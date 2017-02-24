₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by hotbullion: 9:16am
Weststar Associates, Authorized General Distributors of Mercedes-Benz in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on 22nd February 2017 unveiled some of their latest products and boy, they are really very cool cars ranging from the new E-Class Saloon car, the new V-Class MPV, the new GLE Coupe and the all new GLC Crossover.
Getting to their showroom, it was a very warm ambience that welcomed us especially accentuated by the cars sitting all wrapped up under very opaque car covers that did not give away what was covered.
Another colleague and i had a guessing game with a staff of the Weststar to identify the covered cars but we didn't win the game because the silhouette of the covered cars really looked different from what most of us expected. This is a good pointer as it shows that a lot of work really went into creating these masterpiece of excellent motoring crafts.
After a welcome address by Mr Mirko Plath, Managing Director of Weststar Associates, Mr Donald Nwankwo, the Manager; Sales & Marketing did a general introduction to the different models to be unveiled.
First to get unwrapped was the The E-Class, followed by the GLC, then the V-Class and finally the GLE Coupe.
It was an elated Mirko that reiterated that Mercedes benz is back as the #1 maker of luxury cars in the world and judging from the aesthetics, features and quality of materials especially their fit and finishing of the cars launched, one can confidently take his words to the bank. Yes, the three pointed star brand is back to rule, something in its genetics.
All segments are well taken care of in the Mercedes Benz line-up especially as represented by the 4 models just unveiled.
If you need a saloon car, you have the E-Class. If your need is a crossover, a vehicle that will give you great car-like drive with a cool ground clearance better than you will find with most saloon cars, look no further than the GLC. This car is actually the replacement for the GLK which was discontinued in 2015. If you need mobility that can move you around with your family and friends for pleasure or with your colleagues and business associates for business, then the V-Class is the perfect one. And if you have taste for an SUV that gives you a combination of strength, presence and splendour, the GLE Coupe will be just the one for you, as it is aptly described by Benz as 'the one family member that breaks the mould'.
These cars are all leaders in their respective segments and a lot of efforts were put into creating them because as being Benz products, a lot is expected of them. And they really look good.
From the point of purchase, through out your period of ownership, be rest assured that it will be a perfect relationship between you and the machine on one hand and you and the Weststar/Mercedes Benz family, backed by their great aftersales services.
In responding to one important question thrown at them about seamless usage of these high-tech cars, they responded that they usually properly introduce their clients and their drivers to the proper usage of these cars for a seamless ownership/usage.
In more posts to come, i will individually write about these cars unveiled to the Nigerian motoring press corps so do stay tuned because the 'dish is so hot, it's hotter than fire'.
Picture 1: The new E-Class.
Picture 2: The new GLC.
Picture 3: The new V-Class.
Picture 4: The new GLE Coupe.
Culled from www.naijacarlovers.com
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by nghubs1: 3:27pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by dapsoneh: 3:38pm
Classic! I need 11 of this type of cars like the guy with 11 G- Wagon
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by NOC1(m): 3:38pm
I am buying that GLE Coupe before my birthday which is coming up on 2 of JUly 2017.
Benz is da bomb.
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by Ogashub(m): 3:38pm
Nigerian government closed our borders to stop the importation of goods and cars imported through land but they allow luxury cars to be flown into the country
Only the black coupe freak me
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by nairalandbuzz(m): 3:39pm
I just love Benz. Oh Lord, please bless me more than my taste. You too can tap by liking.
5 Likes
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by joebeckz(m): 3:39pm
nice cars.
They know we have thieves who can afford these cars and get them richer.
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by MosakuAW(m): 3:39pm
These cars will flood the street of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt in less than 7days. And people are saying recession is bitting hard.
No matter the situation in this country, some people will keep getting rich.
May Allah counts us among them in Jesus name. Asee.
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by sellYourCar: 3:39pm
Super cars!
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by EggPlant: 3:39pm
Beasts
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by emror4u(m): 3:39pm
That V-Class though..... my parents will so look good in it
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by Ultimatesammie(m): 3:39pm
Riveting
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by martooski(m): 3:39pm
ABEG HOW MUCH BE THE THIRD ONE.
LAST PRICE O
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by xynerise(m): 3:39pm
Cool
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by amanze15(m): 3:39pm
motor
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by bignero: 3:40pm
.....
what should we do?
buyers of these cars arent on nairaland
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by TenPassfour(m): 3:40pm
nothing like mercedes benz, i tell you.
Pwerful german machine.
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by macuwon(m): 3:41pm
How much?
Because I want to buy the picture and hang in my room
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by lekanSuccess(m): 3:41pm
Someone should guess how many you would see daily on Lekki epe road by next year
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by slex(m): 3:41pm
isnt that V=boot in the 2nd picture?
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:42pm
Daaaayum!
Mehn! Fvck Buharri and em bloody wissle blowers
|Re: Mercedes E-class, GLC, V-class & GLE Coupe Unveiled All In One Day In Nigeria by Day169: 3:43pm
.
(0) (Reply)
Clean Toyota Camry For Sale / Nissan Quest 2000 Model For Sale @@ N700k. / Photos From Fatal Accident Along Ijebu Ode-ore Expressway
