A number of bizarre-looking creatures, which usually live at depths of 3,000ft, have been found dead along the country's coasts.



Many locals and some scientists believe these so-called 'sea serpents' wash up onto shore by strong currents that precede quakes.













Scientists have suggested this deep-dwelling species, which normally lives up to 3000 feet deep might be pushed onto the continental shelf by strong currents.

Oarfish normally feed on crustaceans and are unlikely to be able to find them in shallower waters.



All the ones sighted are either dead or dying



Pictured is the 18-foot-long oarfish found dead in the water off Catalina Island near Los Angeles in October 2013.



The animal was so big it required 16 people to pull it ashore 9 Likes

