₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,205 members, 3,382,498 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 08:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) (10442 Views)
Amaechi Searched At Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (Photos) / Traffic In Lagos As VP Osinbajo Visits (Photos) / VP Osinbajo Visits Fashola In His Lagos Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:22pm
Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is currently on a surprise visit to Murtala Muhammed International International Airport, Lagos. Yemi Osinbajo surprise visit to the nation's busiest airport comes days after approving a 60 day reform plan to ease business in the country.
According to Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo is personally checking out toilets, carousels, immigration to see things for himself.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/photos-from-acting-president-osinbajos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:24pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by hucienda: 6:24pm
The Osinbajo the masses saw around in Keke, roasting bole and all that gimmickry of 2015 is here.
Welcome back.
17 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 6:26pm
hucienda:great leadership
12 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
Okay.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 6:30pm
He wanted to travel abroad to see baba but immigration no allow am
16 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 6:44pm
Nice one Mr Acting President
6 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by sdindan: 6:48pm
Buhari should ROT in (hell) London.
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Splinz(m): 6:54pm
Great. When the battle is too much, the king just have to step out of his comfort zone to see why his soldiers are unable to win.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by henchamb(m): 7:13pm
With this, every sector of the economy will be at its best in anticipation for osinabjo's visit.
Hard to say but it seems like bubu body odour Was too offensive.
11 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 7:17pm
The frightful look on the face of the lady in this first picture though . Afraid of a "mere commisioner". Hmmmm...this life.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Bishop000: 7:26pm
Our able literate presido carry on jare
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:30pm
Please yall should tell LiePob miscreants to focus on their lies about biafla and stop trying to famz with our able and agile NIGERIAN APC Acting President.
We dont need your blessings. Too many badluck associated with LiePob.
Sai Osinbajo!
Sai Nigeria!
Get well PMB!
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by id911(m): 7:43pm
Although he is a puppet, I still prefer this man than the eternal failure called buhari. The "Mere Commissioner" is a million times ahead of that dundee.
Buhari is synonymous with recession
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Kennyodinye: 7:44pm
to talk the truth this news no concern me
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Blitz888(m): 7:45pm
Hmmmm... All I see is the substantive President doing his job.
Sir, Make Nigeria work for Nigerians and not against Nigerians as was the case prior to your ascending to the C in C office.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by hollywater: 7:45pm
What is he doing there?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:45pm
That first pic is funny
Osibanjo: what is your name
The lady: my name sir, you mean my name sir
Osibanjo: yes your name
The lady: Ha! Mogbe, moti gbagbe oruko mi sha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by chemystery: 7:46pm
It's a nice move.
He shouldn't forget to give surprise visit to our schools and public hospitals to also see things for himself.
When our leaders have first-hand info of what is happening out there it will really change things for better.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Adelawysb: 7:46pm
iPod just like famzing
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by iluvpomo: 7:46pm
I pity the cleaner if he found the toilets dirty, because there was probably no water or even mop in the first place.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:47pm
omenkaLives:Yours is just to continue dividing. Wonder how you will successfully run a family when you finally escape this boyhood you seem perpetually trapped in.
OSINBAJO epitomises UNITY, HARDWORK, HUMILITY, SINCERITY, PROGRESS etc, unlike the HARBINGER OF HUNGER, SHOGUN OF SORROW, LORD OF FAILURE, EMPEROR OF DOOM, CZAR OF COMMOTION, DEAN OF UNSPEAKABLE WICKEDNESS, whose cadaver lay waste somewhere in far away land.
OSINBAJO is a true leader, representing all Nigerians. I bet thats the part you hate most.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Mrsugarki: 7:47pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 7:47pm
Any oga wey absent today don see work for Shell
LOL
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by melejo: 7:47pm
omenkaLives:who is PMB? Is he a Nigerian?
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Specialist900(m): 7:47pm
This guy is everywhere these days
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 7:48pm
hollywater:
Praying...
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Mrsugarki: 7:48pm
Oks
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by somez(m): 7:48pm
Am liking this guy.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by efilefun(m): 7:49pm
I just hope some of those thieves who call themselves immigration officers would get their arse kicked... those animals can extort someone to the last kobo... wished the PYO had disguised like a normal traveller just to nab those rogues in uniform
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Murtala Muhammed Airport (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 7:49pm
I voted buhari but I'm having second thoughts he is an illiterate. I think osibanjo will do better.
3 Likes
Beaf Was Right, Ogbunigwe Was An Anti Aircraft Missile (pic). / Igbo First Lady In Ondo State As Akeredolu Leads. God Is With The Igbos. (pic) / Boko Haram Forced the Closure of University Of Maiduguri
Viewing this topic: CharliParker, awefirm(m), mcfynest(m), Kabir2Mohammad(m), konkonbilo(m), playboy19(m), dohyn(m), adekanmbi1986(m), hensben(m), baby124, djaybaba, zudozz, maxwellontop(m), CliffordOrji, SamJed(m), network22, dont8(m), Adebammm(m), casiello(m), Fundamentalist, vintage01, plentycrown1, jungleflick(m), Cyph98(m), ncoolsome(m), shadfoye, Apelex(m), Olanirans(m), comradespade(m), Metox, fellory, kingsizedude, PUSH1(m), Shonhairtaipei(m), MEILYN(m), TeejayMaya(m), OluchiDelly, DonLo, abu99err, yemola, Eminya(f), kunyeo(m), bellola(m), david22uu(m), papadenzel(m), abujub(m), ultimate77(m), OLUENTA1, LordofNaija, burgessdon(m), rinzylee(m), Lincoln275(m), MrigweC(m), JohnXcel, STemidayo23, GFanky, kabasa77(m), ISDKING, opeyemi2015, ajani1978(m), warm, Toosure70, lanrextop09(m), Koolbobby(m), adeoladele, Peaceewansetin(m), teflondoncuzo(m), temitee4me(f), atease7irorun, akunauba, Kemzone2003, Duplik8t77(m), incemay, taheer88(m), kingmekus(m), 97loodbre(m), johnbosco97(m), ademoladeji(m), ambssp, darezeezleke, horlamilekan23, allrightsir, skeletine(m), Ugosample(m), mykelmeezy(m), ebsuguy(m), flourish001(m), onatisi(m), ejecycollins and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13