₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,977 members, 3,381,849 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 02:37 PM

Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob (5332 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by chie8: 1:41pm
According to David who shared the photos,the guy pictured below was caught stealing and given the treatment of his life in Liberia.He wrote...

'Happening now along d SKD Boulevard where this guy was caught  stealing from someone..instead of them calling the police, they decided to take d law into their own hands and we are saying Liberia is getting better.HOW?'


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/thief-given-treatment-of-his-life-in.html?m=1

Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by chie8: 1:41pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/thief-given-treatment-of-his-life-in.html?m=1

Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Annie939(f): 1:43pm
oooooohhhh my God am in tears
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by vanbonattel: 1:48pm
The debate about jungle justice
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by koolet: 1:49pm
Now i see its an African lineage
Like peak milk its in us....
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Jackeeh(m): 1:54pm
Haaa! Can't someone just help him? On the other hand, these people(robbers) show no mercy when dealing with you. Hmmmm I pray he survives.
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Oyind17: 1:59pm
See gobe shocked
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Epositive(m): 2:05pm
Jackeeh:
Haaa! Can't someone just help him? On the other hand, these people(robbers) show no mercy when dealing with you. Hmmmm I pray he survives.

where is ur stand? no one is gonna hurt you grin grin

#Decisive
#positivevibes

2 Likes

Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by soberdrunk(m): 2:12pm
I weep for Africa!!! How can you do this to a human being?? angry angry
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by DavidTheGeek: 2:13pm
Very bad of them. That's extreme. They should have just beaten him a little. Yes he should have being beaten, but not to this extent.
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by acenazt: 2:13pm
Hmmmm. How Terrible. Africans Are Funny I Swear. Imagine A Government Official Will Shift Billions And Walk Free Yet A Petty Thief Would Be Treated In Manners No One Should Be Treated. T.I.G.O!
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by dbynonetwork: 2:14pm
Hunger everywhere!!!

Same way NIGERIAN POLITICIANS should be treated........
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by thestevens: 2:14pm
Oh no!,whatever he did..this is too in humane..those melting out this punishment are not that holy.
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by agrovick(m): 2:14pm
This is bad
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Akwaudene87(m): 2:14pm
What's wrong with a black man ? embarassed
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by BUTCHCASSIDY: 2:14pm
This guy must be in some serious pain cry
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by kennygee(f): 2:14pm
That dude's life will never remain the same again.
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by johnstar(m): 2:14pm
Oboi, dis wn na gobe ooo


C as him carry part of him body for hand
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Phi001(m): 2:14pm
You mean Sir John Thomas of the downside has passed away?
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Boboforthegirls: 2:15pm
Is that his blokus? Chai
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Benjom(m): 2:15pm
Jeeez!!!
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by UcheCokoro: 2:15pm
This the hardship Buhari and his APC demons has sent to us.
That is why when we clamour for Biafra they will stop us
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Hades2016(m): 2:15pm
I don't believe this shocked Africa where are you going to cry
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by joy809: 2:15pm
grin embarassed grin
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by snezBaba: 2:15pm
Is it possible to be alive after bladder removal cus this guy facial expression does not really depict that. A kick to that place will make you roll on the floor not to talk of its removal. shocked
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Pidgin2(f): 2:16pm
Stealing is bad o. But this is serious
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by mamatayour(f): 2:16pm
This people no dey smile oh shocked[sub][/sub]
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by 2dugged(f): 2:17pm
When it comes to jungle justice, I am always torn between both sides, as I have seen an armed robber caught with a gun that was bailed with 150k, fvcked up justice system and made jungle justice more prevalent, only looking forward to the say it will be extended to our polithiefians
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by guy2two: 2:18pm
mehn... this is cruel!
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by clems88(m): 2:18pm
angry this is pure wickedness. He stole .. Yes we know . why inflict such kinder injury on him. Itz better to be dead than to go tru such kinder hell and be alive. sad .
I pity the poor fellow undecided
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by asatemple(f): 2:19pm
Though stealing is bad but this treatment totally unacceptable
Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Akwaudene87(m): 2:20pm
UcheCokoro:
This the hardship Buhari and his APC demons has sent to us.
That is why when we clamour for Biafra they will stop us
it happened in Liberia brother read again

(0) (1) (Reply)

Man Kill Wife In Lagos For Cheating On Him / Police Detain Complainant Over Electricity Bill Dispute / Yola Death Toll Reaches 31. Blood Donations Needed

Viewing this topic: Yomite27, piping, Elbizzcklinz(m), sparrow18(m), blezzino(m), dadaojames(m), omobritiko, maikbanj(m), enemercy01, ibroqs(m), Ellyne(f), Aliki(m), opeyemiieblog(m), survivor1986(m), cheaperstores, Julietcutie(f), MJBA, Tolutheo(m), ayokellany, Yubee40(m), seacoast(m), Siga, Khaynet(m), bobjoseph, shinarlaura(f), Elle277(f), daclint(m), tuk2ato(m), Ibrofem(m), sugarbeesmith(m), frankobinna(m), NAMDOSKY30(m), mcocolok(m), wink2mos, LivingHuman, FLOURICON, TonySpike, Prestigious1, mmesochris14(f), tipdrips, Nathdoug(m), Gaborone(f), ChrisAirforce1(m), Greatness208(m), adblack10(m), izumaki(m), frugal(m), moh2015, kilokeys(m), kennyone, Basheer18(m), modupe2, ADUKKY(f), AutoAffair, IamZod(m), AdonaiRoofing(m), webincomeplus(m), Amanhasnoname, tundeshola(m), Glaxx(m), Trexnemesis, Ajiswaggs(m), YOUNGrapha(m), makaveli299(m), MtuMsuper, bush112(m), famous85, Namady(m), rapcy(m), influenz, demitrix, mykh01(m), TUHOO(m), kantoronto, R0LL0N(m), leonardosomto(m), Danmaiduguri(m), ScholarDee(m), imam07, sammoR, weldonextreme, simadegun, miki1(m), fuludu, Ruemufaith(f), balila, Onyenna(m), papuchudo, Nctrice(m), KeemzWale(m), Vicolan, wabagric(m), Areaboy2(m), Gentlepenuel(m), peeps4u, finni(m), hatbricker(m), faites(f), SUPERPACK, crystalballs, maxwell60(m), Donopsiano, TWoods(m), hylyne(m), merrypakman, AngryNigerian(m), salvatore007(m), ahmloks(m), obask(m), Cope1(m), Godemcee(m), feelings1, Cantshout, kadree(m) and 237 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.