|How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by helinues: 4:57pm
Just exactly
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by TohKunBoh: 5:00pm
Lol
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by TohKunBoh: 5:00pm
Lalasticlala this should be on FP for laughs its funny
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by AlexCk: 5:04pm
Lol,
Omo, no reason am, even fellow guy go spy if u dey count 'plenty ' cash o.
Sometime when u hear that 'ggrrrriiiiiiiiii' sound for bank, when them dey count the money especially 1k note, oboi, person go just dey salivate
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by DeRay98(m): 5:05pm
Chai! You don finish the OPP girls o
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Auxcoty(m): 5:20pm
A tel you!
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Amarabae(f): 5:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by ichommy(m): 5:25pm
Corner eye.
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by ikp120(m): 5:56pm
Hahahahahhahahhahahaha.
When you finish counting, just give her 10 Naira to encourage her ministry.
***Singing***
I'm counting my money so I can't hear you
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Nobleman18(m): 5:57pm
That's when their eyes go shine
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Majestee(m): 6:23pm
They will avoid the thread like plague
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by elyna: 6:52pm
women- money men- sex, women money men are worse lol
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by thunderfiremods(m): 6:57pm
if she do like dat ...I will turn my back....any girl cannot jst use boob nd ass to fraud me
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Moreoffaith(m): 7:00pm
Bottom power.
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by hatbricker(m): 7:01pm
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by EVILFOREST: 7:24pm
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by BLoomfrancs: 7:40pm
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Splinz(m): 7:44pm
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Pennah(m): 7:47pm
Igbo girls
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:48pm
Lazy girls
No girl in this world deserves money or gift from any guy (Except our mothers, they are intelligent women and not ignorant girls)
And they wouldn't wanna work like the guy so that they would wanna make their own money
They would rather wanna offer sex for money, like sex is even worth 10 naira
They else do they bring to the table except their stinky pusssy
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Olasco93: 7:48pm
Some will even go like, "Excuse me, your face look familiar, have we met before"
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by sbashir10: 7:48pm
Hehehehe. No be as woman dey close eye enjoy sex she dey enjoy labour pains.
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by TINALETC3(f): 7:49pm
Dat doesn't mean u shud generalise it, some dnt actually care and ar highly independent , ur money, ur biz!
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Vizzim(m): 7:49pm
Can't fit laff
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Gistedge(f): 7:50pm
lol
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Mememan: 7:50pm
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Donald7610: 7:50pm
No girl go for poor dude
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by joyce203(f): 7:50pm
Lol..ifa hear!!
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by sureheaven(m): 7:51pm
Ladies, I carry yansh for una...... meanwhile some ladies be like
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Zico5(m): 7:51pm
Ok but who noticed that our followed topic is not counting again on nairaland.
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Odunharry(m): 7:51pm
lmao...No be all the guy make dey count money be the owner o.
|Re: How Girls Behave When They See A Guy Counting Money ( Picture) by Onnasucs1(m): 7:51pm
AlexCk:The bolded got me laughing hard...funny you
