Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme (11875 Views)

UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) / UNILAG Students Arrested For Attempting To Resurrect Colleague..see Pictures / See How A UNILORIN Student Returned Money To The University Purse (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

An unidentified Student of the university of Ilorin was sighted yesterday 22nd of February around 9 PM sitting on the main road with a plastic chair.



It is a very busy road ,a newly constructed bus terminus at tipper garage

What on earth could he be doing there our source told us he lost a huge amount of money to a particular Ponzi Scheme



Source: Source: http://www.frizzyhub.com/2017/02/unilorin-student-arrested-for-seating.html

Attention seeker nonsense!!!



Is this how to commit suicide? 42 Likes

Coward. 2 Likes

abeg leave ham na rest him de rest



But today is 23rd feb and we never reach night for my area, abi illorin no de naija again?? nairaland mods don start to de high small small for pushing this to the fp 5 Likes

He needs rehabilitation by a therapist not abuse and knowing Nigerians they'll hand him over to NPF instead worsening the situation...



Wish I could help 4 Likes 1 Share

Sleep walking/moving abi na the witches from village...

But where is lalasticlala now?

I doubt if he is a student of unilorin because they are busy writing exams and if u are writing exams u dare not do this crazy thing 5 Likes 1 Share



Dem say no be our money ... maybe thats how that one intends to change the world. Dem say no be our money ... maybe thats how that one intends to change the world. 2 Likes

he came to commit sucide with a well comfortable chair...who told him they commit sucide with nice chair like that?.....op ok we have seen the pre-sucide picture,now show us the sucide picture or thunder wey get bot belle will fire you now now 1 Like

Mtcheew I expected to c one frustrated nigga. You go dey snap una gateman 1 Like 1 Share

?? We neva hear abt mmm finish??

See im side view. Na lie!See im side view.

I don't think he is mentally ok.

But, is today not 23rd of february? And una don reach night for that side? The mod that moved this to front page is high

Double wahala



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

I infer its a Nigerian movie where a ghost is attempting to cause a road accident! 1 Like

Topestbilly:

Attention seeker nonsense!!!



Is this how to commit suicide?

Don't mind the idiot and the reporter. Someone who really want to commit suicide would be at the middle of the road and will not sit on a chair with a pose. Don't mind the idiot and the reporter. Someone who really want to commit suicide would be at the middle of the road and will not sit on a chair with a pose.

Transformer no dey their School

lol





when it was been sounded louder than anything in this world that Ponzi Scheme are of no good





will he say he didn't hear it?





Good for him

Why he carry am come public, he for just quietly kill himself for eim room make we no know, yeye fowl

Use ur spare money MMM always warn..

Nigerians and greed are like 5 &6 1 Like

and dis TRASH made FP



OP in TWYSE's voice (SHADE) I sorry 4 ur condition....

If it's attention ye seek,



Behold I have none lest no man query me

Is that how to commit suicide..the person that taught him didn't teach him well





He should shift his chair a little bit further to the middle of the road not by the side walk



Nonsense

mtcheew him no sit for middle nh

1 Like

Abeg, today na 23rd, February, 2017, and it is not even 6pm. Yet you are reporting 9pm same date. Are u using time machine that can travel into the future?

How did Dis get to the front page?







Lalasticlacla 1 Like 2 Shares

. Ponzi ti take over, yahoo boys don dump yahoo na ponzi website tins which kind mumu post be dis na. unilorin dam no far he cud hv gone der. Ponzi ti take over, yahoo boys don dump yahoo na ponzi website tins 1 Like

Stupedinluv ...you know this guy?