I discovered something since president buhari left office for a medical leaf more than a month now, all the ministers except Babatunde Fashola is mute in activities that concern the public and national interest. The most suprising is Lai Mohammed whom is almost always on air for one reason or the order.

This is really bad. Its like this ministers doesn't totally accept Osinbanjo presiding over them as acting president. 1 Like

Stop that insinuation. That is how you people look for trouble. Osinbajo is acceptable please. Ministers are working, Onyeama, Dambazau, Lai, Hadi are all working out their heart for Nigerians.

Stop that insinuation. That is how you people look for trouble. Osinbajo is acceptable please. Ministers are working, Onyeama, Dambazau, Lai, Hadi are all working out their heart for Nigerians.

Since when has news from them hit pages of newspapers or national TV? Since when has news from them hit pages of newspapers or national TV? 3 Likes

Bunch of quacks .. Only to steal money na him den sabi ..

You think they care about the citizens? They are only there for their selfish interest

op,i think you are right.theres little noise.

Omolola15, happney65, Opethom, can you guys tell me what minister of power is looking at in this pishure? Cos to me he look like he's lost 2 Likes

wait for me lemme swallow the last stained ball of black amala and oil soup i bought from the ofe.mmanu woman beside my house first and comment fast before babu comes back.

ok

Merchant of 'Alternative Fact' spotted. *In DT Jr voice* Fake news. Bad. Merchant of 'Alternative Fact' spotted. *In DT Jr voice* Fake news. Bad. 1 Like

Wait

They knoiw that they are now standing with one one leg

Who will they report to?



THey have been going through El-Rufai to get to Baba all these while so now they are like, "If we go to Osinbajo directly and baba later comes back from London, hope El-midget will not be angry and deal with us later"

.really

Wetin den wan talk abeg





All of them and high things except BRF that is truly working When the Boss is not around, is there need for "HIGH SERVICE"?All of them and high things except BRF that is truly working

Because they were employed as square pegs in round holes, all they had to do was "make noise and snap pictures " so bubu would notice them.

He who lives by propaganda would die by propaganda.

Making front page just like that? Na trump I go go report the activities of some of these our Mods 1 Like

of all people na this one you see to mention



Chai...ayele oooo of all people na this one you see to mentionChai...ayele oooo 1 Like

what I observed is that they think how will osinbanjo the mere professor will be dictating what to do for them. They think maybe he's still newbie in politics.

SHAME ON THEM ALL

Most don't deserve that position so thy jst hv to do like good boys befor VP change them, nd seriously in d next 2 to 3 month some will be drop.

Omolola15, happney65, Opethom, can you guys tell me what minister of power is looking at in this pishure? Cos to me he look like he's lost you're in the best position to answer that you're in the best position to answer that

the power of eye service n d mentality of tagging Osinbajo "common commissioner " but let d power shift n you'll another chapter of sycophancy

Very soon , MTN will be like...... our president is back, to hear his voice press 7 for #25..........í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸

Lemme come and be going í ¼í¿í ¼í¿í ¼í¿í ¼í¿

Because they are pretender's

Now we know them, they dont want anything good for Nigeria.

OP, na your grammar wake me from sleep. 2 Likes

The same Onyeama who is lost and confused as Nigerians are ill treated by ordinary South Africa?!

Go ahead, mention the rest of them : Amaechi, Dalung, Adeosun, Audu Ogbe, even Adebayo Shittu. They are all working perfectly.

May your life be worked in equal measure to how these guys are working. Can I get an Amen?

Go ahead, mention the rest of them : Amaechi, Dalung, Adeosun, Audu Ogbe, even Adebayo Shittu. They are all working perfectly.

May your life be worked in equal measure to how these guys are working. Can I get an Amen? The same Onyeama who is lost and confused as Nigerians are ill treated by ordinary South Africa?!Go ahead, mention the rest of them : Amaechi, Dalung, Adeosun, Audu Ogbe, even Adebayo Shittu. They are all working perfectly.May your life be worked in equal measure to how these guys are working. Can I get an Amen? 1 Like