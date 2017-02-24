Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 800k At Hand, Do I Travel Abroad For Greener Pasture Or Start Up A Biz Here? (2963 Views)

Hi nairalanders ,



Pls i need advice from everyone. Pls if you have 800k at hand would you travel abroad to hustle (legally) or would you stay here in nigeria to start up somthing.??



If you are to travel pls which country can you vouch and if its business please which business can you suggest.



Thanks in anticipation for your credible, valuable and unabashed ideas/suggestions 1 Like

Just give me 300 out of the 800..... I will stay here.



#IdeasNeedFunding 8 Likes

Traveling abroad can only pay you when you already have someone there you can hang with till you get a job and a place.



Stayin in Nigeria... I can't guarantee that. Cos when you start a biz here that's when you'll know 800k is not much. Nigeria is such an expensive place to do biz



So if you have someone that's already doing great in places like Germany, Canada, France, Holland or even United Arab Emirates. I'll advise you pack your bags and go.



The way politicians are going, the change we need in Nigeria will take a while 43 Likes 2 Shares

Cool advice Bro,



"A lizard in Nigeria cannot necessarily become a crocodile in America"



Don't know how true this is.





"Pls if you have 800k at hand would you travel abroad to hustle (legally) or would you stay here in nigeria to start up somthing.?? "



- Transportation runs N10,000

- Finger print N5,000

- NDLEA clearance - N10,000

- ECOWAS passport N35,000

- Flight cost N350,000 min to any reasonable destination

- Visa cost and processing N100,000 minium to any reasonable destination

- Winter jacket (1 pc) N10,000

- Convert the balance pocket money = $700

- Accomodation - street

- Hygiene - street

- Feeding - dustbin



Young man come to alaba and invest that money u will be surprised how much it will generate within a year 3 Likes

I don't know why I find it difficult to reason why I should travel to another country. My first international passport expired without any stamp. The second one is already a year old and still not taken it to any embassy. I'm among those that believe I will grow my hundreds to billions in Nigeria. I didn't say millions because that's already achieved within 4yrs of trying.





Believe in Nigeria and Nigeria will reason ur situation.



800k is even much money to start a business. If you got the 800k legitimately I'm surprised you asking this question. Do you want to tell me there's no more money where the 800k came from? 8 Likes

Me too wan fly oh...which EU country 800k go carry me go as legal migrant? even if na schooling sef





I no want make PMB meet me when he com back Me too wan fly oh...which EU country 800k go carry me go as legal migrant? even if na schooling sefI no want make PMB meet me when he com back

GO Don't start any business cos Buhari has ruined the country already. Just CARRY OUR LOAD AND 2 Likes

get out of d country only if u av sumone over dre dat will arrange sumtin for u for d tym been, but if nt, stay naija n mak extra money,, dre ar still sum biz dat 800k (online biz) can wrk it

DUBAI... guy to come Nigeria go be u like murder.

Check their minimum wage then check multi-national pay. Once u get person to hang with, Oga mi RUN! 1 Like 1 Share

‘’Mamman Daura is a powerful member of President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. In fact, he is considered by most as the de facto Vice President of Nigeria.



Most critical decisions – such as the choice of Ministers and other important appointments - have been credited to him. He even lives in Aso Rock.



Mamman Daura is President Buhari’s nephew. His father is the elder brother of Buhari.



Mamman Daura has a son. His name is Kabir Daura. He is President Buhari’s Personal Assistant.



Abba Kyari is the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also happens to be the foster child of - Yes. You guessed it - Mamman Daura.



Then there is Hadi Sirika.

Hadi Sirika is the Minister of State for Aviation. He is the son of Buhari's elder sister.



Hadi Sirika has an elder sister – a niece of Buhari. Her name is Amina Zakari.

Amina Zakari was INEC acting Chairman last year.



Then there is Aisha Abubakar. She wasn’t even a member of the APC. But all that didn’t matter. But today, she is the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Investment. Her mother is Buhari’s sister.



So, friends, there you have it. And, thanks for your time.



I guess we can all now go back to our various lives and continue pretending not to notice how our national affair has become one man's family affair."



Nigerians, truly, your Change has come.



---DR JUNAID MOHAMMED 3 Likes

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE AND CHILDREN UNBORN!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

This is the worst time to start a business in Nigeria. Not that it's not doable but your chances are slim. The government will tax you out before you even make profit without putting anything on ground to make your business thrive. Start ups keep going under like there is no solution. My brother you can go then come back later with enough cash to ensure you can survive and build the startup 1 Like

hmmmm......i stay and start business

Stay in naija bro....Go farming 1 Like

Dude go to Ghana and open a business venture there....

Give me they money and I will pay you 200k ever months

That cash is small to successfully accomplish both



But you can still do business in a small/medium scale.

enshi:



Go to Malaysia. Trust me, you will make it big in less than 3 years. Go to Malaysia. Trust me, you will make it big in less than 3 years.

oga M O V E! you may never have this moment again, i pray make Benin boy as this question. 1 Like

This is why dis country can never move forward....greener pasture ko...mtchewwu