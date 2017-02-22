Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. (1410 Views)

THE EXPANSION OF THE UNIVERSE





In the Qur'an, which was revealed fourteen centuries ago at a time when the science of astronomy was still primitive, the expansion of the universe was described in the following terms:



And it is We Who have constructed the heaven with might, and verily, it is We Who are steadily expanding it. (Qur'an, 51:47)



The word "heaven," as stated in the verse above, is used in various places in the Qur'an. It is referring to space and the wider universe. Here again, the word is used with this meaning, stating that the universe "expands." The Arabic word "moosiaaoona" in the term "inna lamoosiaaoona," translated into English as "it is We Who are steadily expanding it", comes from the verb "evsea," meaning "to expand." The prefix "la" emphasises the following name or title and adds a sense of "to a great extent." This expression therefore means "We expand the sky or the universe to a great extent." This is the very conclusion that science has reached today. 1





Until the dawn of the 20th century, the only view prevailing in the world of science was that "the universe has a constant nature and it has existed since infinite time." However, modern research, observations, and calculations carried out by means of modern technology have revealed that the universe in fact had a beginning and that it constantly "expands."



At the beginning of the 20th century, the Russian physicist Alexander Friedmann and the Belgian cosmologist Georges Lemaitre theoretically calculated that the universe is in constant motion and that it is expanding.





From the moment of the Big Bang, the universe has been constantly expanding at a great speed. Scientists compare the expanding universe to the surface of a balloon that is inflated.

This notion was confirmed by the use of observational data in 1929. While observing the sky with a telescope, Edwin Hubble, the American astronomer, discovered that the stars and galaxies were constantly moving away from each other. This discovery is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of astronomy. During these observations, Hubble established that the stars emit a light that turns redder according to their distance. That is because according to the known laws of physics, light heading towards a point of observation turns violet, and light moving away from that point assumes a more reddish hue. During his observations, Hubble noted a tendency towards the colour red in the light emitted by stars. In short, the stars were moving further and further away, all the time. The stars and galaxies were not only moving away from us, but also from each other. A universe where everything constantly moves away from everything else implied a constantly expanding universe. The observations carried out in the following years verified that the universe is constantly expanding.



In order to gain a clearer understanding of this, let us imagine the universe to be the surface of a balloon being inflated. In the same way that the more the balloon is inflated, the further away the points on its surface move from one another, celestial bodies also move away from one another as the universe expands. This was theoretically discovered by Albert Einstein, regarded as one of the greatest scientists of the 20th century. However, in order to avoid violating the "static universe model" that was generally accepted at that time, Einstein laid that discovery aside. He would later describe this as the greatest blunder of his life. 2



This fact was explained in the Qur'an in a time when telescopes and similar technological advancements were not even close to being invented. This is because the Qur'an is the Word of Allah: the Creator and Ruler of the entire universe.



http://www.miraclesofthequran.com/scientific_02.html



http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/02/22/nasa-announcement-live/ 3 Likes

Islam and their attempt to be like Christians.



Please show us meaningful miracles like raising the dead, that Jesus did.



Matthew 9

18 While he spake these things unto them, behold, there came a certain ruler, and worshipped him, saying, My daughter is even now dead: but come and lay thy hand upon her, and she shall live.



24 He said unto them, Give place: for the maid is not dead, but sleepeth. And they laughed him to scorn.



25 But when the people were put forth, he went in, and took her by the hand, and the maid arose.



26 And the fame hereof went abroad into all that land.



Until a muslim can do this, I will follow Jesus that raises the dead.



I mean Jesus is alive and mohammed is dead, if allah cannot keep mohammed alive but Jesus is alive;

please explain why I should leave Jesus that is alive and even raises the dead to follow another islam that cannot raise the dead.



they can't even keep mohammed alive let alone raise the dead. 7 Likes

This is the Book about which there is no doubt, a guidance for those conscious of Allah -(Quarán 2:2)





Alhamdulillah. 3 Likes

الله أكبر

Allahu Akbar!

Rubbish of highest ordee 2 Likes

Rubbish of highest order

Secondly, the Qur'an describes a lot of miracles tgt Jesus did 'with Allah's permission'. Just as he said ij the bible that "I can of my own self do nothing".



Thirdly, Muslims respect Jesus and the authentic Islamic believe is that he wasn't killed, and that Allah saved him from being crucified.



You also need to understand that it is not a competition between Jesus and Muhammad. They are both prophets of Allah. And we respect them both.



Lastly, don't you think your intelligence should be challenged, if we go by your logic up there that your God (Jesus) was arrested and crucified by ordinary human beings and you are here saying he is alive? Meanwhile, when you wanted to compare him, you compared him with someone that we Muslims do not call God, but we call him a prophet of God and a human being and so like every other prophets, we know that it is normal for him to also die. You again shot yourself in the leg by asking why Allah did not save him from dying but God saved Jesus (as you claimed). That means you know very well that we don't call Muhammad God, but Allah is God.



[quote author=jomoh post=54010517][/quote]



No am not muslim so despute that claimes with all severity.



I need to correct a misnomer without being bias about religion or denominations. Please the Universe is a constantly evolving complex of bodies. It has nothing to do with expansion or a prophecy of islam, Quran, Christianity or the Bible. The proofs are there, lets not deceive ourselves.