|Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Explorers(m): 5:31pm
Giant oarfish described as 'messengers of the sea' have been washing ashore in the Philippines in recent days, triggering fears an earthquake is about to hit.
A number of bizarre-looking creatures, which usually live at depths of 3,000ft, have been found dead along the country's coasts.
Many locals and some scientists believe these so-called 'sea serpents' wash up onto shore by strong currents that precede quakes.
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Explorers(m): 5:34pm
Scientists have suggested this deep-dwelling species, which normally lives up to 3000 feet deep might be pushed onto the continental shelf by strong currents.
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Krystalzkris(f): 5:36pm
hmmmm..... The kind animals wey dey dis earth eeeh
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by sod09(m): 5:37pm
Nawa oo
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Explorers(m): 5:39pm
Oarfish normally feed on crustaceans and are unlikely to be able to find them in shallower waters.
All the ones sighted are either dead or dying
Pictured is the 18-foot-long oarfish found dead in the water off Catalina Island near Los Angeles in October 2013.
The animal was so big it required 16 people to pull it ashore
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by darbeelicous(f): 5:56pm
lalasticlala..... We know that this is not ur favorite, but whether sea or land, snake na snake! Abeg accept from the bottom of our hearts!!
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by vintino(m): 6:06pm
darbeelicous:I am sure he is on his way to paste this on the front page!
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:14pm
Na TrapQueen77 village
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by teeshawt(m): 6:37pm
what do I have to say
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Rtopzy(f): 6:45pm
WTF is dis? lala, food don done e resemble snake o, come see am.
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Branzy(m): 6:57pm
lemme take my sit. cc lalasticala
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by ichommy(m): 7:14pm
Huh
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by mykelmeezy(m): 8:12pm
oh lalasticlala
fish + ssnake
ya favorite
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Ishilove: 8:42pm
Looks like overgrown panla.
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by donjazet(m): 9:48pm
This will definitely be on front page soon
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by adorablepepple(f): 10:10pm
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by SmartMugu: 10:10pm
I trust my naija people. Dem for don cook and chop am before any discovery yarn.
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by 0b10010011: 10:11pm
Okro Soup tinz!
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by AlexCk: 10:11pm
Leviathan kinda
Choi, imagine na naija dem see am, n e dey alive, trust naija boiz na, u don dey see pix of firewood, or stove, with pot,
pepper soup on point, or roasted parolz
But that creature tho
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Horlufemi(m): 10:11pm
Front page?
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Ogbeche77: 10:11pm
What nonsense serpent ??
This is Oarfish.. Phillipine is just another superstitious country and filled with religious bigots like Nigeria.. Deluded folks
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by ehissi(m): 10:12pm
darbeelicous:
You mean from the bottom of the Sea.............
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by donofdons: 10:12pm
That is an eel not an mysterious thing.
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Lyord56(m): 10:12pm
I'm
Still lookin for dat special girl ...
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:12pm
Lala see food oooo.
Happiness in lala's mind tonight for this giant catch
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by avalontony(m): 10:14pm
lala food haf done
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by ManTiger(m): 10:14pm
Chuddy is in Philippines abi and there is a speculation of earthquake?
|Re: Mysterious Sea Serpent Washed Up Onto Shore In Philippines (photos). by Desdola(m): 10:14pm
it must be brought to Nigeria so we can do the needful
