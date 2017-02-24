₦airaland Forum

800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by enshi(m): 7:52am
Hi nairalanders ,

Pls i need advice from everyone. Pls if you have 800k at hand would you travel abroad to hustle (legally) or would you stay here in nigeria to start up somthing.??

If you are to travel pls which country can you vouch and if its business please which business can you suggest.

Thanks in anticipation for your credible, valuable and unabashed ideas/suggestions

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by LAFO(f): 8:01am
Just give me 300 out of the 800..... I will stay here.

#IdeasNeedFunding

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by ayindejimmy(m): 8:10am
Traveling abroad can only pay you when you already have someone there you can hang with till you get a job and a place.

Stayin in Nigeria... I can't guarantee that. Cos when you start a biz here that's when you'll know 800k is not much. Nigeria is such an expensive place to do biz

So if you have someone that's already doing great in places like Germany, Canada, France, Holland or even United Arab Emirates. I'll advise you pack your bags and go.

The way politicians are going, the change we need in Nigeria will take a while

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Papasmal(m): 8:15am
ayindejimmy:
Traveling abroad can only pay you when you already have someone there you can hang with till you get a job and a place.

Stayin in Nigeria... I can't guarantee that. Cos when you start a biz here that's when you'll know 800k is not much. Nigeria is such an expensive place to do biz

So if you have someone that's already doing great in places like Germany, Canada, France, Holland or even United Arab Emirates. I'll advise you pack your bags and go.

The way politicians are going, the change we need in Nigeria will take a while



Cool advice Bro,

U spoke ma mind.

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by enshi(m): 8:34am
LAFO:
Just give me 300 out of the 800..... I will stay here.

#IdeasNeedFunding

Is that all you can advice

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by enshi(m): 8:35am
ayindejimmy:
Traveling abroad can only pay you when you already have someone there you can hang with till you get a job and a place.

Stayin in Nigeria... I can't guarantee that. Cos when you start a biz here that's when you'll know 800k is not much. Nigeria is such an expensive place to do biz

So if you have someone that's already doing great in places like Germany, Canada, France, Holland or even United Arab Emirates. I'll advise you pack your bags and go.

The way politicians are going, the change we need in Nigeria will take a while

Noted
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by enshi(m): 9:10am
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Benjom(m): 9:16am
"A lizard in Nigeria cannot necessarily become a crocodile in America"

Don't know how true this is.
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Keneking: 11:16am
I am coming first...

"Pls if you have 800k at hand would you travel abroad to hustle (legally) or would you stay here in nigeria to start up somthing.?? "

- Transportation runs N10,000
- Finger print N5,000
- NDLEA clearance - N10,000
- ECOWAS passport N35,000
- Flight cost N350,000 min to any reasonable destination
- Visa cost and processing N100,000 minium to any reasonable destination
- Winter jacket (1 pc) N10,000
- Convert the balance pocket money = $700
- Accomodation - street
- Hygiene - street
- Feeding - dustbin

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by wayne4loan: 11:16am
Young man come to alaba and invest that money u will be surprised how much it will generate within a year

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by initialize(m): 11:17am
I don't know why I find it difficult to reason why I should travel to another country. My first international passport expired without any stamp. The second one is already a year old and still not taken it to any embassy. I'm among those that believe I will grow my hundreds to billions in Nigeria. I didn't say millions because that's already achieved within 4yrs of trying.


Believe in Nigeria and Nigeria will reason ur situation.

800k is even much money to start a business. If you got the 800k legitimately I'm surprised you asking this question. Do you want to tell me there's no more money where the 800k came from?

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Ermacc: 11:17am
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by GreenMavro: 11:17am
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by unclezuma: 11:17am
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by pillowcase: 11:17am
Don't start any business cos Buhari has ruined the country already. Just CARRY OUR LOAD AND GO cool

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by dsmooth1(m): 11:17am
get out of d country only if u av sumone over dre dat will arrange sumtin for u for d tym been, but if nt, stay naija n mak extra money,, dre ar still sum biz dat 800k (online biz) can wrk it
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Mskrisx(f): 11:17am
DUBAI... guy to come Nigeria go be u like murder.
Check their minimum wage then check multi-national pay. Once u get person to hang with, Oga mi RUN!

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by calberian: 11:17am
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by lollmaolol: 11:17am
RUN FOR YOUR LIFE AND CHILDREN UNBORN!!!

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by dhardline(m): 11:17am
Run

This is the worst time to start a business in Nigeria. Not that it's not doable but your chances are slim. The government will tax you out before you even make profit without putting anything on ground to make your business thrive. Start ups keep going under like there is no solution. My brother you can go then come back later with enough cash to ensure you can survive and build the startup

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by drnoel: 11:17am
Papasmal:




Cool advice Bro,

U spoke ma mind.
If only u knew better
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by GreenMavro: 11:18am
initialize:

oga me why now..

Alhaji Val grin grin
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by horlanrewaju11: 11:18am
hmmmm......i stay and start business
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by SeyiAyorinde(m): 11:18am
Stay in naija bro....Go farming

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by oseka101(m): 11:18am
Dude go to Ghana and open a business venture there....
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by nNEOo(m): 11:18am
Give me they money and I will pay you 200k ever months
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Abbeyme: 11:19am
That cash is small to successfully accomplish both

But you can still do business in a small/medium scale.
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Chuksemi(m): 11:19am
enshi:

Noted

Go to Malaysia. Trust me, you will make it big in less than 3 years.
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by ABJDOT(m): 11:19am
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by blont(m): 11:19am
oga M O V E! you may never have this moment again, i pray make Benin boy as this question.

Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by Harbosede02(f): 11:19am
This is why dis country can never move forward....greener pasture ko...mtchewwu
Re: 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? by myrrtle(m): 11:19am
800k is not enough money to travel out with. except you want to go to Botswana or Kenya

