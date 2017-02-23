₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by AdoraAmadi: 8:14pm On Feb 23
During his diary session few minutes ago, housemate, Thin Tall Tony who is married with two kids but haven't mentioned it to any of the housemates told Big brother he wouldn't want to receive any call from outside the house!
Lots of the housemates are anticipating talking to their family as Big brother will give them all a call advantage, but it seems TTT doesn't want to talk to his wife and kids for obvious reasons.
Did he forget Nigerians are watching and might have found out now? Well, see reactions below...
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaija-thintalltony-tells-big-brother.html
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by AdoraAmadi: 8:14pm On Feb 23
More reactions
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by chyy5(m): 8:19pm On Feb 23
Ok
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by ichommy(m): 8:32pm On Feb 23
Make then leave this Guy Abeg.
When this BB go finish? Ejor EPP me.
*Block ear with Dre Beat*
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by auntysimbiat(f): 8:43pm On Feb 23
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by LAFO(f): 9:01pm On Feb 23
To say the fact people are really watching this show.
That's why you see Seun and his mods feature any Big brother thread because people will click.... na that na business for him
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by accountbalance: 11:10pm On Feb 23
Who cares
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by martineverest(m): 11:10pm On Feb 23
this dude is going home nxt
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by Arewa12: 11:11pm On Feb 23
Lobatan
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by mzroman: 11:11pm On Feb 23
Weting concern me
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by haykinzz(m): 11:12pm On Feb 23
so what are we suppose to do about this?
These mods don dey fall my hand sha
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by rymesgentility(m): 11:12pm On Feb 23
Make him believe save him #ttt
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by brightworld2(m): 11:12pm On Feb 23
So?
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by habex005(m): 11:13pm On Feb 23
Good for him
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by brightballer(m): 11:13pm On Feb 23
Confirm guy.
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by babyfaceafrica: 11:13pm On Feb 23
Fake life
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by Mikylopez(f): 11:14pm On Feb 23
all for 25m how long is he gonna deny hz family although he is fun to watch hz gonna be in the house for long buh hz not gonna win for sure
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by mzroman: 11:14pm On Feb 23
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by nabegibeg: 11:14pm On Feb 23
D guy no want make dem cast am
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by HolyTitus(m): 11:15pm On Feb 23
Like I care! Ohun lo mo life ara e
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by nabegibeg: 11:15pm On Feb 23
Una see wetin money dey cause
A man denies his family for money
Devil is a bad person
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by seunlly(m): 11:16pm On Feb 23
village goons at work
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by Towncrier247: 11:16pm On Feb 23
. the
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by Iseoluwani: 11:17pm On Feb 23
Am not understanding
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by ShinyJay22(m): 11:18pm On Feb 23
This nigga is really a player...Dude is really Repin for the boys(team fu<k boys)
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by shamecurls(m): 11:20pm On Feb 23
Bisola don suck hin brain out thru hin joystick
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by sunnedee2: 11:20pm On Feb 23
I see
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by Drabeey(m): 11:21pm On Feb 23
Na waa for this guy ooo. Na mofuk walahi. Anyway th hustle is so real. 25milla no be joke.
But i just sorry for that Bisola kpekus ooo. Nonetheless, she will lose that contract to anchor 'life of a Nigerian couple'...... Because she is now not a good model to represent in that program.
Omo if this girl later see all ds mess eennh.. Make she no die ooo
TTT na mother fff
Anyways...
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by ALAYORMII: 11:22pm On Feb 23
Hmmmmm
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by Arsenalholic(m): 11:22pm On Feb 23
I swear ayam tired of this BBN poo!
Majority of the people watching this show will NEVER follow up educating programs like the way they follow this sodomic show.
The reasons why we have young students failing exams left, right and center today. A young kid of 6 knows who Tin Tall Tony and all the trending Nigerian musicians are, but can't tell you the square root of 100!
Quote me sensibly, else I will spit on your dull brain
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by BillDesmond2much(m): 11:23pm On Feb 23
he doesn't want distraction, all those una naija wahala
|Re: TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React by helphelp: 11:23pm On Feb 23
All of una don mad...
