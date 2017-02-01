Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) (10442 Views)

According to Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo is personally checking out toilets, carousels, immigration to see things for himself.



The Osinbajo the masses saw around in Keke, roasting bole and all that gimmickry of 2015 is here.



Welcome back. 17 Likes

Okay.

He wanted to travel abroad to see baba but immigration no allow am 16 Likes

Nice one Mr Acting President 6 Likes

Buhari should ROT in (hell) London. 7 Likes

Great. When the battle is too much, the king just have to step out of his comfort zone to see why his soldiers are unable to win. 4 Likes

With this, every sector of the economy will be at its best in anticipation for osinabjo's visit.



Hard to say but it seems like bubu body odour Was too offensive. 11 Likes

. Afraid of a "mere commisioner". Hmmmm...this life. The frightful look on the face of the lady in this first picture though. Afraid of a "mere commisioner". Hmmmm...this life.

Our able literate presido carry on jare 2 Likes 1 Share





We dont need your blessings. Too many badluck associated with LiePob.



Sai Osinbajo!



Sai Nigeria!



Get well PMB! Please yall should tell LiePob miscreants to focus on their lies about biafla and stop trying to famz with our able and agile NIGERIAN APC Acting President.We dont need your blessings. Too many badluck associated with LiePob.Sai Osinbajo!Sai Nigeria!Get well PMB! 16 Likes 2 Shares

Although he is a puppet, I still prefer this man than the eternal failure called buhari. The "Mere Commissioner" is a million times ahead of that dundee.



Buhari is synonymous with recession 4 Likes

to talk the truth this news no concern me 1 Like

Hmmmm... All I see is the substantive President doing his job.



Sir, Make Nigeria work for Nigerians and not against Nigerians as was the case prior to your ascending to the C in C office. 1 Like 1 Share

What is he doing there?

That first pic is funny



Osibanjo: what is your name

The lady: my name sir, you mean my name sir

Osibanjo: yes your name

The lady: Ha! Mogbe, moti gbagbe oruko mi sha 6 Likes 1 Share

It's a nice move.

He shouldn't forget to give surprise visit to our schools and public hospitals to also see things for himself.

When our leaders have first-hand info of what is happening out there it will really change things for better.

iPod just like famzing

I pity the cleaner if he found the toilets dirty, because there was probably no water or even mop in the first place. 3 Likes

Ok

Any oga wey absent today don see work for Shell



LOL 1 Like

This guy is everywhere these days 1 Like

hollywater:

What is he doing there?

Praying... Praying...

Oks

Am liking this guy.

I just hope some of those thieves who call themselves immigration officers would get their arse kicked... those animals can extort someone to the last kobo... wished the PYO had disguised like a normal traveller just to nab those rogues in uniform 1 Like