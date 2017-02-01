Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob (5332 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Happening now along d SKD Boulevard where this guy was caught stealing from someone..instead of them calling the police, they decided to take d law into their own hands and we are saying Liberia is getting better.HOW?'





Source: According to David who shared the photos,the guy pictured below was caught stealing and given the treatment of his life in Liberia.He wrote...'Happening now along d SKD Boulevard where this guy was caught stealing from someone..instead of them calling the police, they decided to take d law into their own hands and we are saying Liberia is getting better.HOW?'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/thief-given-treatment-of-his-life-in.html?m=1

oooooohhhh my God am in tears

The debate about jungle justice

Now i see its an African lineage

Like peak milk its in us....

Haaa! Can't someone just help him? On the other hand, these people(robbers) show no mercy when dealing with you. Hmmmm I pray he survives.

See gobe

Jackeeh:

Haaa! Can't someone just help him? On the other hand, these people(robbers) show no mercy when dealing with you. Hmmmm I pray he survives.

where is ur stand? no one is gonna hurt you



#Decisive

#positivevibes where is ur stand? no one is gonna hurt you#Decisive#positivevibes 2 Likes

I weep for Africa!!! How can you do this to a human being??

Very bad of them. That's extreme. They should have just beaten him a little. Yes he should have being beaten, but not to this extent.

Hmmmm. How Terrible. Africans Are Funny I Swear. Imagine A Government Official Will Shift Billions And Walk Free Yet A Petty Thief Would Be Treated In Manners No One Should Be Treated. T.I.G.O!

Hunger everywhere!!!



Same way NIGERIAN POLITICIANS should be treated........

Oh no!,whatever he did..this is too in humane..those melting out this punishment are not that holy.

This is bad

What's wrong with a black man ?

This guy must be in some serious pain

That dude's life will never remain the same again.

Oboi, dis wn na gobe ooo





C as him carry part of him body for hand

You mean Sir John Thomas of the downside has passed away?

Is that his blokus? Chai

Jeeez!!!

This the hardship Buhari and his APC demons has sent to us.

That is why when we clamour for Biafra they will stop us

Africa where are you going to I don't believe thisAfrica where are you going to

cus this guy facial expression does not really depict that. A kick to that place will make you roll on the floor not to talk of its removal. Is it possible to be alive after bladder removalcus this guy facial expression does not really depict that. A kick to that place will make you roll on the floor not to talk of its removal.

Stealing is bad o. But this is serious

[sub][/sub] This people no dey smile oh[sub][/sub]

When it comes to jungle justice, I am always torn between both sides, as I have seen an armed robber caught with a gun that was bailed with 150k, fvcked up justice system and made jungle justice more prevalent, only looking forward to the say it will be extended to our polithiefians

mehn... this is cruel!

this is pure wickedness. He stole .. Yes we know . why inflict such kinder injury on him. Itz better to be dead than to go tru such kinder hell and be alive. .

I pity the poor fellow this is pure wickedness. He stole .. Yes we know . why inflict such kinder injury on him. Itz better to be dead than to go tru such kinder hell and be alive.I pity the poor fellow

Though stealing is bad but this treatment totally unacceptable