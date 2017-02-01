₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,102 members, 3,382,213 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 05:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme (11875 Views)
UNILORIN Student Who Won A Master's Scholarship Abroad (Photos) / UNILAG Students Arrested For Attempting To Resurrect Colleague..see Pictures / See How A UNILORIN Student Returned Money To The University Purse (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by oluwafrizzy: 2:39pm
An unidentified Student of the university of Ilorin was sighted yesterday 22nd of February around 9 PM sitting on the main road with a plastic chair.
Source: http://www.frizzyhub.com/2017/02/unilorin-student-arrested-for-seating.html
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Topestbilly(m): 2:43pm
Attention seeker nonsense!!!
Is this how to commit suicide?
42 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Alexk2(m): 2:45pm
Coward.
2 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by farouk0403(m): 2:55pm
abeg leave ham na rest him de rest
But today is 23rd feb and we never reach night for my area, abi illorin no de naija again?? nairaland mods don start to de high small small for pushing this to the fp
5 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by subtlemee(f): 3:09pm
He needs rehabilitation by a therapist not abuse and knowing Nigerians they'll hand him over to NPF instead worsening the situation...
Wish I could help
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by THUNDER4real(m): 3:13pm
Sleep walking/moving abi na the witches from village...
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Keneking: 3:14pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Oma307: 3:14pm
I doubt if he is a student of unilorin because they are busy writing exams and if u are writing exams u dare not do this crazy thing
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by AngelicBeing: 3:15pm
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:52pm
Dem say no be our money ... maybe thats how that one intends to change the world.
2 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by NotNairalandi(m): 4:52pm
he came to commit sucide with a well comfortable chair...who told him they commit sucide with nice chair like that?.....op ok we have seen the pre-sucide picture,now show us the sucide picture or thunder wey get bot belle will fire you now now
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by darfay: 4:52pm
Mtcheew I expected to c one frustrated nigga. You go dey snap una gateman
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by prosperous25(m): 4:52pm
We neva hear abt mmm finish??
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by VickyRotex(f): 4:53pm
Na lie! See im side view.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Marvel1206: 4:53pm
I don't think he is mentally ok.
But, is today not 23rd of february? And una don reach night for that side? The mod that moved this to front page is high
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:53pm
Double wahala
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Jahzrockballer(m): 4:53pm
I infer its a Nigerian movie where a ghost is attempting to cause a road accident!
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Cmeo(m): 4:54pm
Topestbilly:
Don't mind the idiot and the reporter. Someone who really want to commit suicide would be at the middle of the road and will not sit on a chair with a pose.
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by awa(m): 4:54pm
Transformer no dey their School
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by exlinkleads(f): 4:54pm
lol
when it was been sounded louder than anything in this world that Ponzi Scheme are of no good
will he say he didn't hear it?
Good for him
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Marty2020: 4:55pm
Why he carry am come public, he for just quietly kill himself for eim room make we no know, yeye fowl
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Pejah: 4:55pm
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by LastSurvivor11: 4:55pm
Use ur spare money MMM always warn..
Nigerians and greed are like 5 &6
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by oluwayimika123: 4:55pm
and dis TRASH made FP
OP in TWYSE's voice (SHADE) I sorry 4 ur condition....
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Khaynet(m): 4:55pm
If it's attention ye seek,
Behold I have none lest no man query me
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by piagetskinner(m): 4:55pm
Is that how to commit suicide..the person that taught him didn't teach him well
He should shift his chair a little bit further to the middle of the road not by the side walk
Nonsense
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by ucee64(m): 4:55pm
mtcheew him no sit for middle nh
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Iseoluwani: 4:56pm
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Nwakannaya1(m): 4:56pm
Abeg, today na 23rd, February, 2017, and it is not even 6pm. Yet you are reporting 9pm same date. Are u using time machine that can travel into the future?
How did Dis get to the front page?
Lalasticlacla
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by ednut1(m): 4:56pm
which kind mumu post be dis na. unilorin dam no far he cud hv gone der . Ponzi ti take over, yahoo boys don dump yahoo na ponzi website tins
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Haute: 4:57pm
Stupedinluv ...you know this guy?
|Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by chemystery: 4:57pm
This blogger intended posting this fake news tomorrow. But due to copy and paste error he posted it today instead of another post and now he is busted!
2 Likes 2 Shares
Result & Admission For 2012/2013 Unilag Post Graduate School / Federal Science And Technical College (fstc), Yaba, Lagos Goes Plc / Nigerian Students Shine At World Robot Olympiad
Viewing this topic: blackman84, Solmax(m), Dayo4real12, 9jatatafo(m), itsk99, Sylverbox(m), Ceema1(f), Alphabit(m), Kexcellency, aniteze(m), snapscore, highwaist, Jahzrockballer(m), ladg, monery, celebrateme, moses320(m), eGarage(m), ibj55, ahmodu4real(m), Swiftlee(m), paulo220(m), Akalakoyi(m), passion247(f), cleanshaven(m), OPAUGBEE(f), zuzuonyi, sutsirave(m), B737NG, snowden9(m), Gozieekenkwo(m), cometozizo(m), Derawiz(m), PrinceMario(m), Bestlily(f), SIRTee15, readone99(m), Waspy(m), clergyboy, Wadraj(m), Akaujaa(m), indomitableoba(m), joseph1832ng, wassade, Aimwest(m), TaiwoChris(m), fanwas(m), donniemc, Yusfunoble(m), Symphony1(m), cmt1(m), ilobex(m), Marvis4real(f) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23