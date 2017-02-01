₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by chie8: 1:41pm
According to David who shared the photos,the guy pictured below was caught stealing and given the treatment of his life in Liberia.He wrote...
'Happening now along d SKD Boulevard where this guy was caught stealing from someone..instead of them calling the police, they decided to take d law into their own hands and we are saying Liberia is getting better.HOW?'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/thief-given-treatment-of-his-life-in.html?m=1
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by chie8: 1:41pm
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Annie939(f): 1:43pm
oooooohhhh my God am in tears
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by vanbonattel: 1:48pm
The debate about jungle justice
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by koolet: 1:49pm
Now i see its an African lineage
Like peak milk its in us....
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Jackeeh(m): 1:54pm
Haaa! Can't someone just help him? On the other hand, these people(robbers) show no mercy when dealing with you. Hmmmm I pray he survives.
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Oyind17: 1:59pm
See gobe
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Epositive(m): 2:05pm
Jackeeh:
where is ur stand? no one is gonna hurt you
#Decisive
#positivevibes
2 Likes
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by soberdrunk(m): 2:12pm
I weep for Africa!!! How can you do this to a human being??
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by DavidTheGeek: 2:13pm
Very bad of them. That's extreme. They should have just beaten him a little. Yes he should have being beaten, but not to this extent.
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by acenazt: 2:13pm
Hmmmm. How Terrible. Africans Are Funny I Swear. Imagine A Government Official Will Shift Billions And Walk Free Yet A Petty Thief Would Be Treated In Manners No One Should Be Treated. T.I.G.O!
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by dbynonetwork: 2:14pm
Hunger everywhere!!!
Same way NIGERIAN POLITICIANS should be treated........
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by thestevens: 2:14pm
Oh no!,whatever he did..this is too in humane..those melting out this punishment are not that holy.
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by agrovick(m): 2:14pm
This is bad
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Akwaudene87(m): 2:14pm
What's wrong with a black man ?
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by BUTCHCASSIDY: 2:14pm
This guy must be in some serious pain
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by kennygee(f): 2:14pm
That dude's life will never remain the same again.
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by johnstar(m): 2:14pm
Oboi, dis wn na gobe ooo
C as him carry part of him body for hand
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Phi001(m): 2:14pm
You mean Sir John Thomas of the downside has passed away?
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Boboforthegirls: 2:15pm
Is that his blokus? Chai
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Benjom(m): 2:15pm
Jeeez!!!
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by UcheCokoro: 2:15pm
This the hardship Buhari and his APC demons has sent to us.
That is why when we clamour for Biafra they will stop us
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Hades2016(m): 2:15pm
I don't believe this Africa where are you going to
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by joy809: 2:15pm
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by snezBaba: 2:15pm
Is it possible to be alive after bladder removal cus this guy facial expression does not really depict that. A kick to that place will make you roll on the floor not to talk of its removal.
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Pidgin2(f): 2:16pm
Stealing is bad o. But this is serious
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by mamatayour(f): 2:16pm
This people no dey smile oh [sub][/sub]
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by 2dugged(f): 2:17pm
When it comes to jungle justice, I am always torn between both sides, as I have seen an armed robber caught with a gun that was bailed with 150k, fvcked up justice system and made jungle justice more prevalent, only looking forward to the say it will be extended to our polithiefians
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by guy2two: 2:18pm
mehn... this is cruel!
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by clems88(m): 2:18pm
this is pure wickedness. He stole .. Yes we know . why inflict such kinder injury on him. Itz better to be dead than to go tru such kinder hell and be alive. .
I pity the poor fellow
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by asatemple(f): 2:19pm
Though stealing is bad but this treatment totally unacceptable
|Re: Liberian Thief Stripped Unclad, Beaten To Pulp & His Bladder Ripped Off By Mob by Akwaudene87(m): 2:20pm
UcheCokoro:it happened in Liberia brother read again
