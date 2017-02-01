Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu (12527 Views)

In 2016, Senator Dino Melaye threatened to impregnate Remi Tinubu after the two Senators clashed at the Upper House.



Seems all is well between the two now.



AWON OLE GBOGBO. 5 Likes

What is the news in this mr Dino? Adult kid! 3 Likes

Behold that man that Tinubu saw & ran into Remi's pant 14 Likes 2 Shares

He has finally done it. Senator that behaves like upcoming artist 9 Likes

She may be is Ex, you can't never tell. 2 Likes

I blame Nigeria for the kind of leaders representing us



Most especially his constituent 1 Like 1 Share

That lady eyyy from Chicago drug pusher to Senator. Only in Najungo 2 Likes

That is politics for you

. agbaya! dino truly had a crush on this woman sha. agbaya!

Fighting for politicians is the last thing you should do as a youth. 11 Likes 1 Share

That lady eyyy from Chicago drug pusher to Senator. Only in Najungo Hiaan. Small small oh... Hiaan. Small small oh... 1 Like

This guy is permanently pounding the catwalk. All senators are on fashion parade.

Bad guy dino...you were forming DON..you wan impregnate Jagaban property.. Now his "boy " is the president. See ur life.



Meanwhile, If you have Amazon and iTunes gift cards for sale..I'm interested. Check my signature to contact me

A 43 year old Gwari cocking after an old Vessel of Olodumare! What a Drama? 1 Like

He wan begin making

They seem to have buried the hatchet, forgotten about old age, menopause , skinny as5 and bo0bs. They seem to be coming out from za oza room and someone looks pregnant already.





Don't blame them. Bourdillon is already spent and tired with a smelly mouth that can only attract hungry and brose women. 6 Likes 1 Share

Most especially his constituent mrkayusfit the engrish slayer mrkayusfit theslayer 2 Likes

Cool

Kogi has its own issues but Kogi is doing well.

News?

I respect the man Dino henceforth, he is a master player in the art of politics. The current vacancy at Aso Rock, this is a strategic move in the event that the "mere commissioner` is blessed with the Jonathan miracle into becoming the next President.



It takes a master of minds to pull this off. Now I know that Dino is not a mistake, its a planned game. 6 Likes 1 Share

lol this Dino dey find trouble

And so?

..two looters and some people will come here supporting them



...rabbish

Politics is a game of interest, forget about all this yeye drama they create upandan

They don't even know what is recession

Nothing serious though...

Dem fit don da sleep with dem self na 1 Like

Onye-PDP



Onye-PDP 1 Like

One thing many ignorant people don't know about politicians. In politics, there's no permanent friends or enemies. Those who became enemies on Nairaland because of these two will not sleep well tonight. 1 Like