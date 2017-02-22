₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by jomoh: 10:10am
THE EXPANSION OF THE UNIVERSE
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by MakeWeTalk: 11:10am
Islam and their attempt to be like Christians.
Please show us meaningful miracles like raising the dead, that Jesus did.
Matthew 9
18 While he spake these things unto them, behold, there came a certain ruler, and worshipped him, saying, My daughter is even now dead: but come and lay thy hand upon her, and she shall live.
24 He said unto them, Give place: for the maid is not dead, but sleepeth. And they laughed him to scorn.
25 But when the people were put forth, he went in, and took her by the hand, and the maid arose.
26 And the fame hereof went abroad into all that land.
Until a muslim can do this, I will follow Jesus that raises the dead.
I mean Jesus is alive and mohammed is dead, if allah cannot keep mohammed alive but Jesus is alive;
please explain why I should leave Jesus that is alive and even raises the dead to follow another islam that cannot raise the dead.
they can't even keep mohammed alive let alone raise the dead.
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by Edifyer: 11:11am
This is the Book about which there is no doubt, a guidance for those conscious of Allah -(Quarán 2:2)
Alhamdulillah.
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by 0b10010011: 11:12am
الله أكبر
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by abbaapple(m): 11:16am
Allahu Akbar!
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by Tonka: 11:21am
Rubbish of highest ordee
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by Tonka: 11:23am
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by soulhighman(m): 11:26am
MakeWeTalk:First and foremost, we don't need to be like you Christians. We are unique.
Secondly, the Qur'an describes a lot of miracles tgt Jesus did 'with Allah's permission'. Just as he said ij the bible that "I can of my own self do nothing".
Thirdly, Muslims respect Jesus and the authentic Islamic believe is that he wasn't killed, and that Allah saved him from being crucified.
You also need to understand that it is not a competition between Jesus and Muhammad. They are both prophets of Allah. And we respect them both.
Lastly, don't you think your intelligence should be challenged, if we go by your logic up there that your God (Jesus) was arrested and crucified by ordinary human beings and you are here saying he is alive? Meanwhile, when you wanted to compare him, you compared him with someone that we Muslims do not call God, but we call him a prophet of God and a human being and so like every other prophets, we know that it is normal for him to also die. You again shot yourself in the leg by asking why Allah did not save him from dying but God saved Jesus (as you claimed). That means you know very well that we don't call Muhammad God, but Allah is God.
Get well soon bro
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by drnoel: 11:27am
No am not muslim so despute that claimes with all severity.
I need to correct a misnomer without being bias about religion or denominations. Please the Universe is a constantly evolving complex of bodies. It has nothing to do with expansion or a prophecy of islam, Quran, Christianity or the Bible. The proofs are there, lets not deceive ourselves.
|Re: Miracles Of The Qur'an: Discovery Of More Planets In The Universe By Nasa. by Anikulhapo(m): 11:34am
Radarada but why will nairaland place restrictions on the Muslim section but anybody is allowed to enter the Christianity section?
