Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies (18657 Views)

Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) / Victoria Inyama Slams Tonto Dikeh For Calling Mercy Johnson's Daughter "Witch" / Fans Blast Tonto Dike For Preparing Watery Soup For Her Husband (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Tonto applauded herself for marrying Olakunle Churchill and prayed that God enriches her baby's daddy dearly for her.



Fast forward to this morning, out of that same mouth, Tonto said her awesome husband gave her STDs and fans called her out for speaking evil about a man that showered her with expensive gifts during the good days.



Moments later, Tonto shockingly replied, alleging that she used her platform as a popular star to lie about the gifts to make her ex-husband, Churchill, the man he is today.



But fans are not buying it because if she could say the gifts are not real, considering how excited she was when she received all the expensive gifts and flaunted them on social media, how are they not sure she's lying right now to tarnish his image because of the bitter separation war they are fighting.



Read ALL the drama below.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/fans-attack--after-she.html Just 4 months ago, Tonto Dikeh was gushing about her AWESOME HUSBAND who just bought her an SUV - Lexus LX 570 for Christmas, pictured below.Tonto applauded herself for marrying Olakunle Churchill and prayed that God enriches her baby's daddy dearly for her.Fast forward to this morning, out of that same mouth, Tonto said her awesome husband gave her STDs and fans called her out for speaking evil about a man that showered her with expensive gifts during the good days.Moments later, Tonto shockingly replied, alleging that she used her platform as a popular star to lie about the gifts to make her ex-husband, Churchill, the man he is today.But fans are not buying it because if she could say the gifts are not real, considering how excited she was when she received all the expensive gifts and flaunted them on social media, how are they not sure she's lying right now to tarnish his image because of the bitter separation war they are fighting.Read ALL the drama below. 1 Like

If only she knows how many ladies are doing party over her downfall.... Be replying ooooo. Agbalumo 39 Likes

lalasticlala





Hehe,someone needs to collect phone from this woman,she is hurt and will type anything that comes to her head now,I guess she is having a serious fight with her husband right now.



Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,Tonto please stop typing 30 Likes 2 Shares

No be small thing o.

People should learn to keep their issues private, not the whole world wants to know. I always remember my parents telling me its not every cloth we spread in the sun (ie outside for everyone to see). They had their vows...for better or worse, a few years into marriage and this comes. If only she knew the stuffs going on in other peoples homes. 6 Likes 1 Share

gosh!!!! dis bae mumu die 7 Likes

Devil is a liar, don't use your failed marriage to scare our ladies.You Marriage can be heaven on earth when you find a right patner.Marriage is till death do us part. 11 Likes

So all the showoffs were all lies. 6 Likes

Make i be myself ooooo, people dey lie die, dey claim wetin dem no be..... Fowl yansh don open, we don dey see fowl yansh..... Hmmmmmmmm!!!!! Person way for marry person from east and be happy,she waka go see one Mr X. Learn your lessons, and keep quiet,i beg you. 6 Likes 1 Share

It's all bout getting a baby then then divorce, starts whoring. 6 Likes 1 Share

I think she has more to lose here because the guy is doing well and has money plus connection so she's only going to hurt her own brand more, remember no-one even liked Tonto dikeh before she got married the only respect she's enjoying right now is from her husband. Tiwas case is different because her husband wasn't really doing too well for himself making it easier for her to drag him down and gain symphaty for herself 17 Likes 1 Share

Omg.. Getting hotter

If d showoffs were lies, d std culd be lies too nd d marriage culd be fake altogeda.... 6 Likes

Michellla:

So all the showoffs were all lies.

That's the truth. A lot of people come to social media and "appear" to be happy and having a great marriage but dig deep and you will realize they are barely surviving.



Moral Lesson: Try to be happy where/how you are and stop comparing yourself with others who claim to be happy. You might be at a better place than they are. That's the truth. A lot of people come to social media and "appear" to be happy and having a great marriage but dig deep and you will realize they are barely surviving.Moral Lesson: Try to be happy where/how you are and stop comparing yourself with others who claim to be happy. You might be at a better place than they are. 7 Likes

Direct Tokunbo

Tincan Cleared

Original Custom Duty Papers

Factory ac

Cd player

Automatic gear

Power steering

Fabric seat

4plugs engine

Location: ABA

1,100,000



Pls call : 08037299469 1 Like

Noted

All this toto news done tire me 1 Like

...in short,YOU HAVE STD! 2 Likes

reply?



why she bothering herself...

long over due

some people self

the olosho kobo kobo husband snatcher 1 Like

I clicked on a thread and I couldn't contribute, saying I must accept not to believe in other god...



Please what's that about ?

This is what happens when you wash your dirty linens in the public. 1 Like

Na small e for give am HIV

Tonto this..... Tonto that

If only Tonto could just keep shut for the sake of her son 1 Like

Abeg......... church hill should reply this woman...... and put her in her place. 3 Likes

nawa na real wa