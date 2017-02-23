Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Imsu Student, Chidi Opara, Killed By Suspected Cultists (Graphic Photo) (2320 Views)

A suspected cult member yesterday night, Wednesday 22, killed a 3rd year Education Economic student of the Imo State University, Mr Chidi Opara.



According to information made available to ifeanyicy.com, Chidi, 24 years was said to have being spotted around Bishop Court Area (IMSU back-gate) when the yet to be identified cultist confronted him and wanted to snatch his phone,the victim's stiff resistance was said to have angered the alleged cultist who pulled out his gun and shot chidi to death around 10pm.



His corpse was reported to have been removed and deposited to the mortuary, our source told.



It was learnt that Imo state university is notorious for cultism and cult related killings as over 15 cases of shootings was reported in 2016 alone.



Meanwhile,Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem, said they are yet to be briefed on the matter when contacted.



Many are asking...IMSU again!

http://otownloaded.com/imo-state-university-student-shot-dead-fresh-cult-harrasment-graphic-photo/

Gini we all shld jst give our lives to Christ, no time as death can come knocking anytime 2 Likes

Shun cultist. It has no gain.....TRUTH! Wasted!Shun cultist. It has no gain.....

I am just feeling for his parents right now. 2 Likes

Something should be done about this. The state government should step in and stop this bloodshed.





Shun cultism, una go say no. Even if you join. Na by force to roll with your niggas dem?





Look at the disheartening turn out of the security system in my Alma Mata - cult activities thrive with impunity now both inside and out side of also.

I blame rochas for this, for removing a competent man with zero tolerance to cultism and replace him with one of his concubines. The spate of the wanton killings catapulted since the removal of the dogged ex vc awuzie .

There's no devil anywhere but humans are the evil in the word devil

Say NO to Cultism!!!!!!!!!!!!!

So sad, may the perpetrator never go unpunished.

He looks like a cultist himself. Oh! I should be speaking of the deceased in the past tense, right?

He looks rough.....Those that live by the gun...

Cultism is strong in se /ss zones

cultism is deadlier than Aids