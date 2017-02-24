₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by ObiOmaMu: 11:06am
Just 4 months ago, Tonto Dikeh was gushing about her AWESOME HUSBAND who just bought her an SUV - Lexus LX 570 for Christmas, pictured below.
Tonto applauded herself for marrying Olakunle Churchill and prayed that God enriches her baby's daddy dearly for her.
Fast forward to this morning, out of that same mouth, Tonto said her awesome husband gave her STDs and fans called her out for speaking evil about a man that showered her with expensive gifts during the good days.
Moments later, Tonto shockingly replied, alleging that she used her platform as a popular star to lie about the gifts to make her ex-husband, Churchill, the man he is today.
But fans are not buying it because if she could say the gifts are not real, considering how excited she was when she received all the expensive gifts and flaunted them on social media, how are they not sure she's lying right now to tarnish his image because of the bitter separation war they are fighting.
Read ALL the drama below.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by cummando(m): 11:07am
If only she knows how many ladies are doing party over her downfall.... Be replying ooooo. Agbalumo
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by ObiOmaMu: 11:09am
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Berbierklaus(f): 11:10am
Hehe,someone needs to collect phone from this woman,she is hurt and will type anything that comes to her head now,I guess she is having a serious fight with her husband right now.
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,Tonto please stop typing
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by wagazala: 11:11am
No be small thing o.
People should learn to keep their issues private, not the whole world wants to know. I always remember my parents telling me its not every cloth we spread in the sun (ie outside for everyone to see). They had their vows...for better or worse, a few years into marriage and this comes. If only she knew the stuffs going on in other peoples homes.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Rtopzy(f): 11:22am
gosh!!!! dis bae mumu die
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Nogodye(m): 11:25am
Devil is a liar, don't use your failed marriage to scare our ladies.You Marriage can be heaven on earth when you find a right patner.Marriage is till death do us part.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Michellla(f): 11:27am
So all the showoffs were all lies.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Came: 11:48am
Make i be myself ooooo, people dey lie die, dey claim wetin dem no be..... Fowl yansh don open, we don dey see fowl yansh..... Hmmmmmmmm!!!!! Person way for marry person from east and be happy,she waka go see one Mr X. Learn your lessons, and keep quiet,i beg you.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by BrutalJab: 12:03pm
It's all bout getting a baby then then divorce, starts whoring.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by chuzydon(m): 12:25pm
I think she has more to lose here because the guy is doing well and has money plus connection so she's only going to hurt her own brand more, remember no-one even liked Tonto dikeh before she got married the only respect she's enjoying right now is from her husband. Tiwas case is different because her husband wasn't really doing too well for himself making it easier for her to drag him down and gain symphaty for herself
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by auntysimbiat(f): 12:31pm
Omg.. Getting hotter
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Geraldyne(f): 1:39pm
If d showoffs were lies, d std culd be lies too nd d marriage culd be fake altogeda....
6 Likes
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Benbisco(f): 1:39pm
Michellla:
That's the truth. A lot of people come to social media and "appear" to be happy and having a great marriage but dig deep and you will realize they are barely surviving.
Moral Lesson: Try to be happy where/how you are and stop comparing yourself with others who claim to be happy. You might be at a better place than they are.
7 Likes
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by jennifer22(f): 2:24pm
Noted
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by wayne4loan: 2:25pm
All this toto news done tire me
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Deeypeey(m): 2:25pm
...in short,YOU HAVE STD!
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by bignero: 2:26pm
reply?
why she bothering herself...
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by refzman: 2:26pm
long over due
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Michaelpresh(m): 2:26pm
some people self
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by profhezekiah: 2:26pm
the olosho kobo kobo husband snatcher
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by lifestyle1(m): 2:26pm
I clicked on a thread and I couldn't contribute, saying I must accept not to believe in other god...
Please what's that about ?
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by tofolo(m): 2:26pm
This is what happens when you wash your dirty linens in the public.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by tjango1: 2:27pm
Na small e for give am HIV
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by emeijeh(m): 2:27pm
Tonto this..... Tonto that
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by larrybee2017(f): 2:27pm
If only Tonto could just keep shut for the sake of her son
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by NLchikeeto(f): 2:27pm
Abeg......... church hill should reply this woman...... and put her in her place.
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by adegeye38(m): 2:27pm
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by bhouze(m): 2:27pm
nawa na real wa
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by Saucekide25(m): 2:28pm
Re: Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies by LAFO(f): 2:28pm
SunnyBlaze1:
Saucekide25:
NLchikeeto:
adegeye38:
emeijeh:
The internet never forgets.
So tonto was lying all along..... she bought the car for herself....
It's even good.
One day, the son will see all her mum and her dad posted on Instagram and he will be disappointed.
