm
Second hand wife plus second hand husband equal to second hand marriage
6 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by twosquare: 1:54pm
two adulterers..mtchewww.
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Charly68: 1:55pm
Hmmm! Keep u busy indeed in the kitchen,bedroom , parlour and everywhere,where is the other lady self she must come out to learn in this page ooo...Yes women must know how to keep men busy all the time. Kudos to Stella
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by unclezuma: 1:55pm
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Ojetero: 1:55pm
Mad over you pple
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Jamean(f): 1:56pm
Came:
Open up to you
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by DatblackBoi(m): 1:56pm
Stella will just be shining every time like no other
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Richy4(m): 1:58pm
twosquare:
Haba!!! mallam
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by twilliamx: 1:59pm
Second hand husband and home wrecker wife!!! lovely pair
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by babyfaceafrica: 1:59pm
You have been noticed
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by darfay: 1:59pm
Erngie:
Is that all you gat to say for being ftc
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by hadura29(m): 2:03pm
She like yoruba things... hmmm any ways....
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by ibereola93(f): 2:09pm
hmm
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by justscorchone(m): 2:11pm
I'm bored out of my frigging mind
|Re: Daniel Ademinokan Gushes About Stella Damasus: "She Keeps Me Busy" by Phillovie(m): 2:11pm
One a woman can keep a man busy in this world ooo
