|Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by KingGBsky(m): 6:47pm On Feb 23
I discovered something since president buhari left office for a medical leaf more than a month now, all the ministers except Babatunde Fashola is mute in activities that concern the public and national interest. The most suprising is Lai Mohammed whom is almost always on air for one reason or the order.
This is really bad. Its like this ministers doesn't totally accept Osinbanjo presiding over them as acting president.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Trumpism: 7:16pm On Feb 23
KingGBsky:
Stop that insinuation. That is how you people look for trouble. Osinbajo is acceptable please. Ministers are working, Onyeama, Dambazau, Lai, Hadi are all working out their heart for Nigerians.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by KingGBsky(m): 8:35pm On Feb 23
Trumpism:
Since when has news from them hit pages of newspapers or national TV?
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by KingGBsky(m): 8:36pm On Feb 23
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by 1midolstudent(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Damilare5882(m): 9:36pm
Bunch of quacks .. Only to steal money na him den sabi ..
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by ojimbo(m): 9:36pm
You think they care about the citizens? They are only there for their selfish interest
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by pearly1: 9:37pm
op,i think you are right.theres little noise.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by veekid(m): 9:37pm
Omolola15, happney65, Opethom, can you guys tell me what minister of power is looking at in this pishure? Cos to me he look like he's lost
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Truman155(m): 9:37pm
wait for me lemme swallow the last stained ball of black amala and oil soup i bought from the ofe.mmanu woman beside my house first and comment fast before babu comes back.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by slawomir: 9:37pm
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Blurryface(m): 9:37pm
KingGBsky:.
Merchant of 'Alternative Fact' spotted. *In DT Jr voice* Fake news. Bad.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by jeeqaa7(m): 9:37pm
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by voicelez: 9:37pm
They knoiw that they are now standing with one one leg
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by ITbomb(m): 9:38pm
Who will they report to?
THey have been going through El-Rufai to get to Baba all these while so now they are like, "If we go to Osinbajo directly and baba later comes back from London, hope El-midget will not be angry and deal with us later"
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Adeniyiolusayo: 9:38pm
Trumpism:.really
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by oluemmakay(m): 9:38pm
Wetin den wan talk abeg
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by wapadunk(m): 9:39pm
When the Boss is not around, is there need for "HIGH SERVICE"?
All of them and high things except BRF that is truly working
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by frenchwine(m): 9:40pm
Because they were employed as square pegs in round holes, all they had to do was "make noise and snap pictures " so bubu would notice them.
He who lives by propaganda would die by propaganda.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by barnaby04(m): 9:40pm
Making front page just like that? Na trump I go go report the activities of some of these our Mods
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by AyamConfidence(m): 9:40pm
Trumpism:of all people na this one you see to mention
Chai...ayele oooo
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Emeks008(m): 9:41pm
what I observed is that they think how will osinbanjo the mere professor will be dictating what to do for them. They think maybe he's still newbie in politics.
SHAME ON THEM ALL
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by ojun50(m): 9:41pm
Most don't deserve that position so thy jst hv to do like good boys befor VP change them, nd seriously in d next 2 to 3 month some will be drop.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by opethom(m): 9:41pm
veekid:you're in the best position to answer that
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Philinho(m): 9:42pm
the power of eye service n d mentality of tagging Osinbajo "common commissioner " but let d power shift n you'll another chapter of sycophancy
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by superbouck(m): 9:42pm
Very soon , MTN will be like...... our president is back, to hear his voice press 7 for #25..........í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸
Lemme come and be going í ¼í¿í ¼í¿í ¼í¿í ¼í¿
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by lilyheaven: 9:43pm
Because they are pretender's
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by Timiblanko(m): 9:43pm
Now we know them, they dont want anything good for Nigeria.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by UncleJudax(m): 9:44pm
OP, na your grammar wake me from sleep.
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by frenchwine(m): 9:44pm
Trumpism:The same Onyeama who is lost and confused as Nigerians are ill treated by ordinary South Africa?!
Go ahead, mention the rest of them : Amaechi, Dalung, Adeosun, Audu Ogbe, even Adebayo Shittu. They are all working perfectly.
May your life be worked in equal measure to how these guys are working. Can I get an Amen?
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by nairascores: 9:45pm
|Re: Why Are Our Ministers Mute On National Duties Since Buhari's Departure? by AdonaiRoofing(m): 9:47pm
They are mere puppets and the puppet master is not around
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
