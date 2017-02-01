₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,205 members, 3,382,498 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 08:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu (12527 Views)
Dino Melaye Shares New Photos After Being Blasted For His Outfit In Switzerland / Dino Melaye Shares Prayer Points On Twitter / Bukola Saraki Tête-à-tête With Remi Tinubu (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Nnamddi(m): 11:21am
Senator Dino Melaye shared these photos of himself and APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Wife, Senator Remi Tinubu.
In 2016, Senator Dino Melaye threatened to impregnate Remi Tinubu after the two Senators clashed at the Upper House.
Seems all is well between the two now.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dino-melaye-shares-photos-of-himself.html?m=1
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by SEXONLY: 11:26am
AWON OLE GBOGBO.
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by OYAY(m): 11:27am
What is the news in this mr Dino? Adult kid!
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:34am
Behold that man that Tinubu saw & ran into Remi's pant
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Ahmadgani(m): 11:43am
He has finally done it. Senator that behaves like upcoming artist
9 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by philGeo(m): 11:47am
She may be is Ex, you can't never tell.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by sarrki(m): 11:49am
I blame Nigeria for the kind of leaders representing us
Most especially his constituent
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Bitterleafsoup: 12:28pm
That lady eyyy from Chicago drug pusher to Senator. Only in Najungo
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by ULSHERLAN(m): 12:35pm
That is politics for you
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Goke7: 12:37pm
dino truly had a crush on this woman sha . agbaya!
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Idomapikin: 12:44pm
Fighting for politicians is the last thing you should do as a youth.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by joseph1832ng: 12:53pm
Bitterleafsoup:Hiaan. Small small oh...
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by citizenY(m): 1:11pm
This guy is permanently pounding the catwalk. All senators are on fashion parade.
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by NeedGiftcards(m): 1:18pm
Bad guy dino...you were forming DON..you wan impregnate Jagaban property.. Now his "boy " is the president. See ur life.
Meanwhile, If you have Amazon and iTunes gift cards for sale..I'm interested. Check my signature to contact me
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by orisa37: 1:21pm
A 43 year old Gwari cocking after an old Vessel of Olodumare! What a Drama?
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by SweetJoystick(m): 1:32pm
He wan begin making
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by DIKEnaWAR: 1:34pm
They seem to have buried the hatchet, forgotten about old age, menopause , skinny as5 and bo0bs. They seem to be coming out from za oza room and someone looks pregnant already.
Don't blame them. Bourdillon is already spent and tired with a smelly mouth that can only attract hungry and brose women.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Nebuchadnezar: 1:34pm
sarrki:mrkayusfit the engrish slayer
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by iambijo(m): 2:08pm
Cool
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by onward4life(m): 4:01pm
sarrki:
Kogi has its own issues but Kogi is doing well.
I have been there!
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Auxcoty(m): 4:59pm
News?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Billyonaire: 5:47pm
I respect the man Dino henceforth, he is a master player in the art of politics. The current vacancy at Aso Rock, this is a strategic move in the event that the "mere commissioner` is blessed with the Jonathan miracle into becoming the next President.
It takes a master of minds to pull this off. Now I know that Dino is not a mistake, its a planned game.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by hatbricker(m): 7:11pm
lol this Dino dey find trouble
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by babyfaceafrica: 7:41pm
And so?
..two looters and some people will come here supporting them
...rabbish
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by priscaoge(f): 7:41pm
Politics is a game of interest, forget about all this yeye drama they create upandan
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by simplemach(m): 7:41pm
They don't even know what is recession
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Histrings08(m): 7:42pm
Nothing serious though...
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Hades2016(m): 7:42pm
Dem fit don da sleep with dem self na
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by ademoladeji(m): 7:42pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Onye-PDP
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by ngmgeek(m): 7:43pm
One thing many ignorant people don't know about politicians. In politics, there's no permanent friends or enemies. Those who became enemies on Nairaland because of these two will not sleep well tonight.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shares Photos With Remi Tinubu by Amebo1(m): 7:43pm
Am sure Dino might have sampled her puna
Christmas: NSCDC Deploys 55,000 Personnel, Sniffer Dogs / Kwankwaso Spent N4.1billion Pension Fund To Build Houses Pensioners Can’t Afford / Court Stops PDP’s Planned Convention
Viewing this topic: EllaSparkles(f), Knight2(m), wese90(m), abnice2004, engryomiaina(m), Ncanpresident(m), ayodelemen(m), Yubee40(m), Stevenjel, theimmie(m), ehissi(m), Adebowale89(m), talk2dmc(m), obadee4you(m), chibuike107, alfredfrddy(m), awesome4, tobimillar, NnamdiChidi, MARKone(m), Segunlords, HegenIkomkeh(m), adventisty, kulikuli45, walmed, GUNZnROSES(m), 9jatoxin, azimibraun, fineeyez(m), higherpower, miki1(m), MaddSkillz, AJOBI77(m), lordyugo(m), OkoNDOoBo, BALO13, watchworldpro, duni04(m), deomelo, blackpanda, PaulSteve, nkwako, CuteLexy, Benoxvals(m), basking4me, obinoral1179(m), BoomBoom101, 9jatatafo(m), Blazed(m), Iskra, bishopjoe02(m), gigabyte13, Bwoodlt, walenack(m), citygarden(m), lexio(m), chidextec, Emmanbaba, Zaen, Easy023(m), Omonoba1, okowande(f), whao, Eddyolu1, IDOWUOLUBUNMI(m), sonofspada(m), mrsmith11(m), kefidoh(m), babkunlex(m), dadah04(m), Mynd44 and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6