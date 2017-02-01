Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG (15953 Views)

Thin Tall Tony's Wife Disables Comments On Her Instagram Page / Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony's Wife And Children (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A source who pleaded anonymity and claims to be very close to TTT’s family have come out, saying TTT’s wife and kids have left their matrimonial home and residence. This comes after TTT’s 28 days in the big brother show. It will be recalled that, TheInfoNG reported TTT’s wife’s depressing state and how his mum tried to make things seem good for the public but I guess, his wife is tired of covering her pain.



The source claimed that people are making mockery of her in her environment, many insulting her husband, TTT and others making life unbearable for her. Well, what do you expect? The source claims that, her family is totally saddened by TTT’s behaviour in the house and this may have added to her recent action.



Just last night, TTT asked Big Brother not to make any of his family members call him in the house (Being called by loved ones after a month stay, is a tradition in Big Brother) but TTT has totally declined this gesture. We are guessing this heightened her decision as well. We will keep you updated in recent happenings.

http://www.theinfong.com/2017/02/bbnaija-ttts-wife-kids-pack-matrimonial-home-trouble-looms-marriage/ 2 Likes 2 Shares

Women? Nah she go jejely pack her things enter when TTT wins the games. I can bet it 100%!Women? 50 Likes

Things fall apart 1 Like 1 Share

what is the problem with this BBNaija?

heading skills All thanks to Aunty Bisola and her 51 Likes 2 Shares

I think TTT is Faworaja and Bisola is not @ fault here @ all 9 Likes

Bbn....scattering marriages for years 2 Likes

Bloggers have come again.....just how true is this info?

6 Likes

goldbim:

All thanks to Aunty Bisola and her heading skills Bisola deserves a nomination in the next HEADIES award Bisola deserves a nomination in the next HEADIES award 40 Likes

Bloggers and lies are inseparable! 2 Likes

Aftermath of d kisses,mouth action,leg action,eyes action for #BBN wey dem give ur hubby u no fit control body abi....Well am a saint bring ur bags kum my place excluding ur kids o,dey will disturb ur own #BBN 2 Likes

See wetin that olosho called bisola don cause.

Mumu her eye go clear wen she come out of dat house.... she think say she don get green card livin in canada. Olosho jati jati 3 Likes 1 Share

paschal47:

Things fall apart

decatalyst:

Nah she go jejely pack her things enter when TTT wins the games. I can bet it 100%! Women? unfortunately he can't win. The deceit has ruined his game. He would have had a chance if he admitted to the house he is married unfortunately he can't win. The deceit has ruined his game. He would have had a chance if he admitted to the house he is married 5 Likes

wont blame her. she can stand the blow-job Bisola gave to her man! You can watch the video HERE in case u missed it 1 Like

so packing out is d solution?....

anyways,its none of my biznez

Okay story



Poor children.

TONTO! See your co-wife o!



Una plenty ooooooooo See NIGERIAN man o!Poor children.TONTO! See your co-wife o!Una plenty ooooooooo

For those asking for the essence of the show, you have one reason.







To severe relationships.







7 Likes 1 Share

i see something like this on http://www.codedtube.com

Okay but how's the STD situation

Na now yawa go start

Ok

e don appen.... baba better win that 25m

Big brother Naija and Bisola don scatter person home.



Dat Bisola teeth be like caterpillar mouth 5 Likes 1 Share

Oh no this is crazy

TTT messed up big time. He should have known he's married for christ sake! The wife will be going through a lot of trauma right now especially from the social media 2 Likes

Pictures of her packing or ahdonbilivit

She probably moved out to escape from the media attention...that's if this story is true anyway

Who cares, next story jare .







goldbim:

All thanks to Aunty Bisola and her heading skills

Gbam, the guy's microphone has been suck.ed to power 1000, maybe she does it better than the wife





5 Likes