Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Horlufemi(m): 9:26pm
The National Space Research and Development Agency has said that there would be a partial Solar eclipse across the country on Feb . 26 .
http://punchng.com/solar-eclipse-occur-sunday-nasrda/


Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by NoBetterNigeria: 9:35pm

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by barnacle: 9:36pm
h
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by sheguy(m): 9:36pm
v
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by hakeem4(m): 9:36pm
G
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by naijablood: 9:37pm
K

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Whizkeey(m): 9:37pm
Oh God why now... Naso market women go increase everything, you go hear " don't you know solar eclipse is coming everything don cost now "

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by kaylex1994(m): 9:37pm
If e occur Shea d sun no go too hot for d dry season we don dey enta so?
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Nickymezor(f): 9:37pm
K

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by datola: 9:37pm
What is the effect or benefit of this solar eclipse self or is it just to view it?

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by donsteady(m): 9:38pm
Plz deploy police in the northern part of the country. Their levels of reasoning is quite disturbing.

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by mekuso89(m): 9:38pm
can't wait
but how can eclipse is occurring often in Nigeria I taught it used to take about 10 - 15 year to occur
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by obembet(m): 9:39pm
J
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by KingsArome(m): 9:39pm
And then?
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 9:40pm
THE ONLY THING APC HAS ACHIEVED SO FAR
I know you'll come for my head

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Beno3: 9:40pm
Ok.
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Kaxmytex(m): 9:41pm
4 ur information dis year eclipse go apun insyd my compound
gate fee is as follow:
regular: 10K
VIP: 50K
VVIP: 100K
Galz wey get *coughs*: free of charge
Guyz wey gather muscle; i take God beg una, no show face atall coz our eclipse is allergic to seeing bouncers

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by jimmyolasun(m): 9:41pm
i bet my left balls that recession will never make it show face... naa like that harmattan dey confused...

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by veacea: 9:42pm
Lemme go and inform Buhari in London

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by emmanuel2015: 9:42pm
SKAMOD:u de find person money wey go follow hang, search well well

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Philinho(m): 9:43pm
let it appear with Buhari. we are waiting

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by clems88(m): 9:45pm
Oya na
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by THUNDER4real(m): 9:46pm
Abegi who solar Eclipse epp?

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by LaEvilIMiss(f): 9:47pm
When Buhari gets back.. they should scrap NARSDA.. millions of $$$ sunk into an agency with mallams everywhere and zero revenue from purported sale of internet to all ministries and universities

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Epositive(m): 9:49pm
this one go be the sixth eclipse wey i go witness. chai! i don old o
#Positivevibes
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by veacea: 9:49pm
Please NASRDA biko can you please predict when Buhari will appear?

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Alasi20(m): 9:49pm
Owkay ooooooo
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by ibkgab001: 9:50pm
End time is near
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by chrisxxx(m): 9:50pm
Scientists thank you oooooooooiooio. In those days native doctors would cash in on this. Nowadays pastors would hype rapture and ask us to pay more tithes.

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Agimor(m): 9:50pm
Okay
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur On Sunday – NASRDA by Flexherbal(m): 9:52pm
Ok
