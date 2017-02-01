₦airaland Forum

UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by oluwafrizzy: 2:39pm
An unidentified Student of the university of Ilorin was sighted yesterday 22nd of February around 9 PM sitting on the main road with a plastic chair.

It is a very busy road ,a newly constructed bus terminus at tipper garage
What on earth could he be doing there our source told us he lost a huge amount of money to a particular Ponzi Scheme


Source: http://www.frizzyhub.com/2017/02/unilorin-student-arrested-for-seating.html

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Topestbilly(m): 2:43pm
Attention seeker nonsense!!!

Is this how to commit suicide?

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Alexk2(m): 2:45pm
Coward.

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by farouk0403(m): 2:55pm
abeg leave ham na rest him de rest

But today is 23rd feb and we never reach night for my area, abi illorin no de naija again?? nairaland mods don start to de high small small for pushing this to the fp

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by subtlemee(f): 3:09pm
He needs rehabilitation by a therapist not abuse and knowing Nigerians they'll hand him over to NPF instead worsening the situation...

Wish I could help

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by THUNDER4real(m): 3:13pm
Sleep walking/moving abi na the witches from village...
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Keneking: 3:14pm
But where is lalasticlala now? angry
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Oma307: 3:14pm
I doubt if he is a student of unilorin because they are busy writing exams and if u are writing exams u dare not do this crazy thing

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by AngelicBeing: 3:15pm
sad
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:52pm
grin grin
Dem say no be our money ... maybe thats how that one intends to change the world.

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by NotNairalandi(m): 4:52pm
he came to commit sucide with a well comfortable chair...who told him they commit sucide with nice chair like that?.....op ok we have seen the pre-sucide picture,now show us the sucide picture or thunder wey get bot belle will fire you now now

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by darfay: 4:52pm
Mtcheew I expected to c one frustrated nigga. You go dey snap una gateman

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by prosperous25(m): 4:52pm
We neva hear abt mmm finish??
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by VickyRotex(f): 4:53pm
Na lie! cheesy See im side view. angry
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Marvel1206: 4:53pm
I don't think he is mentally ok.
But, is today not 23rd of february? And una don reach night for that side? The mod that moved this to front page is high
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:53pm
Double wahala

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Jahzrockballer(m): 4:53pm
I infer its a Nigerian movie where a ghost is attempting to cause a road accident!

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Cmeo(m): 4:54pm
Topestbilly:
Attention seeker nonsense!!!

Is this how to commit suicide?

Don't mind the idiot and the reporter. Someone who really want to commit suicide would be at the middle of the road and will not sit on a chair with a pose.
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by awa(m): 4:54pm
Transformer no dey their School
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by exlinkleads(f): 4:54pm
lol


when it was been sounded louder than anything in this world that Ponzi Scheme are of no good


will he say he didn't hear it?


Good for him
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Marty2020: 4:55pm
Why he carry am come public, he for just quietly kill himself for eim room make we no know, yeye fowl
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Pejah: 4:55pm
cry
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by LastSurvivor11: 4:55pm
Use ur spare money MMM always warn..
Nigerians and greed are like 5 &6

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by oluwayimika123: 4:55pm
and dis TRASH made FP

OP in TWYSE's voice (SHADE) I sorry 4 ur condition....
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Khaynet(m): 4:55pm
If it's attention ye seek,

Behold I have none lest no man query me
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by piagetskinner(m): 4:55pm
Is that how to commit suicide..the person that taught him didn't teach him well


He should shift his chair a little bit further to the middle of the road not by the side walk

Nonsense
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by ucee64(m): 4:55pm
mtcheew him no sit for middle nh
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Iseoluwani: 4:56pm
grin grin

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Nwakannaya1(m): 4:56pm
Abeg, today na 23rd, February, 2017, and it is not even 6pm. Yet you are reporting 9pm same date. Are u using time machine that can travel into the future?
How did Dis get to the front page?



Lalasticlacla

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by ednut1(m): 4:56pm
which kind mumu post be dis na. unilorin dam no far he cud hv gone der grin. Ponzi ti take over, yahoo boys don dump yahoo na ponzi website tins

Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by Haute: 4:57pm
Stupedinluv ...you know this guy?
Re: UNILORIN Student Sits On The Main Road, Attempting Suicide Over Ponzi Scheme by chemystery: 4:57pm
This blogger intended posting this fake news tomorrow. But due to copy and paste error he posted it today instead of another post and now he is busted!

