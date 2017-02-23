₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:13pm
A suspected cult member yesterday night, Wednesday 22, killed a 3rd year Education Economic student of the Imo State University, Mr Chidi Opara.
http://otownloaded.com/imo-state-university-student-shot-dead-fresh-cult-harrasment-graphic-photo/
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:14pm
rip
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 4:18pm
Too bad
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Judasjudas(m): 4:23pm
this kind fresh nigga
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by sonofLuci(m): 4:29pm
Na wa
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Pejah: 5:00pm
So sad
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by oldfoolnigger(m): 5:04pm
imsu and cultism are like......
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by ogawisdom(m): 5:36pm
Gini we all shld jst give our lives to Christ, no time as death can come knocking anytime
2 Likes
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Explorers(m): 5:36pm
Rip bro.
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by brunofarad(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Launcher: 5:36pm
Wasted!
Shun cultist. It has no gain.....TRUTH!
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by eleojo23: 5:36pm
I am just feeling for his parents right now.
2 Likes
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by shamecurls(m): 5:36pm
-1
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by decode55(m): 5:37pm
Something should be done about this. The state government should step in and stop this bloodshed.
Cc: tapout
1 Like
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Drabeey(m): 5:37pm
Shun cultism, una go say no. Even if you join. Na by force to roll with your niggas dem?
Hmmmm
Anyways
Drabeey Was HERE
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Dandsome: 5:37pm
Another one kisses the dust
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Ndkings1(m): 5:37pm
Look at the disheartening turn out of the security system in my Alma Mata - cult activities thrive with impunity now both inside and out side of also.
I blame rochas for this, for removing a competent man with zero tolerance to cultism and replace him with one of his concubines. The spate of the wanton killings catapulted since the removal of the dogged ex vc awuzie .
RIP is all I can say
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 5:38pm
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by ALAYORMII: 5:38pm
There's no devil anywhere but humans are the evil in the word devil
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Enemyofpeace: 5:38pm
oldfoolnigger:
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by flyforall: 5:38pm
RIP
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by ichommy(m): 5:38pm
Say NO to Cultism!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by rossyc(f): 5:39pm
So sad, may the perpetrator never go unpunished.
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by jonaifame22(f): 5:39pm
Only eiye boiz can behave dis way, thief cult.
Proudly 0147
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by PrickGetSize(m): 5:39pm
He looks like a cultist himself. Oh! I should be speaking of the deceased in the past tense, right?
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by GreenMavro: 5:39pm
what a life....
Ladies who don't use phone covers don't like condoms. It was scientifically proven....Don't argue with me
1 Like
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by femi4(m): 5:40pm
He looks rough.....Those that live by the gun...
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by dreamworld: 5:40pm
Cultism is strong in se /ss zones
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by akigbemaru: 5:41pm
Cultism
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by Samson1104(m): 5:42pm
cultism is deadlier than Aids
|Re: Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 5:42pm
All did fine boys no dey hear word...shun cultism
