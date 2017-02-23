Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React (9957 Views)

Lots of the housemates are anticipating talking to their family as Big brother will give them all a call advantage, but it seems TTT doesn't want to talk to his wife and kids for obvious reasons.



Did he forget Nigerians are watching and might have found out now? Well, see reactions below...



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaija-thintalltony-tells-big-brother.html During his diary session few minutes ago, housemate, Thin Tall Tony who is married with two kids but haven't mentioned it to any of the housemates told Big brother he wouldn't want to receive any call from outside the house!

More reactions 2 Likes

Make then leave this Guy Abeg.





When this BB go finish? Ejor EPP me.



*Block ear with Dre Beat* 12 Likes

WATCH VIDEO : TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija





To say the fact people are really watching this show.







That's why you see Seun and his mods feature any Big brother thread because people will click.... na that na business for him 2 Likes

this dude is going home nxt

These mods don dey fall my hand sha 2 Likes

Make him believe save him #ttt

Confirm guy.

Fake life

how long is he gonna deny hz family although he is fun to watch hz gonna be in the house for long buh hz not gonna win for sure all for 25mhow long is he gonna deny hz familyalthough he is fun to watch hz gonna be in the house for long buh hz not gonna win for sure

D guy no want make dem cast am

Una see wetin money dey cause



A man denies his family for money





Devil is a bad person 1 Like

This nigga is really a player...Dude is really Repin for the boys(team fu<k boys)

Bisola don suck hin brain out thru hin joystick 4 Likes

Na waa for this guy ooo. Na mofuk walahi. Anyway th hustle is so real. 25milla no be joke.



But i just sorry for that Bisola kpekus ooo. Nonetheless, she will lose that contract to anchor 'life of a Nigerian couple'...... Because she is now not a good model to represent in that program.



Omo if this girl later see all ds mess eennh.. Make she no die ooo



TTT na mother fff





Drabeey was HERE

Majority of the people watching this show will NEVER follow up educating programs like the way they follow this sodomic show.



The reasons why we have young students failing exams left, right and center today. A young kid of 6 knows who Tin Tall Tony and all the trending Nigerian musicians are, but can't tell you the square root of 100!



Quote me sensibly, else I will spit on your dull brain I swear ayam tired of this BBN poo!Majority of the people watching this show will NEVER follow up educating programs like the way they follow this sodomic show.The reasons why we have young students failing exams left, right and center today. A young kid of 6 knows who Tin Tall Tony and all the trending Nigerian musicians are, but can't tell you the square root of 100!Quote me sensibly, else I will spit on your dull brain 2 Likes 2 Shares

he doesn't want distraction, all those una naija wahala