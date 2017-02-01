₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,736 members, 3,384,046 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 03:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG (15953 Views)
Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page / Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony's Wife And Children (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by theinfong(m): 10:17am
A source who pleaded anonymity and claims to be very close to TTT’s family have come out, saying TTT’s wife and kids have left their matrimonial home and residence. This comes after TTT’s 28 days in the big brother show. It will be recalled that, TheInfoNG reported TTT’s wife’s depressing state and how his mum tried to make things seem good for the public but I guess, his wife is tired of covering her pain.
http://www.theinfong.com/2017/02/bbnaija-ttts-wife-kids-pack-matrimonial-home-trouble-looms-marriage/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by decatalyst(m): 10:22am
Nah she go jejely pack her things enter when TTT wins the games. I can bet it 100%! Women?
50 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by paschal47(m): 10:26am
Things fall apart
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by giftedheart1(m): 10:28am
what is the problem with this BBNaija?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by goldbim(f): 10:29am
All thanks to Aunty Bisola and her heading skills
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Larrey(f): 10:51am
I think TTT is Faworaja and Bisola is not @ fault here @ all
9 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Preca(f): 11:32am
Bbn....scattering marriages for years
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by charijee(f): 12:01pm
Bloggers have come again.....just how true is this info?
6 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Raintaker: 12:40pm
goldbim:Bisola deserves a nomination in the next HEADIES award
40 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Kobicove(m): 12:41pm
Bloggers and lies are inseparable!
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Harbosede02(f): 12:42pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by RealZizou(m): 12:47pm
Aftermath of d kisses,mouth action,leg action,eyes action for #BBN wey dem give ur hubby u no fit control body abi....Well am a saint bring ur bags kum my place excluding ur kids o,dey will disturb ur own #BBN
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by LecciGucci: 1:21pm
See wetin that olosho called bisola don cause.
Mumu her eye go clear wen she come out of dat house.... she think say she don get green card livin in canada. Olosho jati jati
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Konitu: 2:40pm
paschal47:
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by apcmustwin: 2:40pm
decatalyst:unfortunately he can't win. The deceit has ruined his game. He would have had a chance if he admitted to the house he is married
5 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by nairaman101: 2:41pm
wont blame her. she can stand the blow-job Bisola gave to her man! You can watch the video HERE in case u missed it
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Deeypeey(m): 2:41pm
so packing out is d solution?....
anyways,its none of my biznez
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by jennifer22(f): 2:41pm
Okay story
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by KanwuliaExtra: 2:42pm
See NIGERIAN man o!
Poor children.
TONTO! See your co-wife o!
Una plenty ooooooooo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by LAFO(f): 2:42pm
For those asking for the essence of the show, you have one reason.
To severe relationships.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by codedtube: 2:42pm
i see something like this on http://www.codedtube.com
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by EgunMogaji(m): 2:42pm
Okay but how's the STD situation
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Vickiweezy(m): 2:42pm
Na now yawa go start
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Vickiweezy(m): 2:43pm
Ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by tjango1: 2:43pm
e don appen.... baba better win that 25m
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by IYANGBALI: 2:43pm
Big brother Naija and Bisola don scatter person home.
Dat Bisola teeth be like caterpillar mouth
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by refzman: 2:43pm
Oh no this is crazy
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by KingLennon(m): 2:44pm
TTT messed up big time. He should have known he's married for christ sake! The wife will be going through a lot of trauma right now especially from the social media
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by veekid(m): 2:44pm
Pictures of her packing or ahdonbilivit
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by Kobicove(m): 2:44pm
She probably moved out to escape from the media attention...that's if this story is true anyway
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by AngelicBeing: 2:44pm
Who cares, next story jare .
goldbim:Gbam, the guy's microphone has been suck.ed to power 1000, maybe she does it better than the wife
5 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG by eddyslim(m): 2:44pm
In Efe voice, this act is base on LOGISTICS.
2 Likes
Direct Download Link: True Blood Season 6 2013 TV Series HDTV / 'Girls Cot' Movie: Genevieve Nnaji Is Back! / Mo Abudu Launches EbonyLife TV Entertainment Network
Viewing this topic: BotafogoJunior, Bookielicious(f), ped007(m), oyeropaul(m), Dannyset(m), Taiwoolumide(m), autchman144(m), Toyatc, zizytd(m), gidis1stson(m), geekybabe(f), Josephamstrong1(m), deathstroke(m), zukachris(m), Stanleyelege(m), ComrTonwa, curtain, 666Antichrist, sanchos9607(m), endoski, Viccctor(m), ogeuno, teepea(m), CcynweIzubros(f), 9jaBloke, Eleganza33(f), DSSHQ, mcvelli(m), CONTEDDICTED, Mszinny(f), ebig21(m), jeftalene(m), segzy14(m), 1wolex85, Brownville007, lanrayx, chidimmaesther(f), OKTolu(m), maverick001, ebonyjummy(f), tinutunde(f), Ashleyma77(m), alizma, queensnow, wasd4luv(m), Annalise(f), MsFaith(f), welf99, FKseun(m), auschris, Yabsun(m), Afeezoladapo(m), lanrextop09(m), mercilize(f), ManTiger(m), Ridens(f), charsobodo(m), favoured247(m), Bokman, ChangeHolder(m), deedondavi(m), tohbank(m), mcdreeezy, Taper, Blacklight, dkby(m), Maura1(f), Whatamidoinghere(m), nofij(m), DazzlinPearl(f), ujuvals, DeSepiero(m), Oluwaphmi(m), agrovick(m), felixomor, uhalauju(f), sheyisky(m), Squad4(m), ameh99, splasherpinky(f), segebobo, mrcyril55(m), Vanshmuell, AROI, gab19, lordimmaogidi(m), ZainabOs(f), Ibrofem(m), Sampi4me(m), Brushless(m), trinity11(m), mrsage(m), Swanky092, TinaAnita(f), iamademorlar(m), Prevho, ufeedoh, kingkakaone(m), sotrue1, ichommy(m), VickyRotex(f), PassionD(f), apoti(m), sharpshap(m), Xano(m), aomekeh(m), Mailthaddeus(m), okenwa(m), Fadedjeans, amazizi, samblaze(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6